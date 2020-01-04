POTLATCH — Connor Akins pumped in 27 points as the Potlatch High boys’ basketball team beat St. Maries 61-33 in nonleague action and decisively avenged its only loss of the season Friday night.
The Loggers (7-1) had fallen 47-44 at St. Maries last month.
“We worked on some things over the break that they (the Lumberjacks) had exposed, and the kids did a good job making adjustments,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
The Loggers shot 20-for-29 from 2-point range, with Akins going 10-for-15. Brayden Hadaller added 14 points and Tyler Wilcoxson eight.
ST. MARIES
Randie Becktel 0 0-1 0, Grant Peet 0 0-0 0, Tristan Nelson 0 2-2 2, Eli Gibson 2 0-3 4, Greyson Sands 2 0-1 6, Coleman Ross 3 1-2 7, Brett Stancil 5 0-0 12, Sean Elliot 0 0-0 0, Justin Ledbetter 1 0-0 2, Tanner McMaster 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-11 33.
POTLATCH (7-1)
Brayden Hadaller 6 1-2 14, Connor Akins 10 7-11 27, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 0-0 8, Ty Svancara 0 1-2 1, Justin Nicholson 1 2-2 5, Jerrod Nicholson 0 2-2 2, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 1 0-0 2, Dylan Andrews 0 2-2 2, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-21 61.
St. Maries 6 10 10 7—33
Potlatch 18 13 13 17—61
3-point goals — Sands 2, Stancil 2. Hadaller, Ju. Nicholson.
JV — St. Maries def. Potlatch.
Moscow 55, Timberlake 38
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Reef Diego came off the bench and provided a boost for Moscow, connecting on five field goals, including two 3s, for a total of 13 points to help lead the Bears to a nonleague victory against Timberline.
Diego was joined by Blake Buchanan (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Ben Postell (10 points, seven assists), as Moscow held Timberlake scoreless in the third quarter and carried the momentum into the final period to win.
“I thought Diego gave us big minutes tonight,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “He came in and provided great energy for us.”
“Postell was also key,” Uhrig added, “finding the open man as the defense collapsed on him.”
MOSCOW (4-6, 0-0)
Reef Diego 5 1-2 13, Brayden Decker 2 1-2 5, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 1 0-0 2, Joe Colter 0 2-2 2, Ben Postell 5 0-1 10, Blake Buchanan 5 4-6 14, Benny Kitchel 0 0-0 0, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 8-12 55.
TIMBERLAKE-SPIRIT LAKE
Ashton Peightal 0 0-0 0, Taylor Menti 0 4-5 4, Zach Yetter 2 1-3 5, Jack McDonald 0 0-2 0, Jacob James 6 0-0 15, Wyatt Dickinson 3 0-0 7, Michael Simpson 1 1-1 3, K. Paslay 1 2-3 4. Totals 13 8-14 38.
Moscow 15 8 13 19–55
Timberlake 7 17 0 14–38
3-point goals — Diego 2, Abendroth, James 3, Dickinson.
JV — Moscow def. Timberlake
Genesee 55, Pomeroy 53
POMEROY — Cy Wareham converted an insurance free throw with three seconds left as Genesee edged Pomeroy in a nonleague game.
Dawson Durham scored 20 points and Wareham added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates, who prevented Pomeroy from getting off a shot on the final possession.
Sam Spence added five steals for Pomeroy in a back-and-forth battle. Trent Gwinn scored 14 points for the Pirates.
GENESEE (3-5)
Owen Crowley 0 0-1 0, Cy Wareham 6 2-5 16, Dawson Durham 8 4-6 20, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Sam Spence 3 1-2 9. Totals 21 7-14 55.
POMEROY ()
Trent Gwinn 6 2-2 14, Evan Bartels 4 0-0 8, Danner Maves 5 2-2 13, Trevan Kimble 2 0-0 6, Byron Stallcup 6 0-0 12, Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-6 53.
Genesee 11 13 15 16—55
Pomeroy 10 17 13 13—53
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Wareham 2, Kimble 2, Maves.
JV — Genesee 50, Pomeroy 35
Reardan 58, Colfax 56
COLFAX — Colfax rebounded from an early 10-point deficit to construct its own 10-point lead in the fourth, but Reardan stormed back and held off the Bulldogs to win a back-and-forth Northeast 2B League game.
“A couple of turnovers, and we just couldn’t get our stops in the fourth,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, whose team fell to 7-3 overall, 2-1 in league. “We had some chances to tie it when we were down by two.”
The Bulldogs got a man to the line with two seconds left, but missed the first free throw and had to purposefully miss the second in hopes of a tip-in, to no avail.
Colfax was led by John Lustig, who hit four 3s and finished with 34 points. Hunter Claassen added 11.
“We did enough offensivley to win the game, just couldn’t come up with stops when we needed them,” Jenkin said.
Reardan’s Zane Perleberg had 21 to pace the Indians (6-3, 2-0).
REARDAN (6-3, 2-0)
Aiden Kieffer 0 4-4 4, Zane Perleberg 7 1-2 21, Dakota Brower 0 0-0 0, Noah Landt 3 0-0 9, Bubba Wynecoop 0 0-0 0, Cody Sprecher 5 0-0 11, Tyler Sprecher 6 1-1 13. Totals 21 6-7 58.
COLFAX (7-3, 2-1)
Hunter Claassen 3 5-6 11, Cole Baerlocher 0 0-2 0, John Lustig 15 0-0 34, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 2 2-3 6, Layne Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-9 56.
Reardan 22 12 9 15—58
Colfax 12 18 16 10—56
3-point goals — Landt 3, C. Sprecher, Perleberg 3, Lustig 4, Gingerich.
JV — Colfax def. Reardan
GIRLS
Pomeroy 50, Genesee 36
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Sydney Watko put forth a well-rounded effort for her unbeaten Pirates, who glided past nonleague opponent Genesee.
Watko tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks as Pomeroy (8-0) bounced back from early foul trouble and handled the Bulldogs’ press.
“We absolutely gutted out a win,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said. “(Watko) played tough defense the entire game.”
Maddy Dixon led all scorers with 18 points, and Bye said Alyssa Wolf provided defensive leadership.
Genesee (5-6) was paced by Lucie Ranisate, who tallied nine points.
GENESEE (5-6)
Lucie Ranisate 4 1-2 9, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 2, Emerson Parkins 2 3-6 7, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 2 2-4 7, Isabelle Monk 0 0-2 0, Makenzie Stout 2 0-4 4, Claira Osborne 3 1-5 7, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-23 36.
POMEROY (8-0)
Alyssa Wolf 1 0-0 3, Heidi Heytvelt 2 2-2 7, Sydney Watko 5 0-0 10, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 8 2-2 18, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 3 1-2 7, Jillian Herres 2 1-2 5, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-8 50.
Genesee 4 12 14 6—36
Pomeroy 13 15 7 15—50
3-point goals — Leseman, Heytvelt.
Orofino 57, Potlatch 31
POTLATCH — All six members of the Orofino roster to see playing time got on the board and four scored in double digits as the Maniacs dominated nonleague adversary Potlatch.
Sydnie Zywina had 15 points and four assists in what Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix called her “best performance to date, offensively and defensively.” Kaylynn Johnson was the game’s top scorer with 16 points.
“We were pressing, got some steals, got the ball and distributed it pretty well,” said Mullinix, whose team improved to 7-5. “I’m just super-happy with their performance, and each game we’re just getting better and better and continuing to work on our defense and individual scoring.”
OROFINO (7-5)
Sydnie Zywina 7 0-2 15, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 3, Grace Beardin 4 2-4 10, Riley Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Shayla Shuman 4 2-2 10, Kaylynn Johnson 6 3-6 16. Totals 22 8-15 57.
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 3 0-0 8, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Hamburg 2 0-0 6, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Adriana Arciga 0 0-2 0, Charlee Beckner 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 3 1-2 7, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-6 31.
Orofino 19 11 19 8—57
Potlatch 8 6 13 4—31
3-point goals — Zywina, Merry, Johnson, Cessnun 2, Hamburg 2, Chambers.
Reardan 47, Colfax 41
COLFAX — After a slow start, Colfax rallied to tie a Northeast 2B League contest with Reardan late in the fourth quarter, only for the visitors to pull away again for the victory.
“We just couldn’t get enough stops when it came down to it at the end there,” Bulldogs coach Corey Baerlocher said.
Colfax (7-3, 2-1) was led by Asher Cai, who scored 15 points — including eight in the final quarter — and notched six rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Kim Dewey of Reardan had 19 points and four 3-pointerss.
“(Dewey) was 4-of-6 from the 3-point line in the first half, and 3-of-5 in the first quarter before we understood that we needed to defend her,” Baerlocher said.
REARDAN
Lillian Nowlin 2 0-0 4, Emma Wiedmer 1 2-5 5, Ayden Krupke 2 3-8 7, Madalyn Dewey 6 0-3 12, Kim Dewey 6 3-4 19, Ella Curry 0 0-0 0, Madison Casselberry 0 0-0 0, Cora Mattern 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-20 47.
COLFAX (7-3, 2-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 2 1-4 5, Asher Cai 6 1-3 15, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 2 2-2 6, Sydney Berquist 1 2-2 4, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 2-2 2, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 9-15 41.
Reardan 11 13 11 12—47
Colfax 4 10 12 15—41
3-point goals — Dewey 4, Cai 2, Wiedmer.
JV — Reardan def. Colfax
WRESTLING
Four reach quarterfinals
NAMPA, Idaho — Four area wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals during Day 1 of Rollie Lane Invitational wrestling tournament.
In girls’ competition, Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman andOrofino’s Kadence Beck each won a pair of matches at 101 pounds, as did Fallon Wilkins of Clearwater Valley at 109.
On the boys’ side, Tristan Bremer (106) of Lewiston also went 2-0.
Wrestling on opposite sides of the draw, Zimmerman and Beck are on a potential collision course to meet in the final.
“They’ve wrestled each other both in middle school and in club season, so they’ve got a nice little rivalry going,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said.