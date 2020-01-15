Logos’ Roman Nuttbrock shot 10-of-18 and finished with 28 points to spearhead the Knights to a runaway victory against Whitepine League Division II foe Kendrick Tuesday.
“He excelled pretty much in every offensive category tonight,” Knights coach Matt Whitling said of his point guard.
Logos (7-2, 5-1 in league) also got double-digit outputs from Will Casebolt (16 points), Isaac Blum (15) and Jonah Grieser (10). The Knights made 12 shots from outside, including four apiece from Nuttbrock and Blum. Blum also hauled in 10 rebounds.
“The fun thing about this group is they really don’t care who gets the points,” Whitling said. His team had 18 assists. “It makes it fun to watch.”
After turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, Logos regrouped to play efficiently.
The Tigers (3-7, 0-6) were led by Jagger Hewett and Alex Sneve, who had 17 and 15 points, respectively.
KENDRICK (3-7, 0-6)
Alex Sneve 6 1-2 15, Chase Burke 3 1-2 7, Jagger Hewett 6 4-6 17, Kolby Anderson 1 0-2 2, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 1 2-2 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-14 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-2, 5-1)
Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 7 0-0 16, Roman Nuttbrock 10 4-4 28, Isaac Blum 5 1-2 15, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 3 2-2 10. Totals 26 7-8 71.
Kendrick 16 8 11 12—47
Logos 15 22 20 14—71
3-point goals — Hewett, Sneve 2, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 4, Grieser 2, Blum 4.
JV — Kendrick def. Logos
Potlatch 59, Troy 27
POTLATCH — The Potlatch boys basketball got off to a hot start, maintained a big lead and had Brayden Hadaller light it up in its 59-27 victory against Whitepine League Division I rival Troy.
The Loggers (11-1, 6-0 in league), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 1A-Division I team, had three players in double figures, with Hadaller’s 14 points leading the way. Hadaller also notched eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals against only one giveaway.
Tyler Wilcoxson kicked in 13 points and Connor Akins had 10.
“That’s something we’re really working on, is getting good starts and making teams have to play fast-paced with us,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said. “We’ve done a good job of defending the 3 and keeping it out of the key.
“(Offensively) we’re starting to get more balanced scoring out of the kids. ... It makes us a diversified team.”
Troy (7-4, 3-2), which was held to just 10 field goals, was led by Zachary Stoner, who put up 10 points.
TROY (7-4, 3-2)
Grayson Foster 1 0-0 2, Zachary Stoner 4 0-0 10, Tyler Heath 3 0-1 7, Kaiden Codr 0 3-4 3, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Sandquist 0 0-0 0, Boden DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-5 27.
POTLATCH (11-1, 6-0)
Brayden Hadaller 6 2-2 14, Connor Akins 5 0-0 10, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-2 13, Ty Svancara 3 0-0 6, Justin Nicholson 2 2-2 8, Jerrod Nicholson 2 0-0 4, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Elijah Bouma 1 0-0 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0, Totals 25 6-6 59.
Troy 10 7 5 5—27
Potlatch 20 14 21 4—59
3-point goals — Stoner 2, Heath, Baier, Ju. Nicholson 2, Wilcoxson.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Liberty 76, Colfax 52
SPANGLE, Wash. — Liberty’s Van Ricker scored 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and teammate Tayshawn Colvin contributed 25 on 11-of-13 to lead the Spangle school to a Northeast 2B League win against Colfax.
The Bulldogs (9-4, 3-2) were led by John Lustig, who had 22 points, but “collectively, struggled to defend” the unbeaten Lancers (13-0, 6-0), Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
“Liberty’s one of the top-ranked teams in the 2B. We had to play a turnover-free game, and we turned it over too much,” Jenkin said. “We had to do a good job rebounding, and we didn’t do a very good job there. Two big keys for us we just didn’t do unfortunately.”
Blake Holman contributed 12 points for the visitors.
COLFAX (9-4, 3-2)
Hunter Claassen 4 0-0 8, Cole Baerlocher 1 1-2 3, John Lustig 9 2-3 22, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 6 0-0 12, Lane Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-5 52.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (13-0, 6-0)
London Foland 0 0-0 0, Colton Marsh 2 1-2 5, Mason Simmons 0 0-0 0, Jacob Holling 2 1-2 6, Austin Flaig 4 1-2 9, Tayshawn Colvin 11 3-4 25, Van Ricker 12 4-6 31. Totals 31 10-16 76.
Colfax 17 11 12 12—52
Liberty 19 19 21 17—76
3-point goals — Lustig 2, Gingerich, Holling.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty
GIRLS
Liberty 66, Colfax 39
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax fell to Liberty in a Northeast 2B League contest despite Kierstyn York’s 16 points and four steals. York and Perry Imler had six rebounds apiece.
“It was a game of runs and they ran away with it,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said.
COLFAX (8-5, 2-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 1-2 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 2 2-2 6, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 6 3-4 16, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 1-2 1, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 2 1-1 6, Perry Imler 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 8-12 39.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (12-1)
Kendyl Fletcher 5 0-0 12, Delaney Goodwin 2 0-0 6, Maisie Burnham 12 4-8 30, Aleena Cook 5 3-6 13, Ellie Denny 1 2-2 4, Ava Budde 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 10-18 66.
Colfax 5 13 15 6—39
Liberty 16 16 21 13—66
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Aune, York, Fletcher 2, Goodwin 2, Burnham 2.
JV — Colfax 44, Liberty 33.
WRESTLING
Moscow 42, Pullman 39
Moscow brought up JV competitor Kyran Mutart, who pinned Pullman’s Cotton Sears at 220 pounds in three minutes, 29 seconds to boost the Bears to a border-rivalry duel win against Pullman.
The Bears also brought up usual 113-pounder Zach Domras to 120. Domras logged a pin in 31 seconds.
Moscow coach Pat Amos also lauded the “big win” of Cameron Vetter, who pinned the Hounds’ Emmit DeHart in 38 seconds. Another crucial round came at 132. The Bears’ Andrew Stone was defeated, but “didn’t give up any bonus points, which created an opportunity for us to win,” Amos said.
Moscow 42, Pullman 39
106 — Moscow win by forfeit. 113 — Moscow win by forfeit. 120 — Zach Domras (Mos) p. Petr Paulson, :31. 126 — Jack Bales (Mos) p. Maxwell Cordova, 5:57. 132 — Gabe Smith (Pul) p. Andrew Stone, 4:00. 138 — Matthew Ayala (Mos) p. Richard Willington, 1:12. 145 — Zachary Dahmen p. Diego Deaton, 1:58. 152 — Cameron Vetter (Mos) p. Emmit DeHart, :38. 160 — Pullman win by forfeit. 170 — Mitchael LaVielle (Pul) p. Isaiah Murphy, 3:34. 182 — Pullman win by forfeit. 195 — Pullman win by forfeit. 220 — Kyran Mutart (Mos) p. Cotton Sears, 3:29. 285 — James Gray (Pul) dec. Bennett Marsh, 3-0.