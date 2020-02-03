COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow prides itself on its defense and saw that pay off as the Bears held nonleague opponent Coeur d’Alene to 10 first-half points en route to a 46-32 boys' basketball win.
Leading the way for the Bears were Benny Kitchell (19 points), Ben Postell (eight rebounds, five assists), Brayden Decker (eight points) and Blake Buchanan (eight rebounds).
The Vikings, who didn’t have a double-digit quarter until their 13-point fourth, were led by Alex Karns with 12 points.
The Bears have won four straight games.
MOSCOW (9-8)
Reef Diego 5, Brayden Decker 8, Barrett Abendroth 0, Jamari Simpson 2, Joe Colter 4, Ben Postell 2, Blake Buchanan 6, Benny Kitchel 19, Tyler Skinner 0. Total 46.
COEUR D’ALENE
Brayden Bengtson 2, Cody Smith 0 0-0 0, Devon Johnson 4, Alex Karns 12, Camren Cope 6, Owen Smith 0, Jack Prka 4, Luke McLaughlin 4. Total 32.
Moscow 9 10 12 15—46
Coeur d’Alene 6 4 7 13—32
3-point goals — Diego, Decker 2, Kitchel 2.
Highland 51, Kendrick 48
CRAIGMONT — Highland of Craigmont held off Kendrick in a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division II battle on senior night for the Huskies.
Seniors Logan Sheppard and Conor Morris were the top scorers for Highland with 17 and 14 points respectively, and fellow senior David Boswell added two. Jagger Hewett of Kendrick (8-9, 4-4) was the overall high scorer with 21 points.
“One of the things that we’ve been working on is our defense,” Highland coach Patty Weeks said. “It’s nice to see them going for rebounds, going for those boards, and that really helped a lot.”
KENDRICK (8-9, 4-4)
Alex Sneve 2 1-1 5, Chase Burke 1 5-6 7, Jagger Hewett 8 2-2 21, Kolby Anderson 0 1-4 1,Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 5 0-2 10. Totals 18 9-15 48.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (8-10, 3-6)
Dalton Davis 1 0-2 2, Lane Wassmuth 5 0-0 10, Logan Sheppard 5 3-4 17, Conor Morris 7 0-0 14, Kobe Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 1 1-2 4, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-8 51.
Kendrick 12 14 11 10—48
Highland 22 9 16 4—51
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Sheppard 4, Hambly.
Oakesdale 70, Colton 21
COLTON — Colton coach Nick Simons considers Oakesdale “one of the best 1B teams in the state” and the Nighthawks showed why in dismantling the Wildcats during a Southeast 1B League contest.
Chris Wolf scored 10 points and Kian Ankerson added nine, but their Wildcats fell behind by 29 at the half and were held scoreless in the third quarter.
OAKESDALE
Kit Hockett 6 0-0 12, Tyler Bober 2 0-0 6, Jackson Perry 3 2-2 9, Ryan Henning 4 4-4 14, Matt Hockett 4 2-2 10, Simon Anderson 3 2-4 8, Garrett Dingman 1 0-2 2, Shawn Bober 1 0-0 2, Ryan Baljo 1 0-0 2, Gavin Shrope 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 10-14 70.
COLTON (1-17, 1-9)
Kian Ankerson 3 1-1 9, Chris Wolf 4 2-2 10, Jackson Meyer 0 0-0 0, Raphael Arnhold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-3 21.
Oakesdale 21 23 17 9—70
Colton 5 10 0 6—21
3-point goals — T. Bober 2, Perry, Henning 2, Shrope, Ankerson 2.
Genesee 64, CV 50
GENESEE — Cy Wareham put up 21 points to help Genesee defeat Clearwater Valley in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Bulldogs (5-11, 2-8) blew the game open with a 16-7 showing in the second quarter.
“It’s been about our first game we’ve scored double digits every quarter, so I was very happy about that,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said.
Another major boost for Genesee came from the 16 points by Sam Spence, who was out due to injury for much of the season and is “just getting back in the flow of things,” according to Grieser. Dawson Durham provided seven points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Laban Francis of Clearwater Valley (4-10, 0-9) was the overall high-scorer with 26 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-10, 0-9)
Tate Pfefferkorn 2 2-3 6, Tyler Pressley 2 3-4 7, Connor Jackson 2 1-2 5, Laban Francis 9 5-6 26, Tyce Pfefferkorn 2 1-2 6. Totals 17 12-17 50.
GENESEE (5-11, 2-8)
Owen Crowley 1 3-6 5, Lucas English 2 0-0 4, Cy Wareham 8 1-6 21, Dawson Durham 2 3-4 7, Carson Schwartz 4 0-0 11, Sam Spence 6 2-2 16. Totals 23 9-18 64.
Clearwater V. 12 7 14 17—50
Genesee 15 16 16 17—64
3-point goals — Francis 3, Wareham 4, Schwartz 3, Spence 2, Tyce Pfefferkorn.
Lakeside 64, Gar-Pal 46
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse started strong but could not maintain its advantage as it fell to Lakeside of Plummer/Worley in nonleague play.
The Vikings (12-6, 9-1) led 17-10 through the opening quarter before falling behind 29-25 by halftime and going into a double-digit deficit in the second half.
“They went to a zone defense in the second quarter and that gave us some trouble,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. “They’re big and tall, and they kind of slowed us down quite a bit. They’re undefeated on the year; I can see why. They’re a really, really solid basketball team.”
Jacob Anderson led all scorers with 19 points. Austin Jones had four 3-point goals and 14 points, and Blake Jones hit two 3-pointers and 3-for-3 free throws en route to scoring 11.
LAKESIDE
Emmitt White 4 2-2 14, Day Day Higgins 7 3-4 17, J.J. Hall 1 3-8 5, Talon Twoteeth 4 5-5 14, Kenyon SpottedHorse 0 1-2 1, Christopher Matt 4 2-2 10, Vander Porown 0 3-6 3. Totals 20 18-29 64.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (12-6, 9-1)
Dawson Dugger 1 0-0 2, Austin Jones 5 0-0 14, Blake Jones 3 3-3 11, Jacob Anderson 8 3-4 19, Ethan Hawkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-7 46.
Lakeside 10 19 19 16—64
Gar-Pal 17 8 12 9—46
3-point goals — White 4, Twoteeth, A. Jones 4, B. Jones 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sandpoint 41, Moscow 34
Moscow secured 12 offensive rebounds, but that effort was negated by the Bears scoring just one second-quarter point as they fell in a 4A Inland Empire League contest to Sandpoint.
The Bears were led by Ellie Gray (11 points, seven rebounds), Megan Watson (nine points) and Peyton Watson (eight points, nine rebounds).
“I thought our girls fought to the end to keep this game close,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said, “but that second quarter killed us.”
SANDPOINT
Brooklen Steiger 1 0-0 2, Maddie Morgan 2 0-0 5, Dawson Driggs 1 3-6 5, Hattie Larson 4 0-0 9, Bella Phillips 4 1-2 9, Kaylee Banks 0 4-4 4, Kelsey Cesna 3 1-3 7. Totals 13 9-19 41.
MOSCOW (1-13, 1-2)
Megan Watson 2 4-6 9, Angela Lassen 2 0-2 4, Ellie Gray 4 0-0 11, Peyton Claus 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 3 2-5 8. Totals 12 6-14 34.
Sandpoint 11 14 7 9—41
Moscow 9 1 14 10—34
3-point goals — Morgan, Larson, Watson, Gray 3.
Lapwai 67, Troy 36
TROY — The Lapwai High School girls’ basketball team recovered from a slow start to blow past Troy 67-36 on Saturday night and complete an unbeaten Whitepine League Division I season.
The Wildcats (19-1, 12-0) trailed 12-7 through the first quarter, but came up with a 25-8 showing in the second to take the lead and never let Troy close again.
Sayquis Greene led Lapwai with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Sobotta (12 points) and Lauren Gould (11) also scored in double digits for Lapwai.
For Troy, Abby Weller added a team-high 12 points.
Lapwai will enter the 1A Division I district tournament as top seed and enjoy a bye through the opening round before playing its first game at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the LCSC Activity Center.
LAPWAI (19-1, 12-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 0-0 12, KC Lussoro 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 4 1-2 10, Glory Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Sayquis Greene 8 4-8 22, Lauren Gould 4 3-3 11, Jordan Shawl 2 0-0 4, Alexis Herrara 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 9-15 67.
TROY
Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 0 4-6 4, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 4-6 6, Morgan Blazzard 4 2-6 10, Abby Weller 5 1-4 12. Totals 12 11-22 36.
Lapwai 7 25 27 8—67
Troy 12 8 8 8—36
3-point goals — Greene 2, Mitchell, Glory Sobotta, Weller.
Prairie 71, Potlatch 9
COTTONWOOD — Ellea Uhlenkott logged 14 points and four steals as Prairie clinched the No. 2 seed for the postseason with a lopsided Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Senior night honorees Ciara Chaffee, Sydnee Bruegeman and India Peery combined for 22 points. Chaffee tallied five assists for the Pirates, who also got 11 points and six rebounds from Delanie Lockett and 10 points and four steals from Madison Shears.
Prairie finish the regular season at 16-3 overall and 10-2 in the league.
POTLATCH
Kyndal Cessnun 2 0-0 5, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 0-0 4. Totals 4 0-2 9.
PRAIRIE-C. (16-3, 10-2)
Delanie Lockett 3 4-4 11, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-3 8, Madison Shears 4 1-2 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 7 0-0 14, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 0-0 2, India Peery 3 0-0 8, Ciara Chaffee 2 4-4 8, Sydnee Bruegeman 2 2-2 6, Molly Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-15 71.
Potlatch 7 0 2 0 — 9
Prairie 27 27 13 4—71
3-point goals — Cessnun, Lockett, Shears, Peery 2.
Kendrick 58, Highland 9
CRAIGMONT — Kendrick wrapped up an unbeaten Whitepine League Division II season with a rout of Highland of Craigmont.
The Tigers (17-3, 12-0) held the Huskies to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters and kept them scoreless in the fourth.
Lauren Morgan (17 points) and Megan Brocke (12) made double-digit offerings to the Kendrick offense.
“We met our goal — trying to be undefeated,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “The first time I’ve ever accomplished that as a coach.”
Kendrick goes into the 1A Division II district tournament as No. 1 seed, and will receive an opening-round bye before beginning play next Saturday at the LCSC Activity Center against an opponent to be determined.
KENDRICK (17-3, 12-0)
Rose Stewart 1 1-3 3, Rachel Olson 1 0-0 3, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Anderson 3 0-0 7, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 5, Lauren Morgan 6 2-2 17, Erin Morgan 4 1-2 9, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 12. Totals 23 4-7 58.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Payton Crow 0 1-2 1, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Tylar Crow 1 2-4 4, Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 3-8 9.
Kendrick 17 19 13 9—58
Highland 5 2 2 0 — 9
3-point goals — L. Morgan 3, Brocke 2, Olson, Anderson, Tweit.
Genesee 61, CV 20
GENESEE — It was senior night in Genesee, and senior Emerson Parkins led the Bulldogs with 14 points, seven steals and four assists as they routed Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Other seniors to see playing time for Genesee were Mikacia Bartosz (eight points), Regan Zenner (four points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Kendra Murray (eight points, eight rebounds) and Claira Osborne (four points, six rebounds). For CV (7-11, 4-8), Kaitlyn Mangun led the way with eight points.
“We really got it going in the second and third quarters,” said Genesee coach Greg Hardie, whose team improved to 12-8 overall and 8-4 in league. “From a momentum standpoint, playing fast break basketball, we looked as good as we have all year.”
The Bulldogs open their district tournament run against Potlatch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the L-C Activity Center.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (7-11, 4-8)
Ashton Mangun 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 4-6 8, Shada Edwards 1 0-2 3, Kadance Schilling 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-9 20.
GENESEE (12-8, 8-4)
Lucie Ranisate 0 2-4 2, Emerson Parkins 6 1-4 14, Mikacia Bartosz 4 0-3 8, Regan Zenner 1 2-2 4, Kendra Murray 4 0-0 8, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 1 2-4 4, Claira Osborne 5 1-3 12, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3, Claire Wareham 1 2-3 4. Totals 24 10-23 61.
Clearwater V. 7 3 6 4—20
Genesee 14 23 18 6—61
3-point goals — Edwards, Schilling, Parkins, Osborne Mayer.
Colton 52, Oakesdale 45
COLTON — Rylee Vining and Taylor Thomas put up 17 points apiece to help Colton defeat Southeast 1B League opponent Oakesdale, avenging a defeat from earlier in the season.
Josie Schultheis added seven points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 5-3), who led throughout the contest. Oakesdale (12-6, 6-2) rallied to within five points late, only for a pair of 3-pointers from Vining and Maggie Meyer to put Colton back out of reach.
OAKESDALE (12-6, 6-2)
Jessie Reed 5 1-3 11, Lizzy Perry 5 1-2 14, Bree Rawls 1 0-0 3, Julie Baljo 2 0-0 5, Lauren Rawls 1 0-0 3, LouEllen Reed 2 2-2 7, Kaylee Hinnencamp 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 6-9 45.
COLTON (13-6, 5-3)
Rylee Vining 4 6-10 17, Maggie Meyer 2 1-2 7, Josie Schultheis 2 3-4 7, Taylor Thomas 6 3-5 17, Megan Kay 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 15-23 52.
Oakesdale 10 5 18 12—45
Colton 14 10 13 15—52
3-point goals — Perry 3, B. Rawls, Baljo, L. Rawls, L. Reed, Vining 3, Meyer 2, Thomas 2.
Gar-Pal 47, Lakeside 37
PALOUSE — Kenzi Pedersen notched 14 points and 11 rebounds to guide Garfield-Palouse to a Southeast 1B League win against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
Madi Cloninger added 12 points on four 3-pointners for the Vikings, and Paige Collier had 11 points and six assists. Maci Brantner chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds.
LAKESIDE
A. Holt 5 0-0 15, Anderson 3 1-2 7, J. Holt 2 0-2 5, Peters 1 1-2 3, Middleton 1 0-0 3, Havier-Gorr 1 0-0 2, Adrian 1 0-0 2, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-6 37.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Pedersen 5 3-5 14, Cloninger 4 0-0 12, P. Collier 4 2-2 11, M. Brantner 3 2-4 8, M. Collier 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-11 47.
Lakeside 5 9 14 9—37
Gar-Pal 7 13 10 17—47
3-point goals — A. Holt 5, Middleton, J. Holt, Cloninger 4, P. Collier, Pedersen.
WRESTLING
Moscow’s Zimmerman 3rd in boys’ bracket
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow wrestler Skyla Zimmerman, who normally competes in the girls’ brackets, took third in the 98-pound boys’ bracket at the North Idaho Rumble wrestling meet at Coeur d’Alene High.
Moscow coach Pat Amos said Zimmerman was placed in the boys’ bracket in order to get better competition. The Bears’ Logan Kearney (220) placed fifth in his return after missing more than a month with an injury.
For Potlatch, a pair of wrestlers nabbed runner-up, including Kenon Brown (170) and Taylor McPherson (girls’ 130).
“I was really impressed with the way my team wrestled the whole weekend,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said.
The tournament provided a good challenge for Brown, a Potlatch standout who lost 7-4 to Colton Boettcher of Lakeland in his title match.
Area placers
98 — 3, Skyla Zimmerman, Mos.
Girls’ 130 — 2, Taylor McPherson, Pot.
145 — 4, Gabe Prather, Pot.
170 — 2, Kenon Brown, Pot.
220 — 5, Logan Kearney, Mos.
285 — 5, Kelton Saad, Pot.