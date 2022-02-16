SPOKANE — John Lustig finished with 22 points as the Colfax boys basketball team eked out a 58-57 Washington Class 2B district tournament semifinal victory Tuesday against Davenport at West Valley High School.
Lustig made 10 field goals to lead Colfax (17-3). Seth Lustig added 21 points, including two baskets from beyond the arc.
The Gorillas (15-5) were led by an 18-point performance from Tennessee Rainwater. Rainwater scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and was 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.
“I thought we did a great job defensively in the first half stopping Rainwater,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “He’s a great player, and he really started to come on in the second half. But I thought for the majority of the game we did great defensively. Credit to Davenport. They were a tough team they came out scrappy and ready to play, and it’s just great it turned out the way it did.”
Colfax will play Liberty in the district final at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at West Valley.
DAVENPORT (15-5)
Brenick Soliday 4 0-0 9, Jarret Jacobson 0 2-2 2, Tennessee Rainwater 5 8-10 18, Cash Colbert 3 3-4 9, Jae Jer 2 0-0 6, Jake Kauffman 2 3-3 9, Wyatt Telecky 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 16-19 57.
COLFAX (17-3)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 5, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 8 3-4 21, John Lustig 10 1-3 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 4-7 58.
Davenport 9 16 15 17—57
Colfax 15 17 16 10—58
3-point goals — S. Lustig 2, J. Lustig, Demier, Kauffman 2, Jacobson 2, Soliday.
Orofino 45, Genesee 38
OROFINO — The Maniacs were able to pull off a close victory against the Bulldogs in a nonleague contest.
Orofino (8-6) outscored Genesee (4-15) 10-4 in the first quarter and led 14-9 at halftime.
The Maniacs were led in scoring by Reid Thomas, who had 12 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Jack Johnson’s 16 points.
“It was senior night for Orofino, so it was good to send the team off their home court with a win,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said.
GENESEE (4-15)
Cameron Meyer 2 1-2 7, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 1-2 1, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 4 0-1 10, Jack Johnson 7 0-2 16, Derek Burt 1 1-2 3, Josh Ketcheson 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 4-11 38.
OROFINO (8-5)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 3, Nick Drobish 2 2-2 8, Slade Sneddon 3 2-6 8, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 1 0-0 2, Nick Graham 4 1-1 9, Reid Thomas 3 6-8 12, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 1 0-0 3, Joel Sneddon 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-17 45.
Genesee 4 5 14 15—38
Orofino 10 4 15 16—45
3-point goals — Drobish 2, Schneider, Howell, Meyer 2, Krick 2, Johnson 2.
JV — Orofino 40, Genesee 22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 72, East Valley 47
The Greyhounds defeated the Knights in a first-round Washington Class 2A district tournament game.
Pullman (8-13) dominated throughout, leading 17-8, 31-15 and 54-28 at the quarter breaks.
Elise McDougle paced the Greyhounds with 13 points in a balanced scoring effort.
The Knights (0-18) had a strong showing from Ellie Syverson, who scored 27 points, with four 3s.
Pullman next plays at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Clarkston in a district semifinal at University High School in Spokane.
EAST VALLEY (0-18)
Kyra Johnson 2 2-2 7, Ellie Syverson 7 9-11 27, Cecilia Syron 0 0-0 0, Hannah Rasmussen 3 0-0 8, Fasai Xiong 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Ervin 1 0-0 2, Athena Lyons-Huss 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 12-14 47.
PULLMAN (8-13)
Meg Limburg 1 0-2 2, Elise McDougle 6 0-0 13, Audrey Pitzer 3 2-2 8, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Ava Petrino 2 2-2 7, Marissa Carper 1 0-1 2, Shelby Paul 3 0-0 6, Suhailey Reyes 1 1-2 3, Sehra Singh 4 0-0 9, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2, Lilian Cobos 3 1-2 7, Amelia Cobos 1 0-1 2, Jennabee Harris 3 0-0 6, Sophie Armstong 1 1-2 3. Totals 31 7-14 72.
East Valley 8 7 13 19—47
Pullman 17 14 23 18—72
3-point goals — Syverson 4, Rusmussen 2, Johnson, McDougle, Petrino, Singh.
Colfax 61, Reardan 27
SPOKANE — The Bulldogs ran away with a Washington Class 2B district tournament semifinal win against the Indians.
After only taking a seven-point lead to the second, Colfax (17-1) started to assert itself in the final three quarters. The Bulldogs held leads of 33-16 and 49-21 after the next two periods.
Jaisha Gibb recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Demler had four blocks in addition to 12 points. Asher Cai and Brynn McGaughy each also finished with 12 points.
“We had really well-rounded scoring from several of our kids which makes us efficient offensively,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Holmes said. “We also only had six turnovers tonight, which is really key in the playoffs when you’re facing a lot of good teams.”
Ayden Krupke finished with 14 points for Reardan (14-7).
Colfax will face Liberty at 2 p.m. Saturday in the district final.
REARDAN (14-7)
Kassidy Koch 0 0-0 0, Liberty Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ayden Krupke 6 0-0 14, Jaylee Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edwards 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Dewey 2 0-0 4, Justin Flett 0 0-0 0, Emma Flaa 1 0-0 2, Erika Preuschoff 0 0-0 0, Hina Frolov 1 0-0 2, Ella Curry 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Bjornberg 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Bell 1 0-2 3. Totals 12 0-2 27.
COLFAX (17-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 1-1 6, Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 13, Hailey Demler 6 0-0 12, Lauryn York 0 1-2 1, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 5 1-2 12, Brynn McGaughy 5 2-2 12, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 1 1-4 3 Totals 25 6-11 61.
Reardan 12 4 5 6—27
Colfax 19 14 16 12—61
3-point goals — Gibb 3, Baerlocher, Cai, Krupke 2, Bell