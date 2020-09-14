Isaac Pimentel and Micah Wolbrecht won two individual races apiece and contributed to two relay victories to lead Moscow High to the boys’ team championship in a four-team virtual swim meet.
The late-reported meet took place Saturday at multiple sites, and placings were determined by comparing times. The unusual format was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Moscow boys won all three of their dual meets and led the Bears to the combined-gender title as well.
Helen Schumaker won two races and aided a relay triumph as the Moscow girls placed third.
TEAM SCORES
Dual win-loss records
Combined — Moscow 3-0, Coeur d’Alene 2-1, Sandpoint 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
Girls — Coeur d’Alene 3-0, Sandoint 2-1, Moscow 1-2. Wallace 0-3.
Boys — Moscow 3-0, Sandpoint 2-1, Coeur d’Alene 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
TOP MOSCOW PLACERS
Girls
200 medley relay — 1, Moscow (Schumaker, Crossland, Painter, Pope) 2:02.8. 2, Moscow (Newlan, Pilcher, Elliss, Krous) 2:13.69.
50 free — 1, Helen Schumaker 24.83. 2, Ashley Pope 27.89.
100 back — 2, Ashley Painter 1:08.70.
100 breast — 2, Ally Crossland 1:20.39.
100 fly — 2, Ashley Painter 1:08.07.
100 free – 1, Helen Schumaker 55.07.
Boys
200 medley relay — 1, Moscow (Schlater, Wolbrecht, Johnson, Pimentel 1:49.88.
200 free – 1, Isaac Pimentel 1:55.63.
200 IM — 2, Ian Schlater 2:23.53.
50 free — 1, Micah Wolbrecht 23.20.
100 free — 1, Micah Wolbrecht 51.78.
200 free relay — 2, Moscow 1:38.34.
500 free — 1, Isaac Pimentel 5:17.91.
100 back — 1, Reid Johnson 1:00.59.
400 free relay — 1, Moscow (Baird, Wolbrecht, Johnson, Pimentel) 3:35.81.
CROSS COUNTRY
Anderson tops for area
BAYVIEW, Idaho — Clara Anderson of Logos produced the best Palouse-area time at the Timberlake Farragut Invitational cross country meet at Farragut State Park.
Anderson placed fourth in the girls’ Varsity 1 race and Bigler was fifth in boys’ Varsity 1.
Seven varsity races were staged in each gender, in order to increase social distancing amid the pandemic, and races were 5,000 meters.
Conditions grew increasingly smoky from area wildfires as the meet progressed. If the haze had been much thicker before the meet began, officials might have thought about canceling, according to Lewiston coach John Potter.
GIRLS
Varsity 1
Individual winner — Samantha Wood, PF, 18:06.8.
Top area placers — 4. Clara Anderson, Log, 21:21.3; 11.
Varsity 2
Individual winner — Anna Peters, PF, 19:51.5.
Top area placers — 4. Alyssa Blum, Log, 21:28.6.
Varsity 3
Individual winner — Kaley Bohl, PF, 20:02.7.
Top area placers — 5. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 23:00.8.
BOYS
Varsity 1
Individual winner — Jett Lucas, San, 16:24.1.
Top area placers — 6. Jase Elmore, Log, 17:38.6.
Varsity 2
Individual winner — Nikolai Braedt, San, 16:40.9.
Top area placers — 5. Alex Blum, Log, 18:07.8.
Varsity 3
Individual winner — Keegan Nelson, San, 17:16.9.
Top area placers — Theo Sentz, Log, 18:23.8.