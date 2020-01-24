LAPWAI — The Lapwai boys’ basketball team chalked up its seventh win in a row on Thursday night, edging past Whitepine League Division I rival Potlatch 58-52.
The Wildcats handed the Loggers, the state’s top-ranked team, their first league loss of the season.
Sophomore standout Titus Yearout delivered 31 points to go along with six assists and two 3-pointers while shooting 11-of-12 from the free-throw stripe.
Lapwai (12-2, 6-1) also saw Lydell Mitchell notch nine points, add four rebounds, and swipe three steals. Kross Taylor supplied eight points and hauled in seven boards in the victory.
Potlatch (12-2, 7-1) was led by the duo of Connor Akins (20 points) and Brayden Hadaller (15 points).
“This was a great test for us before going into the district tournament,” said first-year Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman.
POTLATCH (12-2, 7-1)
Brayden Hadaller 7 0-0 15, Connor Akins 8 4-4 20, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 3-3 9, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 2, Justin Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Jerrod Nicholson 3 0-0 6, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 7-7 52.
LAPWAI (12-2, 6-1)
JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 9 11-12 31, Simon Henry 3 0-0 5, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-0 3, Kross Taylor 3 0-0 8, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 3 2-2 9, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-14 58.
Potlatch 13 19 10 10––52
Lapwai 16 12 10 20––58
3-point goals — Hadaller, Ellenwood, Yearout 2, Mitchell 1, Henry, Taylor 2.
Pullman Christian 46, Christian Center 25
Eric Brown helped Pullman Christian lock down Christian Center from the moment the ball was tipped off
The point guard filled up the stat sheet by turning in 17 points, four assists, and six steals in the win.
Brown connected on 8 of 10 free throws and dropped three 3-pointers in the process, as the Eagles pounced on the Lions in a Mountain Christian League matchup.
“It was all about defense, our effort was amazing,” said Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason. “This was by far the best we have played on that end all year.”
CHRISTIAN CENTER-HAYDEN
Peyton Owens 1 0-0 3, Carey Sovereign 2 2-2 7, Morgan O’Brien 0 2-4 2, AJ Curson 1 0-2 2, Jacob Helwich 1 0-0 2, Brock Owens 3 0-0 8. Totals 8 4-8 25.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-1, 9-1)
Noah Nimmer 0 0-0 0, Garrett McClure 2 0-0 5, Keaton Hewitt 3 0-0 6, Tristan Yocum 4 0-3 8, Erik Brown 3 8-10 17, Shane Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Kyle Gleason 0 1-2 1, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Liam Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-15 46.
Christian Center 4 3 5 13––25
Pullman C. 9 17 16 4––46
3-point goals — Owens, Sovereign, Helwich, Owens 2, Brown 3, Shaffer, McClure.
Kamiah 52, Troy 49
KAMIAH — Kamiah took a lead late in the fourth quarter, then held on from the free-throw line to gain revenge against Whitepine League Division I adversary Troy and earn its 10th straight win after an 0-3 start.
The Kubs (10-3, 5-3) had lost the teams’ first meeting, at Troy (9-6, 3-4). This time, they got a cohesive output and successfully defended against the Trojans’ size advantage.
Jace Sams (16 points), Sam Brisbois (11) and Titus Oatman (10) led the way for Kamiah, while Grayson Foster’s 22 points spearheaded Troy.
TROY (9-6, 3-4)
Grayson Foster 8 2-3 22, Zachary Stoner 6 0-4 12, Tyler Heath 3 2-2 9, Kaiden Codr 1 1-3 4, Reece Sanderson 0 1-2 1, Rhett Sandquist 0 1-4 1, DeMeeler 0 0-0 0, D. Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-18 49.
KAMIAH (10-3, 5-3)
Titus Oatman 3 3-4 10, Sam Brisbois 3 4-5 11, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 1-2 8, Jace Sams 7 1-1 16, Wyatt Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Luke Krogh 2 0-0 4, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-14 52.
Troy 10 18 14 7—49
Kamiah 6 20 11 15—52
3-point goals — Heath, Codr, Foster 4, Oatman, Brisbois, K. Mercer, Sams.
Prairie 68, Genesee 55
COTTONWOOD — Prairie brought home its fourth Whitepine League Division I win of the season with a toppling of Genesee.
Derik Shears led the charge by scoring 23 points and hauling in nine rebounds for the Pirates.
“He (Shears) was not being shy,” said Prairie coach Shawn Wolter. “He was attacking the hoop and was hitting his free throws when he got to the line.”
Defense played a huge role for Prairie (8-5, 4-3), as it was able to stop the Genesee (4-9, 1-7) momentum in the second half, allowing just seven third-quarter points.
GENESEE (4-9, 1-7)
Owen Crowley 2 2-4 7 , Lucas English 1 0-2 2 , Cy Wareham 4 3-4 11 , Dawson Durham 6 0-0 13, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0 , Truman Renton 0 1-2 1 , Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0 , Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2 , Carson Schwartz 2 1-4 5, Sam Spence 6 1-4 14. Totals 22 8-20 55 .
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-5, 4-3)
Sam Mager 1 3-7 5, Damian Forsmann 4 0-0 10 , Derik Shears 9 5-8 23 , Brody Hasselstrom 2 0-0 5, Zach Rambo 0 0-0 0 , Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2 , Hayden Uhlenkott 2 0-0 5 , Owen Anderson 2 1-4 6, Cole Schlader 5 0-1 12 . Totals 26 9-20 68.
Genesee 15 17 7 16––55
Prairie 21 20 15 11––68
3-point goals — Crowley, Spence, Durham, Schalder 2, Hassel, Forsmann 2, Anderson, uhlencoot.
Deary 58, Highland 50
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton recorded his third straight double-double as he went for 21 points and 11 rebounds, with fellow junior London Kirk providing a spark by turning in nine points, seven assists and five steals, as Deary took down Whitepine League Division II opponent Highland.
The Mustangs shook off a rocky first half to outscore the Huskies 22-11 in the third quarter and allow just nine points in the fourth.
“We didn’t really come out ready to play,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said. “But after the half we made adjustments and they came out and started playing with intensity and erased their lead quickly.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-9, 1-4)
Dalton Davis 2 1-2 5, Lane Wassmuth 4 8-8 16, Logan Sheppard 5 3-5 15, Conor Morris 2 0-0 4, Ty Hambly 3 0-0 8, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-15 50.
DEARY (9-4, 5-2)
Brayden Stapleton 7 6-12 21, Preston Johnston 4 0-1 8, London Kirk 4 0-2 9, Jon Beyer 3 3-4 9, Karson Ireland 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 1-2 1, Dylan Wilcox 4 2-4 10. Totals 22 12-25 58.
Highland........10 20 11 9 ––50
Deary 9 10 22 17––58
3-point goals — Hambly 2, Sheppard 2, Kirk, Stapleton.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Deary 50, Highland 23
DEARY — In Whitepine League Division II action, Deary held visiting Highland of Craigmont to single-digit scoring in each quarter en route to an emphatic victory.
Graci Heath (12 points) and Emiley Proctor (11) led scorers on the night, while Tona Anderson and “defensive specialist” Makala Beyer each provided five points and four steals for the Mustangs (9-7, 3-4).
“We started to mentally prepare for districts, and we have younger players in now,” noted Deary assistant coach Courtney Warner.
For Highland (3-12, 1-8), Katie Goeckner scored a team-high nine points.
HIGHLAND (3-12, 1-8)
Taiylor Crea 0 1-1 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-1 0, Payton Crow 3 1-6 7, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 4 0-2 9, Hannah Miller 2 1-2 5, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-11 23.
DEARY (9-7, 3-4)
Graci Heath 5 0-0 12, Makala Beyer 2 1-1 5, Tona Anderson 2 1-6 5, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 3 0-2 7, Emiley Proctor 5 1-4 11, Delainee Ellsworth 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-15 50.
Highland 9 7 5 2—23
Deary 12 15 11 12—50
3-point goals — Geckner, Wood, Heath 2.
Grangeville 56, Kendrick 41
KENDRICK — Grangeville clawed its way to a second victory against nonleague opponent Kendrick.
Camden Barger led a balanced team effort by registering 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.
Zoe Lutz produced a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards, while Bailey Vanderwall added 12 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0).
GRANGEVILLE ( 14-3, 2-0)
Camden Barger 5 1-1 13, Hayden Hill 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 1 3-4 5, Macy Smith 0 3-5 3, Megan Bashaw 2 1-2 5, Zoe Lutz 5 0-0 10, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 1-2 12, Colby Canaday 2 0-0 4, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 56.
KENDRICK (12-3)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 5 0-0 11, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 4 0-1 10, Erin Morgan 2 2-2 6, Abi Cook 2 1-3 5, Megan Brocke 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 4-8 41.
Grangeville 11 16 11 18––56
Kendrick 4 15 8 14––41
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 3, Brown, L. Morgan 2.
Pullman Chr. 38, Center 25
Pullman Christian controlled its Mountain Christian League bout against Christian Center with its defense.
The Eagles (7-1, 5-1) were led offensively by Grace Berg, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Faith Berg had nine points, five boards and five assists, and Annie Goetze tacked on 10 rebounds and nine points.
“I just love how we played defense,” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said. “Just a swarming, relentless defense.”
Pullman Christian had nine steals in its first game since Christmas break.
CHRISTIAN CENTER
E. Williams 3 0-0 7, G. Sauter 0 0-0 0, Natalie Taylor 1 0-0 2, I. Wiggins 0 0-0 0, N. Paterno 0 0-0 0, E. James 2 0-0 4, C. Sisio 1 0-4 2, G. Williams 0 0-0 0, H. Bauer 0 0-0 0, J. Gilmore 0 0-0 0, M. Cashen 4 1-5 10. Totals 11 1-9 25.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (7-1, 5-1)
Faith Berg 4 0-0 9, Annie Goetze 4 0-1 9, Samantha Schaffer 1 1-2 3, Claire Wilson 2 0-0 4, Grace Berg 4 4-6 13, Kate Cummings 0 0-0 0, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 0 0-1 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-9 38.
Christian Center 2 6 10 7
Pullman Christian 6 13 9 10
3-point goals — E. Williams, M. Cashen, F. Berg, G. Berg, Goetze.