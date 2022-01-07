Another dump of snow across the area late Wednesday into early Thursday caused a rash of postponements and cancellations of high school sports around the region.
A full schedule of boys and girls basketball games were axed because of the bad weather. All but one set of games actually have been rescheduled, and a good chunk of the contests will have to be made up because they were league contests.
Only one high school event took place, and that was down state, as the Lewiston wrestling team traveled to Weister to take part in a double dual in preparation for the Rollie Lane Invitational, which begins at 8 a.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
This, one week after the valley saw a daily snowfall record of 7.2 inches Dec. 30.
Among the doubleheader postponements were Timberline of Weippe at St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, Deary at Highland of Craigmont and Nezperce at Kendrick in Whitepine League Division II action.
Also axed was the Logos of Moscow at Lapwai Whitepine League Division I boys game.
Those seven games will have to be made up at some point this winter because they are league contests, and probably will affect the outcomes of league races and district seeding.
Among the games that were canceled were Colfax at Rogers boys and girls, Orofino at Prairie girls as well as Grangeville at Kamiah girls. There is the possibility if there are openings in those respective teams’ schedules, they could make them up. But more than likely, those contests will not take place this season.
Also canceled was the Northeast 2B League wrestling meet, which was to take place at Liberty High School in Spangle, Wash. The Colfax wrestlers were scheduled to take part in that.
Highland also had another cancellation for today. The boys and girls nonleague games that were scheduled to take place at Council High School were taken out because of weather and travel considerations. But the Huskies did announce the games against Deary will take place at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, Jan. 21. Also, a Dec. 14 doubleheader at St. John Bosco now has been rescheduled for Jan. 14.
Milestone achievement
It seems like lately the 1,000-point barrier is being cracked frequently.
Although it happened Dec. 29, Colfax girls basketball player Asher Cai had her 1,000th career point celebrated in the Bulldogs’ 50-16 win Tuesday against Asotin once she made her first basket, which was seven minutes into the Northeast 2B League game.
However, another stellar area player cracked the four-figure mark recently.
Grangeville guard Camden Barger hit the milestone mark early in the Bulldogs’ 59-36 victory against Soda Springs in the Dec. 30 fourth-place game in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Barger, a 5-foot-6, 120-pound senior who currently has 1,014 points for her career, got the magical number early in the game. It was so minimal that her coach and mother, Michelle, even forgot to mention it until earlier this week.
But don’t fret, Grangeville fans. You’ll be able to celebrate the achievement come Saturday, because more than likely Camden will not be shut out when the Bulldogs host Moscow in a nonleague game at 3:30 p.m. The team is planning to stop the game and have a celebration for the achievement.
Poll watching
The latest Idaho girls media poll was released Thursday, and a handful of area teams were recognized.
Grangeville moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the Class 2A poll.
In Class 1A Division I, Lapwai (8-2) remained at No. 1, but now is tied with Butte County for the top spot. The Wildcats earned five first-place votes to four for the 12-0 Pirates. Prairie, which was No. 4 in the previous poll, stayed there.
In Class 1A Division II, Kendrick (9-3) slipped a couple of spots from No. 2 to No. 4.
