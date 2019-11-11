BOISE — The Moscow boys’ 200 freestyle relay won the Class 4A state title, setting a record in the process, in helping the Bears place third as a team at the Idaho state championships at the Boise Aquatic Center.
Moscow scored 168 points, just behind meet champion Bishop Kelly (181) and Century (175).
The 200 relay of Ethan Baird, Micah Wolbrecht, Simon Miura and Isaac Pimentel shaved almost five seconds off Friday’s preliminary time, touching the wall in 1:34.07. The time broke the state record of 1:34.79, set by Century in 2018.
The Bear girls tallied 52 points to finish 10th in the team standings. Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint won with 217 points.
Pimentel had a huge day overall, as he also scored 26 points as an individual with second-place finishes in the 200 (1:49.90) and 500 (4:57.82) events. He also was a member of the third-place 200 medley relay, along with Ian Schlater, Johnson, and Wolbrecht.
Miura took third in the 100 free (50.77) and was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.01). Wolbrecht placed fourth in the 50 free (23.93) and eighth in the 100 breast (1:11.09). Baird finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.00) and Schlater took fifth in the same event (1:00.48). Edgardo Cofre placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.17).
Leading the Moscow girls was the 200 medley relay of Sarah Carscallen, Ashley Painter, Megan Crossland and Ashley Pope, who finished fifth (2:06.05). Painter placed sixth in the 100 back (1:07.04) and Crossland was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.81).
Class 4A
Moscow’s A-Main finishers
Girls 200 medley relay — 5. Sarah Carscallen, Ashley Painter, Megan Crossland, Ashley Pope, 2:06.05.
Boys 200 medley relay — 3. Isaac Pimentel, Ian Schlater, Reid Johnson, Micah Wolbrecht, 1:46.54.
Boys 200 freestyle — 2. Pimentel, 1:49.90.
Girls 200 IM — 8. Crossland, 2:31.81.
Boys 50 free — 4. Wolbrecht, 23.93.
Boys 100 butterfly — 6. Edgardo Cofre, 1:00.17.
Boys 100 free — 3. Simon Miura, 50.77.
Boys 500 free — 2. Pimentel, 4:57.82.
Boys 200 free relay — 1. Ethan Baird, Wolbrecht, Miura, Pimentel, 1:34.07.
Girls 100 backstroke — 6. Painter, 1:07.04.
Boys 100 back — 4. Baird, 1:00.00; 5. Schlater, 1:00.48.
Boys 100 breaststroke — 6. Miura, 1:04.01; 8. Wolbrecht, 1:11.09.
FOOTBALL
Kendrick 82, Mullan 36
MULLAN, Idaho — Alex Sneve passed for 167 yards and rushed for 125 as Kendrick drilled Mullan in the quarterfinals of the Idaho 1A Division II playoffs.
The Tigers (9-1) face Lighthouse Christian in the semfinals at 3 p.m. MST on Saturday at Pocatello.
Sneve passed 9-for-17 for two touchdowns and no interceptions while also tallying two rushing TDs. Chase Burke added 145 ground yards for three scores and paced the defensive effort with six tackles.
Cooper Hewett caught three passes for 81 yards and a TD in addition to running for two scores.
“This Mullan team, they were bigger than us at most positions and faster than us at some,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “But we jumped out early.”
The Tigers scored on their first two plays from scrimmage, and in between Mullan turned the ball over on downs.
Kendrick was playing without 6-foot-4, right guard Donald Morgan, who had torn an ACL the previous game. Matt Fletcher filled in capably.
Kendrick 28 24 6 24—82
Mullan 0 22 6 8—36
Kendrick — Cooper Hewett 45 pass from Alex Sneve (Sneve run)
Kendrick — Chase Burke 58 run (Burke run)
Kendrick — Burke 15 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 40 fumble return (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 7 run (pass failed)
Mullan — Skye Galloway 74 run (pass failed)
Mullan — Ian Farris 53 run (Luke Trogden run)
Kendrick — Hewett 56 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 54 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Burke 28 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Mullan — Galloway 11 run (Nic Day run)
Kendrick — Sneve 45 run (run failed)
Mullan — Trogden 2 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Burke 5 run (Talon Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Chad Facey 7 run (Rylan Hogan pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Facey 11 run (Jagger Hewett run)
Mullan — Galloway 60 run (Tanner Day pass from Caleb Ball)
Wilder 15, Potlatch 6
WILDER — When the Loggers snapped the ball before all their players were set, it negated a 74-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Wilkxson to Connor Akins that would have given Potlatch a lead with about four minutes left. That illegal-shift penalty was one of two missed opportunities for Potlatch, which also fumbled inside the Wildcats’ 3, as the Loggers fell to Wilder in their Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoff opener.
“Two years ago, we were talking about not even having a varsity team,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “So to be disappointed when we don’t make the state semifinals two years later, I’m happy with the improvement they made.
“It’s sad we didn’t (advance as far) as we wanted to, but the steps we’ve made in the program are huge.”
With a minute or two left, Wilder added its final score with the second of Pablo Martinez’s touchdown passes to Norman Gonzales. Kenon Brown rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries to lead the Loggers, who were making their first appearance at State since 2011. They finished 7-3 while Wilder improved to 8-2.
Potlatch 0 6 0 0—6
Wilder 6 3 0 6—15
Wilder — Norman Gonzales 41 pass from Pablo Martinez (run failed)
Wilder — Jose Leon 22 FG
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 53 run (run failed)
Wilder — Gonzales 14 pass from Martinez (run failed)
VOLLEYBALL
Pullman advances to State
Great Northern League MVP Mikayla Uhlenkott finished with 15 kills as the Pullman volleyball team punched its ticket to the Washington Class 2A state tournament with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 home victory against Ephrata in a GNL-Central Washington Athletic Conference crossover match.
“We played probably the best I’ve seen us all season,” coach Megan McNannay said. “I think, finally everything just seemed to click today. We had a lot of work in practice this week because we had an entire week off between matches, and it just really showed.”
Addie Hawes added 27 assists for the Greyhounds (21-3), who will compete in the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion at Central Washington University. Maddy Oelke had five aces, Hana Gecas finished with 14 digs and Alexus Haugen had three blocks.
Colton comes up short
POMEROY — Colton earned a hard-fought, five-set win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse to advance to a match for the right to move onto the Washington Class 2B state tournament Thursday, but the Wildcats fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to host Pomeroy and saw their season come to an end.
Colton beat SJEL 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 28-26, 16-14 to move on to face the Pirates. Mary Pluid led the Wildcats with 12 kills and two blocks, Josie Schultheis had 24 digs, Sidni Whitcomb added five aces and Rylee Vining finished with 35 assists.
“SJEL came out strong in first two games,” Colton coach Jill Nelson said. “We were able to take control in (Set) 3 when Maggie Meyer had a run of serves. Great game played by both teams.”
Against Pomeroy, Schultheis finished with 11 kills, Maggie Meyer had 16 digs, Vining contributed 22 assists, Pluid added two blocks and Addy Purnell served two aces.
STATE BERTHS
Two Washington prep football teams in the area that had already punched their tickets to the state playoffs learned their opening-round opponents Sunday.
No official dates and locations have been released, though they will all take place this week.
In play-in games for the 1B playoffs, Colton will play Odessa.
In the 2B ranks, Colfax will open against Toledo and Asotin will play Tri-Cities Prep.
Also still alive among area teams is Kendrick of the Idaho IA Division II ranks, which reached the state semifinals of its classification. Kendrick will play Lighthouse Christian at Holt Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. Pacific.
Volleyball teams learn pairings
The Pullman and Colfax volleyball teams found out who they will meet in the Washington state tournaments.
The Greyhounds (21-3), who won a crossover match Saturday against Ephrata, will take on Steilacoom in the Class 2A tournament at 11:45 a.m. Friday on Court 1 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
In Class 2B, the Bulldogs will play Brewer at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Court 1 at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome.