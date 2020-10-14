The Moscow girls’ soccer team dismantled Lakeland of Rathdrum at the Moscow School District Community Playfields, scoring each of its goals before the half to advance to the district final against Sandpoint.
Angela Lassen attacked quickly to net two goals in the first two minutes, Ava Jakich-Kunze added one of her two in the fourth, Serena Strawn totaled four scores and the Bears (4-2-1) utilized the second half to get some reserves playing time.
“I think we’re peaking at a good time,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “... I feel like we’re in a good spot to give (Sandpoint) a run for their money. The players are realizing Sandpoint’s beatable. For the longest time, it’s always been Sandpoint, so we’ve tried to drive that home that we can compete with any team if we play our brand of soccer.”
Moscow will meet the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Sandpoint’s War Memorial Field for a shot at the state tournament.
“We’ve been constantly growing, and now we’re knocking on the door,” Davis said. “We’ve got a full group from top to bottom that believes in what we’re doing. That’s what makes us dangerous.”
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 9 0—9
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 1st.
Moscow — Lassen, 2nd.
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze, 4th.
Moscow — Serena Strawn, 12th.
Moscow — Megan Poler, 15th.
Moscow — Strawn, 17th.
Moscow — Strawn, 21st.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze, 26th.
Moscow — Strawn, 30th.
Assists — Lassen, Strawn, Jakich-Kunze.
Shots — Lakeland 0. Moscow 30.
Saves — Lakeland: 8. Moscow: 0.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow 5, Lakeland 2
The Bears are one win away from a return to the state tournament.
Moscow (3-2-1) cruised past Lakeland 5-2 in a Class 4A district semifinal game late Monday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
The Bears will play in the championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Sandpoint.
Moscow led 2-1 at halftime playing with several reserve players before pulling away in the second half.
“We gave a lot of playing time to our younger players,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said.
Moscow senior forward Brendan Grieshaber scored “multiple” goals, Rezamand said.
Rezamand said Sandpoint’s home environment will pose a challenge.
“It’s a very hostile environment,” Rezamand said. “I just keep telling them to stay calm and stick to the plan, and don’t get emotional, don’t pay attention to the noise coming from the outside.”
VOLLEYBALL
Pirates upend Bulldogs
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood’s final Whitepine League Division I volleyball match of the regular season also proved to be its biggest win, as the Pirates rallied from a set down to upset Genesee 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21.
The victory improved Prairie’s record to 12-5 overall and 9-5 in league, and inflicted Genesee’s second league defeat of the season, knocking the Bulldogs out of a tie for first in the standings with Troy.
“We came out with a goal in mind — to beat these guys,” said Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, whose team had lost to Genesee early in the season. “This was a big win for us going into the district tournament.The girls knew that we came out with energy and fire, and we never let up the whole time. It was an all-around excellent group effort tonight.”
Delaney Lockett had a well-rounded statistical showing with 12 kills, nine digs, five aces and a block for the Pirates, while teammates Hope Schwartz and Tara Schlader provided 15 assists apiece. Madison Shears put down nine kills, eight digs and five blocks, and Sierra McWilliams had what Schumacher called a “fantastic defensive game from the back row.” As a team, the Pirates made all but one serve through the entire match.
Prairie concludes its regular season Thursday at 7 p.m. facing Highland of Craigmont in a nonleague senior night home contest which will double as a “Think Pink” breast cancer awareness event.
Knights prevail two nights in a row
In back-to-back Whitepine League Division I contests, Logos of Moscow rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 victory at Kamiah late Monday night, then claimed a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 home court victory against Lapwai on Tuesday.
In the Kamiah match, Lily Leidenfrost had 19 assists, Ellie Brower contributed 15 assists, Kirstin Wambeke added 13 digs and three aces, and Lucia Wilson finished with seven kills and three blocks. Against Lapwai, Brower led the defense with 23 digs, while Wilson and Olivia Igielski put down six kills apiece, and Hero Merkle balanced five kills with five aces. The Knights’ record now stands at 7-5 on the season, all in league play.
“There was a lot of good hustle and defense for the Logos Knights,” coach Jessica Evans said after the contest with Lapwai, praising the Wildcats as a “very tenacious team.”
The Knights conclude their regular season at Potlatch tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
Trojans tackle Loggers
POTLATCH — Visiting Troy notched a 25-20, 25-18, 25-8 Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Morgan Blazzard racked up 12 kills and Katelyn Hunter went 16-for-17 serving for the Trojans (13-1, 13-1).
“I think that the Potlatch Loggers really came out fired up, and there were a lot of good rallies back and forth,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We served tough, and they really did a good job just digging a lot of our stuff up.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Knights dominate league foes
LEWISTON — Logos High School swept the Logos Invitational team scores on Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Course, with three girls’ runners placing in the top three and three boys finishing in the top five of an all-Whitepine League race.
The Knights’ Clara Anderson logged a time of 21:08, 40 seconds faster than teammate Alyssa Blum, who edged third-place Sara Casebolt by five seconds.
On the boys’ side, Carson Sellers of Timberline (Weippe) blazed through the course in 17:25, 20 seconds quicker than the Moscow school’s Jase Elmore — who was joined by teammates Alex Blum and Jasper Whitling in the top five out of 42 finishers.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Logos (Moscow) 20. 2, Timberline (Weippe) 68. 3, Troy 77. 4, Potlatch 80. 5, Prairie (Cottonwood) 101.
Top-10 individuals — 1. Carson Sellers, Timberline, 17:25; 2. Jase Elmore, Logos, 17:45; 3. Alex Blum, Logos, 17:57; 4. Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley/Kamiah, 18:35; 5. Jasper Whitling, Logos, 18:55; 6. Theo Sentz, Logos, 19:00; 7. Wyatt Anderberg, CV/Kamiah, 19:35; 8. Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 19:37; 9. John Crawford, Logos, 19:53; 10. Mikey Jenko, Kendrick, 20:01.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Logos 17. 2, Deary 60. 3, Prairie 69. 4, Potlatch 86.
Top-10 individuals — 1.Clara Anderson, Logos, 21:08; 2. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 21:48; 3. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 22:53; 4. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 22:59; 5. Halee Bohman, Troy, 23:11; 6. Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 23:39; 7. Maizy Wilcox, Nezperce, 23:41; 8. Lauren Carr, Timberline, 24:01; 9. Eleah Swan, CV/Kamiah, 24:11; 10. Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 24:14.