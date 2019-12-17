BOYS BASKETBALL
Potlatch 62, Moscow 58
POTLATCH — With 20 seconds remaining in overtime and the score tied, Justin Nicholson made a steal and set up Brayden Hadaller for a three-point play Monday night as Potlatch edged Moscow 62-58 in a nonleague boys’ prep basketball win.
Hadaller had a game-high 25 points and Connor Akins put up 11 as the Loggers improved to 5-0 on the season by beating a school three enrollment classes above them.
Benny Kitchel was the top offensive performer for Moscow with 17 points, followed by Blake Buchanan with 15.
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 3 0-0 7, Barrett Abendroth 2 2-4 7, Jamari Simpson 2 2-2 6, Joe Colter 0 2-2 2, Ben Postell 0 2-5 2, Blake Buchanan 7 0-1 15, Benny Kitchel 7 1-2 17, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-16 58.
POTLATCH (5-0)
Brayden Hadaller 11 3-6 25, Connor Akins 6 7-10 19, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 1-3 11, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 2, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 11-19 62.
Moscow 16 12 12 15 3—58
Potlatch 8 17 19 11 7—62
3-point goals — Wilcoxson 2, Jerrod Nicholson, Decker, Kitchel 2, Buchanan, Abendroth.
JV — Moscow def. Potlatch
Kendrick 44, Orofino 32
OROFINO — Alex Sneve made a layin with a half-second remaining to give Kendrick a nonleague win against Orofino.
The Tigers had trailed at the end of each quarter and were down 35-30 through the third, but mustered their strongest scoring quarter of the night while Orofino had its weakest in the fourth.
Sneve finished with a game-high 17 points, while Jagger Hewett had 11 and Chase Burke eight. The three combined for 20 rebounds and eight steals.
For Orofino, Joe Sparano scored 15 and Jarom Scott had 10 points.
KENDRICK (3-4)
Alex Sneve 7 2-2 17, Chase Burke 3 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 5 0-0 11, Kolby Anderson 2 0-0 4, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-3 2, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 1 0-0 2, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-5 44.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 3 1-2 8, Jose Barajas 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 5 3-4 15, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 5 0-2 10, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 1 0-0 2, Will Beardin 1 0-0 2, Reid Thomas 2 2-4 6, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-12 43.
Kendrick 8 13 9 14—44
Orofino 14 11 10 8—43
3-point goals — Burke 2, Hewett, Sneve, Sneddon, Sparano 2.
JV — Orofino def. Kendrick
Gar-Pal 41, Troy 35
TROY — Blake Jones provided 13 points and six rebounds as Garfield-Palouse beat Troy in a nonleague defensive tussle.
The Vikings held the Trojans to six 2-point goals but Rhett Sandquist helped keep Troy in contention with three 3-pointers.
“Both teams are pretty strong defensively,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-1)
Dawson Dugger 2 2-3 6, Austin Jones 2 2-2 7, Blake Jones 5 1-2 13, Jacob Anderson 1 1-3 3, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 3 0-0 7, Kyle Bankus 0 1-2 1, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 7-12 41.
TROY
Grayson Foster 3 0-0 7, Zachary Stoner 2 4-4 8, Tyler Heath 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 0-0 3, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 4 0-0 11, Rhett Sandquist 2 1-2 6. Totals 12 5-6 35.
Gar-Pal 13 9 13 5—41
Troy 7 13 8 7—35
3-point goals — A. Jones, B. Jones 2, Orr, Foster, Codr, Sandquist, Sanderson 3.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Troy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton 73, Kendrick 70
COLTON — Maggie Meyer converted a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to help secure a Colton victory in a nonleague slugfest against Kendrick.
The Wildcats (2-3) trailed 36-30 at halftime before pulling ahead 52-47 through the third quarter and hanging on in the fourth.
Meyer had five 3-point goals and shot 3-for-3 from the foul line for a total of 20 points. Rylee Vining had five 3-pointers for 15 points, Taylor Thomas converted three field goals and 8-of-8 free throw attempts to score 15, and Josie Schultheis provided 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
For Kendrick (5-2), Erin Morgan had a team-high 18 points, followed closely by Megan Brocke with four 3-pointers and 17 points.
“It was an up-and-down game,” said Colton coach Clark Vining. “It was fun to watch.”
KENDRICK (5-2)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Mya Brown 1 4-4 6, Drew Stacy 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 4 3-6 14, Erin Morgan 7 4-6 18, Abi Cook 3 0-3 7, Megan Brocke 5 3-4 17. Totals 24 13-23 70.
COLTON (2-3)
Rylee Vining 5 0-0 15, Josie Schultheis 4 5-6 14, Taylor Thomas 3 8-8 15, Maggie Meyer 6 3-3 20, Sidni Whitcomb 0 1-2 1, Megan Kay 1 0-2 3, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 17-21 73.
Kendrick 14 22 11 23—70
Colton 15 15 22 21—73
3-point goals — Brocke 4, L. Morgan 3, Vining 5, Meyer 5, Schultheis, Thomas, Baerlocher, Kay.
Logos 32, Deary 28
Logos of Moscow withstood a late rally to defeat Whitepine League Division II rival Deary.
The Knights (5-3, 4-1) led 27-13 through the first three quarters, but the Mustangs earned more than half their overall point total in the fourth to pull within a possession. Logos hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to ensure victory.
Kirstin Wambeke scored a game-high 12 points for the Knights.
DEARY
Graci Heath 3 0-0 6, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 1 2-8 4, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 2 1-2 5, Emiley Proctor 3 2-8 8, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 2 1-1 5. Totals 11 5-19 28.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-3, 4-1)
Sydney Miller 1 3-4 5, Lucia Wilson 1 3-6 5, Kirstin Wambeke 5 1-2 12, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 0 2-2 2, Ameera Wilson 3 2-2 8. Totals 10 11-16 32.
Deary 1 4 8 15—28
Logos 5 8 14 5—32
3-point goals — Wambeke.
JV — Deary def. Logos
CORRECTION
In a dual wrestling meet last week, Kyran Mutart of Moscow won by fall in 1:28 and the Bears lost 64-9 to Timberlake. Officials revised results after they’d appeared incorrectly last week.