DEARY — Sophomore middle hitter Josie Larson led the Potlatch High volleyball team with 21 assists and six digs as the Loggers swept Deary in three sets Monday night.
The scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.
Junior Olivia Wise recorded six of her 10 kills in the final frame, and senior Taylor Carpenter went 16-for-16 serving with a pair of aces for Potlatch (5-1, 3-1).
“It was a really solid night for the entire team,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We had a big win over Prairie (last) Thursday and they came back and followed that up and played well together tonight.”
Kendrick tops Nezperce
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan put away eight kills and six aces for Kendrick as the Tigers swept Nezperce and handedthe Indians a 1A D2 Whitepine League loss, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.
Ruby Stewart had 10 assists and Rose Stewart added seven kills for Kendrick.
Troy puts away Prairie
COTTONWOOD — Troy improved its record to 5-0 on the season with a sweep of Prairie, as Makayla Sapp compiled 11 digs along with a perfect night of serving, going 15-for-15 with four aces.
The scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-8.
Isabelle Raasch was also solid as a server, going 9-for-9 and adding 31 assists.
“I think they did a good job of serving tough,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said, “Choosing different spots and kept them guessing... Prairie is a good defensive team and I felt like our girls did well hanging in there, I saw a lot of good rallies.”