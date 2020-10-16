SANDPOINT — After a long stretch of scoreless soccer in the championship match of the Idaho 4A District I-II girls’ playoffs, Moscow scored twice in the final six minutes and defeated Sandpoint 2-0 on Thursday to earn its first berth in the state tournament in eight years.
Angela Lassen, assisted by Ava Jakich-Kunze, put Moscow (5-2-1) on the board in the 74th minute with a kick that “smashed (the ball) into the lower corner of the net,” according to coach Josh Davis. Araya Wood stretched the Bears’ lead three minutes later off a corner kick from Megan Polar.
“I think a large part of it is honestly the confidence and the belief that these young women have in themselves now,” Davis said of the improvement that helped his team get over the hump in qualifying for State.
“Before I started, there wasn’t really this sense of school pride, community pride. ... A lot of it started last year, getting some buy-in from the group. We got a late start — we didn’t get a chance to play as many games as everybody else, but we buckled down and knew that we could do it. We don’t always just want to say ‘we tried really hard.’ We need to go out and prove that we are the better team on the day.”
Moscow’s opener at State will be next Thursday at Hillcrest High near Idaho Falls.
“Sandpoint’s a good team, and I think they typically challenge for a state championship every year,” Davis said, “so going in knowing you can compete and beat Sandpoint, I think you give yourself every opportunity to go in and have a good run at State.”
Moscow 0 2—2
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Moscow — Angela Lassen (Ava Jakich-Kunze), 74th
Moscow — Araya Wood (Megan Polar), 77th
Shots — Moscow 7, Sandpoint 9. Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker 7, Sandpoint 3.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 3, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Moscow was unable to get on the board in a loss to Sandpoint in the championship match of the boys’ 4A District I-II soccer playoffs.
The Bears conclude their season with a 3-3-1 record.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 1 2—3
Sandpoint — Zander Moore, 27th
Sandpoint — Evan Darling, 70th
Sandpoint — Moore, 79th
VOLLEYBALL
Genesee top Cats twice
GENESEE — One match was routine and the other a bit tense, but Genesee defeated Lapwai twice in Whitepine League Division I volleyball action.
The Bulldogs prevailed 25-15, 25-11, 25-21 in the first contest, then were taken to five sets before winning 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-3.
Claira Osborne collected 27 kills for the Bulldogs (14-2, 12-2), Lucie Ranisate added 24, Makenzie Stout racked up 40 assists and 23 digs and Isabelle Monk had seven aces.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley acknowledged that fatigue set in for his team, which was playing its fourth match in three days. But he said Lapwai was in the same boat and played “like a totally different team” in the second match.
Loggers cut down Knights
POTLATCH — Josie Larson provided 22 assists while serving 20-for-20 and tallying four kills to help Potlatch defeat Logos 25-12, 25-21, 25-20 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Jordan Reynolds notched 11 kills, while Olivia Wise added eight kills, five digs and three aces.
“I thought our communication was really strong, and again, we served really well,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “If we serve well, we play well — that was really important.”
For Logos, Lucia Wilson came up with six kills, Lily Leidenfrost 13 assists and Ellie Brower eight digs.
The Loggers (10-5, 8-5) conclude their regular season Saturday at 1:30 p.m. facing Lapwai in a makeup match.
Kendrick sweeps
NEZPERCE — Kendrick responded after a tight first set to handle business in the second and third, toppling Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce 27-25, 25-13 and 25-20.
The Tigers were led by Rose Stewart’s 10 kills, Erin Morgan’s nine kills and Harley Heimgartner’s 19 digs.
HONORS
Kendrick gets IHSAA award
The Kendrick football team won an Idaho High School Activities Association Fall Sports Academic State Champions honor, the organization announced.
The award goes to the varsity teams in each classification that boasts the highest cumulative grade-point average in each sport.
The Tigers have a 3.607 GPA in Class 1A Division II.