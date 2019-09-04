POTLATCH — It had been some time since Potlatch last beat Prairie in volleyball entering Tuesday night. Key words, had been.
Potlatch beat Prairie 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 in a Whitepine League Division I contest on Tuesday that doubled as both teams’ season opener.
Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor said he was told his school last beat Prairie in either 2008 or 2009.
“So it was a big step tonight,” Dinsmoor said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”
Helping the Loggers take their “big step” were several underclassmen making their varsity debuts: Josie Larson had 29 assists and four kills and fellow freshman Jordan Reynolds had eight kills and five blocks.
“That was pretty special to see them step up tonight,” Dinsmoore said.
Also contributing for the Loggers were sophomore Olivia Wise (11 kills and four blocks), junior Alyssa Felton (five aces and six kills), senior Charlee Beckner (21 digs and three aces) and senior Katie Paul (eight kills).
“You can tell the stats were really spread around, so we don’t have any superstars,” Dinsmoor said. “But we have a lot of (athletes).
“We’ve been preaching teamwork, playing together as a team, and all that practice paid off tonight. It was a total team effort.”
JV — Potlatch def. Prairie 2-1.
Tigers topple Indians
KENDRICK — In a Whitepine League Division II season debut for both teams, Kendrick bested visiting Nezperce in three comfortable sets.
The scores were 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 as the Tigers improved their season record to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.
“The whole team just played really well tonight,” said Kendrick coach Ann Munstermann.
Kendrick had 22 team kills, 10 of which were struck by Eliza Olson. Lauren Morgan served 24-for-28 with six aces. Munstermann credited Morgan and Jaiden Anderson with many “great assists,” and praised the “exceptional back-row play” of libero Mya Brown.
“It just was all-around great play,” Munstermann concluded. “They put the ball up well, and there was contribution from every one of the girls on the team, so it was a real fun and exciting game to watch, actually.”
Troy sweeps Lapwai
TROY — Troy opened its season by beating Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai in three games, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-3, 25-8.
The Trojans were led by Lindsey Kwate’s 17 kills. Morgan Blazzard had nine kills and went 20-for-21 serving with eight aces and JayCee Johnson went 20-for-22 serving with five aces.
Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard lauded her team for “doing a really good job of passing their serves, so we could setup our offense.”
Deary beats Logos in four
MOSCOW — Deary beat Logos 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Leading the Mustangs were Matteya Proctor with 25 assists, Tona Anderson with 11 kills and Tobie Yocum with six kills and four blocks.
“I was just really proud of the girls,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “We lost in that first one and we came back and won the next three and that takes quite a bit of perserverance.”
Logos was led by Marilea Canul’s 32 digs, Olivia Igielski’s six blocks, and four kills apiece from Hero Merkle and Kirsten Wambeke.
“It was a slow start to the season, but I have high hopes for an improved match next time,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lake City 3, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Moscow’s Ava Jakich-Kunze scored on a penalty kick for her team’s lone goal, to pull the Bears within a score midway through the second half. But Lake City tacked on another goal about 10 minutes later and handed the Bears their first loss of the year.
Moscow is now 1-1-1.
“Lake City (was a) very good team, very athletic,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “Honestly (was) really impressed with the way (the Timberwolves) played.”
At halftime, Lake City led 1-0.