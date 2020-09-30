Ava Jakich-Kunze scored four goals to lead Moscow in a 12-0 shutout victory against visiting 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland.
The Bears (2-2, 2-1) led 5-0 after the first half and added another seven goals to their tally in the second.
A box score was not available.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bears bounce Hawks
On senior day for Moscow, the Bears handled visiting Lakeland in 4A Inland Empire League play.
Coach Pedram Rezamand praised Evan Odberg, Tyler Wooley and Mark Eldridge for standout performances in helping Moscow improve to 2-1 on the season.
It was decided to turn the scoreboard off after Moscow led by six or seven goals in the rout, so a final score and a full box score were not available.
VOLLEYBALL
Troy tested, remains unbeaten
TROY — Morgan Blazzard delivered 24 kills and a 15-for-15 showing from the service line to help Troy volleyball keep its unbeaten season alive in a 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-12 defeat of Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie.
Isabelle Raasch compiled 43 assists and was 17-for-18 serving as the Trojans (11-0 overall and in league) rebounded from a shaky second set in which the Pirates capitalized on out-of-bounds spikes and played scrappy defense.
“You can never think ahead, or they’ll come back,” coach Deborah Blazzard said of Prairie.
Troy freshmen Olivia Tyler and Dericka Morgan “stepped in and stood out,” Blazzard said. Tyler was 8-of-8 serving and played “incredible defense” while Morgan “attacked the ball and just played with no fear.”
Despite being considerably young this year, Blazzard’s team has maintained about the same pace it was on during its state title run last year.
“I’ve got three freshmen and they all get significant playing time, so it’s wonderful in the sense that it grows your program, and it’s a joy to see that — even with the inexperience — they’re not afraid to go after anything,” she said.
Tigers top Rams
KOOSKIA — Visiting Kendrick came through in three tight sets against nonleague foe Clearwater Valley.
The scores were 25-22, 25-21 and 25-21.
Hailey Taylor (five kills), Erin Morgan (four kills) and Rose Stewart (four kills) led the Kendrick offense, while teammate Harley Heimgartner made 12 digs for the Tiger defense.