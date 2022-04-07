Moscow was able to jump out early, but Lewiston won both ends of an Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader Wednesday in Moscow.
Lewiston’s offense went wild in a 16-2 Game 1 win and battled from behind to win the second game 7-5.
Moscow (5-4, 2-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 against Carson Kolb.
Lewiston (9-1, 4-0) scored the next 16, including a home run by Chris Ricard against sophomore pitcher Levi Anderson, who struck out six in four innings.
“Errors got (Anderson) in a hole he did not deserve to be in,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said.
Brice Bensching, Killian Fox, Jared Jelinek and Cruz Hepburn each scored multiple times.
Bensching went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and also struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief.
The Bengals scored two runs against freshman pitcher Butch Kiblen to start Game 2.
The Bears came roaring back with five runs in the bottom half of the first, including the first career home run by Ethan McLaughlin, a shot to left.
Lewiston then scored two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Rod felt like his team was talented enough to hang with Lewiston, but was frustrated at the amount of runs the team allowed on errors.
“Obviously, Lewiston is a really good team,” Rod said. “We had some good positives (today).”
Ricard, who was unable to get out of the first inning on the mound in the nightcap, did hit for a cycle in the two games combined. Ricard finished the day 5-for-7, knocking in six.
GAME 1
Lewiston 013 246—16 13 0
Moscow 200 000— 2 3 3
Carson Kolb, Brice Bensching (5) and Killian Fox; Levi Anderson, Wyatt Hartig (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kolb. L—Anderson.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 3 (HR), Killian Fox 2 (2 2B), Brice Bensching 2 (2B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B), Elliott Taylor, Wyett Lopez, Kyson Barden, Quinton Edmison.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson (2B), Devon Conway, Tyson Izzo.
GAME 2
Lewiston 202 21—7 6 2
Moscow 500 00—5 5 2
Chris Ricard, Kaden Daniel (1), Killian Fox (2) and Wyett Lopez; Butch Kiblen, Conner Isakson (4), Barrett Abendroth (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—Fox. L—Isakson.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 2 (3B, 2B), Killian Fox (2B), Brice Bensching, Carson Kolb, Wyett Lopez.
Moscow hits — Ethan McLaughlin (HR), Butch Kiblen (2B), Cody Isakson, Mike Kiblen, Levi Anderson, Dylan Decker.
Othello 8-17, Pullman 6-12
OTHELLO — The visiting Greyhounds put up 18 runs but lost both ends of a nonleague doubleheader to the Huskies.
Pullman (3-5) scored three times in the top of the second inning of the opener to take a 3-1 lead. Othello bounced right back and scored four in the bottom half to go up 5-3.
The Greyhounds scored twice in the fourth to tie the game at 5, but the Huskies had single tallies in each of the next three innings and hung on.
In Game 2, Pullman jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a half-inning, but Othello (6-3) scored seven unanswered runs to take a three-run lead after three.
Just like in the opener, the Greyhounds answered with three in the fourth to tie at 7. However, Othello tallied eight runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 16-7 edge. Pullman tried to rally once more, with five runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
Marcus Hilliard went 2-for-4 and had four RBI in the second game for Pullman.
GAME 1
Pullman 030 200 1—6 5 2
Othello 140 111 x—8 8 1
Brady Coulter, Calvin Heusser (5) and Joey Hecker; Rodrigo Garza, Jordan Montemayor (4) and Chon Sauceda. W—Garza. L—Coulter.
Pullman hits — Brady Coulter 2, Joey Hecker (2B), Nicholas Robinson, Brendan Doumit.
Othello hits — Andre Garza 2 (2 2B), Sonny Salazar 2 (2B), Chon Sauceda (2B), Ezra Gonzalez (2B), Jordan Montemayor, Rodrigo Garza.
GAME 2
Pullman 400 305 0—12 8 1
Othello 323 261 x—17 12 4
Caleb Northcroft, Max McCloy (4), Joey Hecker (5), Cade Hill (5) and Nicholas Robinson; Sonny Salazar, Kal-El Ozuna (5), Eliez Gutierrez (6) and Chon Sauceda. W—Salazar. L—Northcroft.
Pullman hits — Tyler Elbracht 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Joey Hecker (2B), Max McCloy (2B), Nicholas Robinson, Brady Coulter.
Othello hits — Andre Garza 3 (3B), Eliez Gutierrez 2 (2B), Jordan Montemayor 2, Ezra Gonzalez (2B), Chon Sauceda, Rodrigo Garza, Xzyan Martinez, Kal-El Ozuna.
Potlatch 16, Lapwai 6
The Loggers put up nine runs in the sixth inning to close out a win against the Wildcats in a Whitepine League game at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Potlatch (1-2, 1-1) scored the first four runs but Lapwai (0-2, 0-2) responded with four of its own in the bottom of the third inning. The Loggers then scored 12 unanswered runs to cruise from there.
“We kind of let up in the third inning, made some errors,” Potlatch coach Tyler Petty said. “Pleased with how they bounced right back.
Chet Simons, Gunner Ely, Avery Palmer, Tyler Howard and Sam Barnes each had two hits apiece.
Arreis Bisbee had two hits, including a triple, to pace Lapwai.
Potlatch 130 309—16 13 2
Lapwai 004 002— 6 4 1
Josh Biltonen, Jaxon Vowels (3), Bryson Carpenter (6) and Waylan Marshall, Avery Palmer (2); William Picard, Jonathan Broncheau (6), DaRon Wheeler (6) and Brooklyn Williamson. W—Vowels. L—Picard.
Potlatch hits — Chet Simons 2 (2B), Gunner Ely 2, Avery Palmer 2 (2B), Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Sam Barnes 2, Patrick McManus (2B), Logan Whitney, Izack McNeal.
Lapwai hits — Arreis Bisbee 2 (3B), William Picard, Kayden Williamson.
Four in Class 1A in coaches poll
Four area teams are ranked in the top five of the latest state baseball coaches poll, it was announced.
Genesee grabbed three first-place votes and is No. 1. Troy is No. 4 and Potlatch is No. 5. Kendrick also received votes.
Moscow received votes in Class 4A.
PREP SOFTBALL
Pair of teams in Class 1A poll
A pair of area teams are in the Class 1A state softball coaches poll, it was announced.
Potlatch earned a first-place vote and is fourth, and Genesee comes in fifth. Clearwater Valley, Kendrick and Lapwai each earned votes.