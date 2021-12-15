COLFAX — In a 76-42 nonleague victory for Colfax, John Lustig shot 15-of-18 from the inside, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the foul line to singlehandedly outscore the entire Tekoa-Rosalia roster with 45 points.
“He was super-efficient for us tonight,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
Eight players in all got on the board for the Bulldogs (3-2), with Mason Gilchrist also reaching double digits at 10 points.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (3-2)
M. Martin 1 0-0 2, W. Martin 0 2-3 2, Murray 1 1-2 3, Potter 0 0-0 0, McDonald 2 0-0 5, Lenoir 1 2-2 4, Bone 6 3-5 16, French 2 2-2 6, Gehring 0 1-2 1, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 11-16 .
COLFAX (3-2)
Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 1 1-2 3, JD Peterson 0 1-2 1, Seth Lustig 3 1-2 7, John Lustig 19 3-3 45, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Mason Gilchrist 5 0-2 10, JP Wigen 2 0-1 4, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 6-12 76.
Tekoa-Rosalia 11 11 9 11—42
Colfax 19 22 28 7—76
3-point goals — McDonald, Bone, Sanchez, J. Lustig 4.
JV — Colfax def. TR.
Kendrick 57, Deary 23
DEARY — Buoyed by 25 points, six rebounds and four assists from Ty Koepp, Kendrick blitzed to a Whitepine League Division II victory against Deary.
“He’s been strong for us pretty much every game, and kind of all around the floor, too,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said of Koepp. Another Tiger with a well-rounded showing was Preston Boyer, who finished with six rebounds, six steals and six assists.
“A lot of credit to our team defense,” said Silflow, whose team moved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in league. “That’s what we’ve been striving to be is a good defensive team, and holding them to single-digit points in each quarter was a pretty big task.”
For Deary (1-5, 1-2), Gus Rickert provided a team-high 10 points.
KENDRICK (3-2, 3-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 1-2 6, Preston Boyer 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Cook 3 0-0 6, Mason Kimberling 4 0-0 9, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 12 0-0 25, Dallas Morgan 4 0-1 8. Totals 26 2-5 57.
DEARY (1-5, 1-2)
Laithan Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-1 0, Gus Rickert 5 0-2 10, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 0-3 23.
Kendrick 15 14 19 9—57
Deary 9 6 6 2—23
3-point goals — Clemenhagen, Kimberling, Koepp, Proctor.
JV — Kendrick 39, Deary 36
Pullman Christian 56, Christian Center 34
Unbeaten Pullman Christian scored a Mountain Christian League win against Christian Center School of Hayden, Idaho.
Shane Shaffer put up 20 points for the Eagles (5-0, 3-0), while Paul Cimijotti notched a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
CHRISTIAN CENTER
Colton Smith 6 2-4 16, Noah Porter 1 0-0 3, Cade McWhorter 0 0-0 0, Kiefer Stark 0 0-0 0, Titus Barnhart 0 0-0 0, Ryan Humblin 0 0-0 0, Devon Hansen 3 2-2 10, Joseph Badgley 2 1-8 5. Totals 12 5-14 34.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-0, 3-0)
Kyle Gleason 0 0-1 0, Shane Shaffer 7 6-8 20, Brock Weller 0 2-2 2, Paul Cimijotti 3 2-4 11, Liam Fitzgerald 2 0-0 5, Ethan Coldiron 5 1-2 11, Brayden Olson 1 0-0 2, Judah Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Chilton Gleason 0 2-5 2, Justin McClure 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 14-24 56.
Christian Center 5 3 6 20—34
Pullman Christian 14 15 11 16—56
3-point goals — Smith 2, Hansen 2, Porter, Cimijotti 3, Fitzgerald.
Genesee-Logos postponed
The Whitepine League Division I game between the Bulldogs and the Knights of Moscow was postponed because of illness. No make-up date was announced as of press time.
Garfield-Palouse-Lakeside canceled
PLUMMER, Idaho — The nonleague game between the Vikings and the Knights was canceled. No other information was available at press time.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Kendrick 40, Deary 35
DEARY — In a game which saw them score all of their points from inside the arc and never attempt a free throw, the Tigers came away with a Whitepine League Division II win against the Mustangs.
“Great game for us, ‘cause we haven’t been in a game like this all year,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “(Deary) came out and hit us on the chin early.”
Deary (3-3, 2-1) jumped out to an 11-4 first-quarter lead and was up 23-22 at halftime. Araya Wood led the Mustangs with 11 points.
Erin Morgan had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Kendrick (6-0, 3-0).
Ireland attributed the 15-0 free-throw disparity to lazy defense and the girls playing with their arms and not with their feet.
KENDRICK (6-0, 4-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 8 0-0 16, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 4, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 0-0 40.
DEARY (3-3, 2-1)
Kaylee Wood 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-0 8, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 3 4-4 11, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 5-6 8, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 3 2-3 8. Totals 10 11-15 35.
Kendrick 10 12 12 6 — 40
Deary 11 12 9 3 — 35
3-point goals — Kirk 2, A. Wood, T. Wood.
Colton 53, Genesee 26
COLTON — Maggie Meyer scored nine of her 17 total points in the third quarter to help the Wildcats pull away from the Bulldogs for a nonleague win.
Colton (4-1) outscored Genesee 15-1 in the third quarter and only allowed seven second-half points. Mary Pluid added 14 points for the Wildcats.
“Second half played really good defense, really sealed the game for us,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “Katie Heitsuman played a great game off the bench on defense.”
For Genesee (2-6), Isabelle Monk led the way with 14 points.
COLTON (4-1)
Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 7 1-2 17, Mary Pluid 7 0-0 14, Kyndra Stout 3 0-0 9, Kaydee Heitsuman 1 0-2 2, Sydni Whitcomb 1 1-2 3, Lola Baerlocher 3 0-0 8. Totals 22 2-6 53.
GENESEE (2-6)
Monica Seubert 1 2-2 4, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 1-2 1, Isabelle Monk 5 4-6 14, Rory Mayer 2 0-0 4, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-1 0, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-11 26.
Colton 13 15 15 10 — 53
Genesee 10 9 1 6 — 26
3-point goals — Stout 3, M. Meyer 2, Baerlocher 2, K. Meyer.
JV — Colton def. Genesee.
Pullman Christian 41, Coeur d’Alene Christian 26
A 15-2 opening quarter set the tone en route to victory for unbeaten Pullman Christian School against visiting Coeur d’Alene Christian in Mountain Christian League play.
Annie Goetze had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Faith Berg had a complete game with three points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals for the Eagles (5-0, 4-0)
“Out of the gate right away, we got down the floor really well and took advantage of a few turnovers and got off to a great start,” Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze said. “Team-wise, I think we only had one turnover the whole game.”
COEUR D’ALENE CHRISTIAN
Hazel Konkel 1 0-0 2, Sierra Stanton 2 0-2 4, Zoey Hill 0 1-2 1, Kate Siers 4 0-0 8, Annie Dawson 4 0-0 11. Totals 11 1-4 26.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-0, 4-0)
Faith Berg 1 0-0 3, Annie Goetze 5 1-2 11, Grace Berg 3 2-2 8, Mikayla Weaver 2 0-0 4, Elena Mack 1 0-0 2, Anna Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Hannah Anderson 2 0-0 4, Gabby Mack 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 3-4 41.
Coeur d’Alene Christian 2 6 9 9—26
Pullman Christian 15 16 4 6—41
3-point goals — Dawson 3, F. Berg, Mack.
Garfield-Palouse-Lakeside postponed
PLUMMER, Idaho — The nonleague game between the Vikings and the Knights was postponed because of an officials’ shortage. The game will take place at 6 p.m. today.
Timberline-Potlatch canceled
POTLATCH — The nonleague game between the Spartans of Weippe and the Loggers was canceled. No other information was available at press time.
Colfax-Tekoa Rosalia canceled
COLFAX — The scheduled nonleague game between Colfax and Tekoa-Rosalia was canceled for reasons unknown at press time.