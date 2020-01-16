COEUR d’ALENE — Brayden Decker scored 15 points for the Moscow boys’ basketball team but the Bears fell to nonleague Lake City on Wednesday, 52-44.
The loss dropped Moscow to 5-8.
“Defensively, we played really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just couldn’t get some shots to fall.”
MOSCOW (5-8)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 5 3-4 15, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 1 0-0 3, Ben Postell 1 2-4 4, Blake Buchanan 1 2-2 4, Benny Kitchel 2 0-0 6, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-10 44.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE
Ben Janke 2 1-2 6, Nathan Spellman 1 0-0 2, Chris Irvin 1 0-0 2, Seth Hanson 7 0-0 16, Brayden Sundstrom 0 2-2 2, Zach Johnson 5 2-2 13, Kolton Mitchell 1 2-2 5, Varick Meredith 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 9-10 52.
Moscow 8 12 10 14—44
Lake City 14 9 16 13—52
3-point goals — Decker 2, Thompson, Simpson, Colter, Kitchel 2, Jenke, Johnson, Hanson 2, Mitchell.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City.
WRESTLING
Area’s top wrestlers set for Clearwater Classic
In years past, the Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament was such a big draw organizers staged it at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center. That isn’t the case anymore, but with 26 teams competing this year, the event is beginning to rediscover its luster, say some of the coaches bringing teams this year.
The 34th edition will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday at Booth Hall, where all competition will take place. Saturday’s wrestling starts at 9 a.m. Admission each day is $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Organizers expect somewhere between 400 to 500 wrestlers participating, with some of those being girls, who will compete for the second consecutive year in a girls’ division.
Among the teams competing will be Pullman, Moscow, Lewiston, Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Orofino and Potlatch.
Pullman coach Art Powers said he’s appreciative of the way the tournament has grown under the stewardship of second-year Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson.
“It’s nice to not have to travel to find a good tournament with competition, especially for our area,” Powers said.
Moscow coach Pat Amos agreed, adding he made the decision to enter his team in the tournament after a two-year hiatus when he saw an uptick in turnout.
“We travel quite a bit, we’re on the road quite a bit,” Amos said, “so it’s a good opportunity to be local — and that allows our families and friends to come and watch us.”
Among wrestlers to watch will be Pullman’s Gabe Smith, who won the tournament last year at 113 pounds. He’ll wrestle this year at 126. Lewiston’s Reuben Thill is another returning champ. He’ll defend his title at 182 pounds.
Other wrestlers to watch include Pullman’s Zach Dahmen (145), Mitch LaVielle (160) and James Gray (285); Moscow’s Cameron Vetter (152); and Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer (106) and Rockwell Jones (145). Jones went undefeated last week at the River City Duals at Post Falls.
“It’s hopefully building back into the premier tournament it used to be in the mid 1990s and 2000s,” Johnson said. “It’ll be a packed house and it should be a lot of good action.
“If there’s anybody out there who likes to watch good (wrestling), this’ll be the spot.”