COTTONWOOD — Brayden Hadaller poured in 24 points and the Potlatch High boys’ basketball team broke open a close game in the third quarter to beat Prairie 63-43 on Friday night and stay undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play.
Connor Akins and Justin Nicholson notched 12 points apiece for the Loggers (12-1, 7-0), who dominated the third period 28-7.
“We didn’t play our tempo the first half,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We talked about, we have to be more aggressive. We came out the third quarter and did a great job dictating tempo.”
POTLATCH (12-1, 7-0)
Brayden Hadaller 10 2-4 24, Connor Akins 3 6-0 12, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 2-2 8, Ty Svancara 1 0-1 2, Justin Nicholson 4 0-0 12, Jerrod Nicholson 2 1-2 5, Elijah Bouma 0 0-2 0, Totals 23 11-20 63.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD
Sam Mager 3 0-0 6, Damian Forsmann 5 0-0 14, Derik Shears 3 0-2 6, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Owen Anderson 3 0-1 8, Cole Schlader 1 2-2 5. Totals 17 2-5 43.
Potlatch 12 11 28 12—63
Prairie 13 12 7 11—43
3-point goals — Hadaller 2, Ju. Nicholson, Schlader, Forsmann 4, Anderson 2.
JV — Prairie def. Potlatch.
Kendrick 70, Highland 52
KENDRICK — Alex Sneve sank 12 field goals and connected on 7 of 8 free throws on his way to 36 points and two steals, with Jagger Hewett adding 16 points as Kendrick took a Whitepine league win against Highland.
The Tigers produced consistent offense, and it was a defensive shift during halftime helped allow Kendrick to maintain its lead.
“Although we were scoring, we were slow to react defensively,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “We talked about working harder, and they came out and showed that in the third quarter.
“I thought Hewett and Burke got us some stops and were able to push the ball down the floor for easy baskets.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 1 0-0 2, Lane Wassmuth 4 4-7 13, Logan Sheppard 5 4-7 16, Conor Morris 5 0-0 10, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 2 0-0 5, Ty Hambly 2 0-1 5, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 1-2 1, David Boswell 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-17 62.
KENDRICK (5-8, 2-3)
Alex Sneve 13 7-8 36, Chase Burke 2 2-2 6, Jagger Hewett 5 6-10 16, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavien Goldsberry 1 2-6 4, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 0 1-2 1, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 1 0-1 3. Totals 24 18-29 70.
Highland 12 11 15 14––52
Kendrick 17 17 14 22––70
3-point goals — Droegmiller, Hambly, Wassmuth, Sheppard 2, Sneve 3, Skiles.
Deary 63, Nezperce 29
NEZPERCE — Deary’s Brayden Stapleton poured in a game-high 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting and London Kirk flirted with a triple-double in the Mustangs’ rout of Whitepine League Division II opponent Nezperce.
Kirk tallied 10 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals.
Patrick McManus contributed 13 points, and Kalab Rickerd had five steals off the bench for short-handed Deary (6-4, 4-2), which outscored Nezperce by 14 in the second quarter.
“In the second there we finally started rebounding on the defensive end, and our press kicked in,” said Deary coach Gary Krumheuer, whose team had 14 steals. “Once we got going, everyone fed off it.”
Nezperce’s Brendan Nelson had 13 points.
DEARY (6-4, 4-2)
Brayden Stapleton 11 3-4 27, London Kirk 4 2-4 10, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 2 0-0 4, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 3, Patrick McManus 4 3-6 13, Dylan Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Gus Rickert 0 1-4 1. Totals 24 9-18 63.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 0 1-2 1, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 1-2 3, Brycen Danner 2 0-0 5, Marshal Nelson 0 1-2 1, Brendan Nelson 6 0-0 13, AJ Douglas 1 4-4 6. Totals 10 7-10 29.
Deary 12 23 17 11—63
Nezperce 9 6 5 9—29
3-point goals — Stapleton 2, Fletcher, McManus 2, Wilcox, Danner, B. Nelson.
Lapwai 74, Troy 62
TROY — Titus Yearout chalke up 33 points, eight assists and only one turnover as Lapwai beat Troy in a Whitepine League Division I contest. Yearout hit two 3s and went 13-for-14 at the line.
“He did really well attacking the rim tonight,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “They (tried) a lot of different defenses on him but he adapted and did a good job being aggressive.”
LAPWAI (11-2, 4-1)
JC Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 9 13-14 33, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 2 4-8 8, Kross Taylor 5 1-1 14, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 4 1-2 11, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 20-27 74.
TROY
Grayson Foster 4 6-6 15, Zachary Stoner 8 2-2 19, Tyler Heath 3 2-4 9, Kaiden Codr 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 2 0-0 6, Rhett Sandquist 3 6-9 11. Totals 17 16-21 62.
Lapwai 20 24 13 17—74
Troy 11 10 22 20—62
3-point goals — Ellenwood, Yearout 2, Taylor 3, Mitchell 2.
JV — Lapwai 70, Troy 27.
Colfax 74, T-R 47
TEKOA, Wash. — John Lustig rang up 29 points and 12 rebounds and Colfax held Tekoa-Oakesdale to a combined five points in the first and fourth quarters to craft a Northeast 2B League win.
Hunter Claassen logged 14 points and four assists for the Bulldogs (10-4, 4-2), who jumped out to a 19-3 lead.
The Nighthawks drilled four 3-pointes to cut their deficit to six points, but Colfax coach Reece Jenkins switched to a matchup zone and the Bulldogs allowed only two points in the final period.
COLFAX (10-4, 4-2)
Hunter Claassen 5 3-4 14, Cole Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, John Lustig 12 2-2 29, Gavin Hammer 3 0-0 9, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 3 0-0 6, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 4 0-0 8, Lane Gingerich 1 1-2 3, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, Kyle Dail 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-8 71.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Garrett Naught 3 0-0 8, Anthony Gehring 6 0-0 14, Riley Mclain 4 2-2 14, Mitchell Billings 1 2-3 4, Keegan French 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Lenoir 3 0-0 7, Zach Saens 0 0-0 0, Gabe Naught 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-5 47.
Colfax 19 22 14 16—71
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 24 18 2—47
3-point goals — Claasen, Lustig 3, Hammer 3, Gar. Naught 2, Gehring 2, Mclain 4, Lenior .
JV — Colfax def. T-R.
Oakesdale 46, Gar-Pal 44
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Oakesdale’s Matt Hockett knocked in a 3 with 13 seconds left to hand his team a two-point lead, then Garfield-Palouse’s ensuing 3-point attempt “went about halfway down, and popped back out,” Vikings coach Steve Swinney said of the miss that decided his team’s Southeast 1B League loss.
“We know each other well, both played really good, solid defense,” said Swinney, whose team dropped to 8-5 overall and 5-1 in league. “It just came down to them making that last play, and we didn’t.”
The Vikings got 10 points apiece from Dawson Dugger and Jacob Anderson. Blake Jones had five steals, eight rebounds and three blocks, and held Nighthawks captain Kit Hockett to seven points.
Oakesdale (11-3, 5-1) was led by Matt Hockett’s 15 points. Both teams shot around 30 percent.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-5, 5-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 2-3 10, Austin Jones 2 2-2 7, Blake Jones 2 0-2 8, Jacob Anderson 4 2-2 10, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 0 1-4 1, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 3 2-3 8, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-16 44.
OAKESDALE (11-3, 5-1)
Kit Hockett 2 0-0 5, Tyler Bobber 2 2-5 6, Jackson Perry 0 0-0 0, Ryan Henning 3 2-2 8, Matt Hockett 4 7-8 15, Simon Anderson 2 3-3 7, Gavin Sharpoe 1 0-0 3, Garrett Dingman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 14-18 46.
Gar-Pal 11 14 11 8—44
Oakesdale 7 19 14 6—46
3-point goals — A. Jones, B. Jones, Dugger 2, Hockett, Shrope.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Oakesdale
Prescott 65, Colton 51
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Colton’s Chris Wolf and Prescott’s Victor Garcia each netted six 3-pointers, but the Tigers used an early edge to fend off a late Wildcat push in a Southeast 1B League win.
Wolf had 22 points, and Garcia led all players with 28. In all, Colton (1-11, 1-5) hit 12 triples. Kian Ankerson had three, and finished with 14 points.
“He had a great shooting night,” Colton coach Nick Simons said of Wolf. “We finished strong. I thought we had some good looks that normally fall that seemed to kinda go in and out.”
Prescott (8-4, 5-1) got 19 points from Jonathan Cardenas and 10 from Omar Velazco. Simons commended Ankerson’s defense on Cardenas, typically the Tigers’ No. 1 option.
COLTON (1-11, 1-5)
Kian Ankerson 5 1-2 14, Chris Wolf 8 0-2 22, Jackson Meyer 2 0-0 5, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 1-4 51.
PRESCOTT (8-4, 5-1)
Victor Garcia 10 2-3 28, Omar Velazco 4 2-8 10, Jonathan Cardenas 8 2-3 19, Antonio Hernandez 2 1-3 6, Miguel Ayala 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-17 65.
Colton 9 11 9 22—51
Prescott 15 14 18 18—65
3-point goals — Ankerson 3, C. Wolf 6, Meyer, Moehrle, G. Wolf, Garcia 6, Hernandez, Cardenas.
JV — Colton def. Prescott
GIRLS
Nezperce 27, Deary 25
NEZPERCE — Freshman point guard Katharine Duuck hit a go-ahead putback and, on the next Nezperce possession, added an insurance free throw in the waning seconds as the Indians gutted out a Whitepine League Division II win against slowdown-minded Deary.
Caitlyn Cronce scored 13 points and Hannah Duuck added seven points and 10 rebounds for Nezperce (10-3, 8-1), which trailed much of the way in a makeup game from a snow-out the previous Friday.
The Mustangs used defensive pressure to force 24 turnovers, and Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said his team “was in too big a hurry to go down and score.” He liked the fearlessness of Katharine Duuck, who hadn’t entered the game until late.
DEARY
Graci Heath 6 0-1 13, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 1 2-5 4, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 2 1-4 5, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-2 3, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-12 25.
NEZPERCE (10-3, 8-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 1 1-2 3, Hannah Duuck 3 1-2 7, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 6 1-3 13, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 1 0-5 2. Totals 12 3-14 27.
Deary 4 7 6 8—25
Nezperce 6 7 4 10—27
3-point goals — Heath, Wood.
JV — Nezperce 8, Deary 6 (two quarters)
Kendrick 56, Highland 6
KENDRICK — Megan Brocke produced 12 points and nine of Kendrick’s players scored as the Tigers improved to 7-0 in Whitepine League Division II play by beating Highland of Craigmont.
Also for the Tigers, Hannah Tweit added nine points, Mya Brown and Erin Morgan contributed eight apiece and Morgan had four of her team’s 15 steals. Lauren Morgan and Drew Stacy added seven rebounds apiece.
“It’s nice to get the bench to come in and get production,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said, adding that it will pay dividends down the line.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 0 0-0 0, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 0 1-7 1, Tylar Crow 0 0-0 0, Paytor Crow 1 1-2 3, Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 2-9 6.
KENDRICK (11-2, 7-0)
Rose Stewart 1 1-3 3, Mya Brown 4 0-0 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 9, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 2-2 6, Erin Morgan 3 2-2 8, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 12. Totals 24 5-9 56.
Highland 4 1 1 0—6
Kendrick 19 18 12 7—56
3-point goals — Tweit, Brocke 2.
Colfax 61, T-R 19
TEKOA, Wash. — Colfax dominated Northeast 2B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia from wire to wire.
Kierstyn York tallied a career-high 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs (9-5, 3-3) outboarded the Timberwolves (1-13, 0-6) 41-18, a “huge part” of the win, coach Corey Baerlocher said.
“She just went and got it, didn’t wait for it to come,” Baerlocher said of York.
“(The Timberwolves) were undermanned, had several kids out, but one thing we’re excited about is we had our kids go in, execute and run through our offense well.”
Asher Cai led all players with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and Justice Brown kicked in 10 points. Anni Cox and Harper Booth combined for 10 of the team’s 19 assists — against a season-low 11 turnovers.
Junior-varsity floater McKenna Lomax tallied seven points from the paint.
COLFAX (9-5, 3-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 4 0-0 8, Asher Cai 6 0-0 14, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 3 0-0 6, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 4 1-1 10, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 5 0-0 10, Harper Booth 1 0-2 2, McKenna Lomax 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 1-3 61.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-13, 0-6)
Paige Brown 0 0-0 0, Mehgan Billings 2 0-0 5, Elise Wilkins 4 0-2 9, Tori McLain 1 0-0 2, Riley Terrell 0 0-2 0, Kamryn Hendrickx 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 1-6 19.
Colfax 24 10 12 15—61
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 7 6 6—19
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown, Lomax, Billings, Wilkins.
WRESTLING
Zimmerman wins by fall
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman notched a pin at 100 pounds in her lone match on the first day of the Othello Lady Huskies Invitational wrestling tournament, beating Emily Garcia from East Valley of Yakima in 1:51.