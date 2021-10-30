EAGLE, Idaho — Senior Korben Bjunicki had the top time as the Moscow boys' cross country team placed eighth at the Class 4A state championship meet at Eagle Island State Park.
The Bears had 200 points in the 15-team meet. Blackfoot won the boys’ title. On the girls’ side, Moscow was 13th of 15 teams with 314 points. Preston won the title with 59.
Bjunicki ran a time of 17 minutes, 1 second on the 5K course to finish 24th. Junior Megan Heyns led the Bear girls’ team with a time of 21:27.8 to place 46th.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Blackfoot 44; 2. Preston 57; 34. Twin Falls 111; 4. Pcoatello 127; 5. Bishop Kelly 132; 6. Skyline 146; 7. Sandpoint 190; 8. Moscow 200; 9. Burley 234; 10. Vallivue 265; 11. Canyon Ridge 301; 12. Ridgevue 327; 13. Emmett 349; 14. Jerome 371; 15. Shelley 414.
Winner — Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 15:43.
Moscow individuals — 24. Korben Bujnicki 17:01.7; 25. Emmett Brooks 17:04.2; 45. Tristin O’Brien 17:24.7; 59. Corey Johnson 17:46.6; 66. Jason Swam 17:55.3; 75. Isaiah Mitchem 18:07.6; 78. Mick Perryman 18:11.6.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Preston 59; 2. Pocatello 89; 3. Skyline 119; 4. Twin Falls 152; 5. Sandpoint 173; 6. Middleton 177; 7. Blackfoot 204; 8. Bonneville 210; 9. Mountain Home 240; 10. Bishop Kelly 257; 11. Jerome 267; 12. Burley 269; 13. Moscow 314; 14. Vallivue 326; 15. Ridgevue 338.
Winner — Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 17:53.3.
Moscow individuals — 46. Megan Heyns 21:27.8; 47. Geneva McClory 21:30.7; 82. Mia Heinlein 22:39.2; 84. Kelly Stodick 22:42.1; 85. Indigo Wulfhorst 22:45.6; 87. Elliot Benson 22:51.7.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Eagles soar on senior night
PULLMAN — In a senior night doubleheader at Pullman Christian School, the Eagles prevailed in straight sets against Mountain Christian League foes Classical Christian Academy of Rathdrum and Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
Pullman Christian (13-1) beat Classical Christian 25-14, 25-11, 25-12, then handled Oaks 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
Seniors Faith Berg (27 assists, seven kills, four digs), Grace Berg (16 assists, six kills, three aces) and Christina Lindstrom (three kills, four digs) were honored as they played the final night of regular-season home competition in their high school careers.
The Eagles will return to action for postseason play next week.