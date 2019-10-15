Gabby Eldridge scored a go-ahead goal in the 75th minute as the Moscow girls’ soccer team beat Lakeland 3-1 on Monday in the first round of the Idaho 3A District I-II playoffs.
The Bears (7-4-3) face top-seeded Sandpoint for the title at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Sandpoint.
“We played great the first 40 minutes,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “Then we let Lakeland back in the game and almost gave the game away.”
He said Eldridge played “lights-out” and Chloe Baker was solid as goalkeeper.
Serena Strawn scored for the Bears in the 10th minute and Ava Jakich-Kunze later tallied an insurance goal in the 77th minute.
Eldridge and Ally Gerke notched an assist apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
Tigers perfect in WPL
Megan Brocke and Cassidy Lustig came up with 11 and 10 kills as Kendrick stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division II play with a four-set win against Logos.
The scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-9, 25-19.
Mya Brown served 10-for-10 with 15 digs for the Tigers (13-1, 10-0), who submitted a balanced performance, coach Ann Munstermann said.
For Logos, Lucia Wilson collected seven blocks and five kills, Hero Merkle added eight digs and nine assists and Kirstin Wambeke provided five kills and eight digs. Knights coach Jessica Evans said her team played well and complimented Kendrick’s strong, experienced team.
JV — Logos def. Kendrick 2-0.
Trojans get nonleague win
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Lindsey Kwate racked up 24 kills as Troy took a nonleague win from Oakesdale.
The scores were 25-14, 25-13, 25-23.
Morgan Blazzard provided 16 kills for the Trojans (19-2), and Abby Weller served 12-for-12.
JV — Oakesdale def. Troy 2-1.
Mustangs down Loggers
POTLATCH — Tona Anderson logged seven blocks as Deary rode defense to a 15-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19 nonleague win against Potlatch.
Lizzie Stout rang up eight kills for the Mustangs, Matteya Proctor had 23 assists and five aces and Graci Heath chipped in 12 digs.
For Potlatch, Alyssa Felton led the way with 13 kills, Charlee Beckner contributed 32 digs and Brenna Larson had 10 assists on Senior Night.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary 2-1.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Latah County sweeps Pullman
The Latah County Warriors youth baseball team swept the Pullman Prowlers over the weekend at Quann Field in Pullman.
The scores were 14-4 and 15-4.
The Warriors were led by Hayden Thompson and his four-RBI day on three hits.