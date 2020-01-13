COLFAX — Colfax guard John Lustig drove to the basket for a three-point play in the waning seconds Saturday to give Colfax a 50-49 win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Northeast 2B League boys’ basketball game.
After his field goal and free throw, Lustig intercepted an inbounds pass to seal the verdict.
“It was just him attacking from the perimeter,” said a relieved Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, whose team has played three one-possession home games. “He drove in to the basket hard.”
Lustig finished with 19 points — 17 in the second half — Blake Holman kicked in an efficient 14 and Hunter Claassen ignited the Bulldogs (9-3, 3-1) with his facilitation after they trailed by 14 at the break.
“Hunter got us in attack mode, and John was the recipient of some good passes,” Jenkin said.
Jenkin said his team started with tentative play against the LRS zone. But the Bulldogs became aggressive after halftime, and were able to tie it heading into the fourth.
“These guys are a gritty group,” Jenkin said. “They carved themselves a little hole, but continued to chip away and didn’t quit. Proud of the guys.”
LIND-RITZVILLE (9-4, 4-2)
Austin Thompson 4 2-5 11, Spencer Gering 1 0-0 3, Drew Kelly 8 5-6 23, Cole Cameron 1 0-0 2, Josh McClure 1 0-0 2, Chase Galbreath 0 0-0 0, Carson Ayers 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 9-13 49.
COLFAX (9-3, 3-1)
Hunter Claassen 2 0-0 4, Cole Baerlocher 0 2-4 2, John Lustig 7 3-3 19, Gavin Hammer 3 1-1 9, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 7 0-0 14, Lane Gingerich 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-10 50.
Lind-Ritzville 13 15 8 13—49
Colfax 7 7 22 14—50
3-point goals — Ayers 2, Thompson, Gering, Kelly.
Kamiah 52, Genesee 47 (OT)
KAMIAH — After losing its first three games of the season, Kamiah now has won seven straight after beating Genesee in overtime in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Kamiah’s Titus Oatman and Jace Sams scored 12 points apiece, and Kavan Mercer and Luke Krogh each had 11. The Kubs held Genesee to two points in the extra period.
GENESEE
Owen Crowley 2 1-3 5, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 5 3-4 14, Dawson Durham 6 7-12 20, Truman Renton 1 0-0 3, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-21 47.
KAMIAH (7-3, 4-3)
Titus Oatman 4 1-2 12, Sam Brisbois 1 2-3 4, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 5-9 11, Jace Sams 4 4-8 12, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Luke Krogh 3 3-6 11, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-27 52.
Genesee 10 13 15 9 2—47
Kamiah 6 15 11 20 7—52
3-point goals — Oatman 3, Krogh 2, Wareham, Durham, Renton.
Potlatch 70, Clearwater Valley 31
POTLATCH — Four players scored in double digits as the Loggers bested the Rams to keep their place atop the Whitepine League Division I standings.
The first quarter was tight at 16-14, but Potlatch (10-1, 5-0) held Clearwater Valley to single digits in each period thereafter.
Justin Nicholson provided 15 points for the Loggers, while Jerrod Nicholson and Brayden Hadaller had 14 apiece and Tyler Wilcoxson scored 11. Hadaller also had 10 rebounds.
Tyler Pressley led the Rams’ effort with 11 points.
“Once we made some adjustments and changes we played really well,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “Anytime you can get four guys in double digits, that’s a good night.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY
Tate Pfefferkorn 1 2-2 4, Tyler Pressley 5 0-1 11, Connor Jackson 4 0-0 8, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 2 0-0 4, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 2-3 31.
POTLATCH (10-1, 5-0)
Brayden Hadaller 7 0-0 14, Connor Akins 1 0-0 2, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 1-2 11, Ty Svancara 2 0-0 4, Justin Nicholson 6 2-3 15, Jerrod Nicholson 6 0-0 14, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Elijah Bouma 3 1-2 7, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 4-7 70.
CV.................14 8 5 4— 31
Potlatch 16 16 20 18—70
3-point goals — Pressley, Jerrod Nicholson 2, Justin Nicholson, Schmidt, Wilcoxson 2.
Oakesdale 56, Colton 23
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Colton had trouble getting into its offense against a quick Oakesdale team and dropped a Southeast 1B League decision.
Kian Ankerson notched nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats (1-9, 1-3), and Chris Wolf added eight points.
COLTON (1-9, 1-3)
Kian Ankerson 3 2-2 9, Chris Wolf 3 1-2 8, Jackson Meyer 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Moehrle 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-5 23.
OAKESDALE
Kit Hockett 1 2-4 4, Garrett Dingman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Bober 3 0-0 6, Jackson Perry 1 0-0 2, Ryan Henning 1 2-2 4, Matt Hockett 12 0-0 25, Shawn Bober 1 0-1 2, Ryan Baljo 0 0- 00, Gavin Shrope 1 1-2 3, Simon Anderson 4 2-2 10. Totals 23 7-12 56.
Colton.............3 3 6 11—23
Oakesdale 15 16 15 10—56
3-point goals — Ankerson, Wolf, Meyer, M. Hockett.
Logos 69, Highland 57
CRAIGMONT — Will Casebolt scored 23 points to lead Logos past Highland in a late-reported Whitepine League Division II win Friday.
The Knights improved to 8-2 and 4-1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clearwater Valley 41, Potlatch 39
POTLATCH — The Rams started strong and withstood a late rally by the Loggers for a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Clearwater Valley (5-6, 3-4) led 13-5 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime, but Potlatch rallied with an 18-point fourth quarter.
“They were closing on us,” Rams interim coach Alan Reuben said.
Kadance Schilling led Clearwater Valley with 13 points, while Jordan Reynolds of Potlatch topped all scorers with 15.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (5-6, 3-4)
Ashton Mangun 1 2-5 4, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 0-6 4, Shada Edwards 1 3-6 5, Martha Smith 4 1-2 9, Kadance Schilling 5 3-7 13, Alicia Reuben 2 1-1 6, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 10-31 41.
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 5 1-2 11, Taylor Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 2 2-2 6, Kennedy Thompson 1 3-4 5, Adriana Arciga 0 0-3 0, Charlee Beckner 0 1-4 1, Jordan Reynolds 5 5-8 15, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 0 0-0 0, Katie Nygaard 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-25 39.
CV 13 10 6 12—41
Potlatch............5 9 7 18—39
3-point goals — Reuben.
Gar-Pal 49, Lakeside 46
PLUMMER, Idaho — Kenzi Pedersen tallied 21 points as the Vikings edged nonleague foe Lakeside of Plummer/Worley.
Pedersen went 9-of-15 from the free-throw line, and Madi Cloninger and Maci Brantner logged 13 and 10 points, respectively. Cloninger had four 3-pointers as the Vikings (8-3) outscored the Knights by six points in the second half.
Lakeside (3-2) was led by Jolissa Holt, who had 23 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-3)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 1-2 13, Paige Collier 0 1-2 1, MaKenzie Collier 1 1-5 3, Maci Brantner 4 2-4 10, Kenzi Pedersen 6 9-15 21, Miranda Richards 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0. Totals .
LAKESIDE (3-2)
Jolissa Holt 8 7-11 23, Samantha Adrian 0 0-0 0, Kria Peters 2 1-2 6, Tamara Anderson 3 1-3 7, Ashley Holt 2 0-0 4, Katannah Marchane 0 0-0 0, Arianna Gorr 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 9-17 46.
Gar-Pal 7 9 15 18—49
Lakeside 7 12 12 15—46
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Peters.
Genesee 66, Kamiah 25
KAMIAH — Nine players scored for the Bulldogs, who cruised to a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Kubs.
Lucie Ranisate led all scorers with 14 points, and Bailey Leseman added at 10. Genesee coach Greg Hardie also praised Isabelle Monk (six points, five rebounds) and Mikacia Bartosz (eight points) for their strong performances off the bench.
The Bulldogs (7-6, 5-2) shot 9-for-22 from 3-point range.
“I think they just kind of relaxed and the ball started going in the basket,” Hardie said. He credited his team’s “solid pressure defense which created turnover opportunities and fast breaks” for holding the Kamiah offense to single digits in each of the four quarters of play.
For the Kubs, Irene Popp scored 10 points.
GENESEE (7-6, 5-2)
Lucie Ranisate 4 6-8 14, Molly Hanson 3 0-0 6, Emerson Parkins 3 0-0 8, Mikacia Bartosz 3 0-0 8, Regan Zenner 2 0-0 5, Kendra Murray 2 0-0 4, Bailey Leseman 3 2-2 10, Isabelle Monk 1 3-4 6, Makenzie Stout 0 0-2 0, Taylor Mayer 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 11-20 66.
KAMIAH
Marlee Engledow 1 1-3 3, Logan Landmark 2 2-2 6, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Jazzy Oatman 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 1 1-4 3, Destiny Knight 0 1-3 1, Irene Popp 3 4-4 10, Maria Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-16 25.
Genesee 23 14 16 13—66
Kamiah...........5 5 9 6— 25
3-point goals — Parkins 2, Bartosz 2, Leseman 2, Zenner, Monk, Mayer.
Oakesdale 48, Colton 29
OAKESDALE — The Wildcats dropped to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in Southeast 1B League play with a loss at Oakesdale.
Colton managed only one point in the opening quarter. The Wildcats were more competitive in subsequent frames, but never closed the gap.
“We have to find some consistency,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We are playing well in spurts right now, we need to find a sustained level of high quality play.”
Taylor Thomas paced the Wildcats with 14 points, and Julie Baljo of Oakesdale (8-3, 3-1) had 15.
COLTON (7-5, 2-2)
Rylee Vining 2 0-0 5, Maggie Meyer 3 0-0 7, Josie Schultheis 1 1-2 3, Taylor Thomas 5 3-4 14, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 4-6 29
OAKESDALE (8-3, 3-1)
Jessie Reed 0 2-2 2, Lizzy Perry 4 0-1 9, Bree Rawls 2 1-1 6, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 6 0-0 15, Kyla Hansen 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Rawls 1 0-0 2, LouEllen Reed 6 0-0 14, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 0-0 0, Totals 19 3-4 48
Colton 1 13 10 5—29
Oakesdale 12 14 15 7—48
3-point goals — Perry, B. Rawls, Baljo 3, Reed 2, Vining, Meyer, Thomas.
LRS 54, Colfax 31
COLFAX — Northeast 2B League adversary Lind-Ritzville/Sprague pulled away after a close start to defeat Colfax.
The Bulldogs trailed only 14-12 through the first quarter, but the gap widened in each successive period. LRS outrebounded Colfax 44-28.
“We did not shoot the ball very well tonight,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher, whose Bulldogs fell to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in league. “We were 8-of-47 from the field. We only scored two field goals inside the arc tonight, so that makes it difficult.”
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Dakota Killian 7 0-0 14, Brinley Moore 0 0-0 0, Eliza Galbreath 0 3-4 3, Linnea Schafer 1 5-6 7, Sydney Kinch 2 0-0 5, Julia Klein 3 2-4 8, Taylor Galbreath 2 4-5 8, Janaye Wilkie 2 2-2 7, Grace Fedie 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-21 54.
COLFAX (8-4, 2-2)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 2-2 8, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 2 2-4 8, Anni Cox 2 0-0 5, Kierstyn York 0 4-4 4, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 1 0-1 3, Perry Imler 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 9-15 31.
Lind-Ritzville 14 17 9 14—54
Colfax 12 10 7 2—31
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 2, Cai 2, Cox, Aune, Kinch, Wilkie.
POSTPONEMENTS
KENDRICK — The doubleheader between the Timberline and Kendrick boys’ and girls’ teams was rescheduled for Jan. 31 because of weather.