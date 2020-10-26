The Moscow High football team is headed to State for the third straight season.
The Bears (3-1, 1-1 Inland Empire League) qualified for the Class 4A state tournament with an at-large berth based on MaxPreps RPI rankings.
Moscow, the No. 13 seed in the 16-team field, must trek 400 miles south to Jerome to take on the fourth-ranked Tigers (7-2, 6-0 Great Basin) at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
Moscow began its season about a month late because of local coronavirus concerns, but impressive wins in its shortened campaign against IEL rival Lakeland and 5A Lewiston — its first defeat of the Bengals in six years — proved enough.
If the Bears topple Jerome, they’ll either play Hillcrest (Ammon) or have a rematch with league foe Sandpoint, which handed Moscow its only loss this year.
In the 1A ranks, Kendrick (5-1, 3-0), the White Pine League’s D-II’s champion for a third consecutive season, will get the winner of a first-round matchup between Watersprings (Idaho Falls) and Hansen in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6 or 7. A site and game time are to be determined.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bears take top honors
The Moscow Bears earned coach of the year and MVP honors as the Class 4A Inland Empire League released its all-conference girls’ soccer team.
Moscow senior Ava Jakich-Kunze earned the award for the top player in the league, while Josh Davis was named the top coach. Jakich-Kunze finished the season with 14 goals, and the 33 she has notched in her career is thought to be a school record. Davis led the Bears to their first state tournament berth since 2012. Moscow ended the season 5-4-1 after falling twice at State.
Five other Bears players earned first-team nods.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 4A
First team — Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint; Araya Wood, Moscow; Jordie Breeden, Sandpoint; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Piper Frank, Sandpoint; Hadley West, Lakeland; Reagan White, Lakeland; Serena Strawn, Moscow; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Megan Poler, Moscow; Ava Hicke, Moscow.
Most valuable player — Ava Jakich-Kunze, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Kimbo Yarnell, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Josh Davis, Moscow.