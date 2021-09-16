Elly Kunkel and Leo Huffman captured individual titles as Pullman defeated Clarkston in a 2A Greater Spokane League cross country dual meet at Pullman High School.
Kunkel won the girls’ race in 23 minutes, 33 seconds for 5,000 meters while Huffman took the boys’ race in 18:59.
“Our home course is notoriously very hilly and consequently slow,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said, “so it’s a tough guts race, and both our boys’ and girls’ teams ran phenomenally well.”
Mark Tadzhimatov led Clarkston with a runner-up finish among the boys.
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 15
Top placers — Elly Kunkel, Pul, 23:44; Abigail Hulst, Pul, 24:12; Abigail Wacker, Pul, 24:12; Mia Bunce, Clk, 26:42; Taylor Celigoy, Clk, 27:43; Claire Dooley, Clk, 29:03; Jordan Henderson, Pul, 29:05; Audrey Tan, Pul, 31:13; Shagad Akasha, Pul, 32:56.
BOYS
Team scores — Pullman 19, Clarkston 44.
Top placers — Leo Hoffman, Pul, 18:59; Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 19:23; Raul Najera, Pul, 19:31; Peter Jobson, Pul, 19:36; Brendan Doumit, Pul, 19:56; Seth Hathaway, Pul, 20:01; Abdur Islam, Pul, 20:41; Ryan Clark, Pul, 21:04; Kieran Hampson, Pul, 21:15; Michael Campbell, Pul, 21:49.
SWIMMING
Greyhounds snag four team wins
RICHLAND, Wash. — Mya Reed and Poppy Edge qualified for the state meet in four events apiece as the Pullman High School girls’ swim team claimed four dual-meet wins Tuesday at Prout Aquatic Complex.
Reed, a senior punched her ticket to the Washington 2A meet in the 200-yard freestyle, the sophomore Edge did the same in the 200 individual medley and they both contributed to 200 medley and 200 free relays that also qualified.
Other relay members were Madison Weber, Melrose Gilbert and Bree Meyers.
Pullman team scores
Pullman def. Chiawana 132-42; Pullman def. Kennewick 121-59, Pullman def. Pasco 130-31; Pullman def. Richland 103-77.
Pullman state qualifiers
200 medley relay (Poppy Edge, Madison Weber, Mya Reed, Melrose Gilbert 2:01.22.
200 free — Mya Reed 2:05.20.
200 IM — Poppy Edge 2:18.55.
200 free relay (Mya Reed, Madison Weber, Bree Meyers, Poppy Edge) 1:46.69.