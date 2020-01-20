OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow freshman Skyla Zimmerman won her fourth all-girls’ tournament this season, claiming the crown at the Othello Lady Huskies Invitational at 100 pounds with a title-round pin against Marisol Florez of Ephrata, Wash., in 3:08.
Zimmerman went 3-0 on the final day of the two-day event and 4-0 overall, with all but one of her wins by pin.
In the semifinals, Zimmerman beat Mia Zuniga of Granger, Wash., in a 4-3 decision. In the quarterfinals, Zimmerman beat Ellebell Taylor of Rogers High of Spokane by a pin in 4:30.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hunter bomb beats buzzer to lift Spartans
WEIPPE — Chase Hunter gave the much-improved Timberline boys a thrilling win that kept them undefeated in Whitepine League Division II basketball play Saturday night, swishing a long 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Spartans edged Logos 35-33.
The slow-developing final play against the Knights’ 2-3 zone “took a year off my life,” joked Timberline coach Jason Hunter, who is Chase’s father.
Cameron Summerfield scored 16 points for the Spartans (8-1, 6-0), whose strong defense was paced by Rylan Larson, Carson Sellers and Parker Brown, along with Hunter, a junior who is one of two sons of the coach on the roster.
Jason Hunter, the Timberline principal who took the boys’ basketball helm this season, said his team is allowing the fewest points per game in Idaho 1A Division II.
“This was a great defensive battle,” he said. “Logos, they’re fast and shoot really well. We put a lot of pressure on their shooters.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 4 0-0 10, Roman Nuttbrock 1 4-4 7, Isaac Blum 0 2-2 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 4 0-0 10. Totals 11 6-6 33.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (8-1, 6-0)
Rylan Larson 3 0-0 6, Carson Sellers 3 0-0 7, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 6, Devon Wentland 0 0-2 0, Cameron Summerfield 7 1-3 16, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 35.
Logos 4 9 11 9—33
Timberline 10 6 9 10—35
3-point goals — Nuttbrock, Casebolt 2, Grieser 2, C. Sellers, Hunter 2, Summerfield.
JV — Timberling 17, Logos 10 (two quarters).
Genesee 49, CV 45
KOOSKIA — Carson Schwartz connected on two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points as Genesee erased a 12-point deficit to beat Clearwater Valley for its first Whitepine League Division I win.
Sam Spence added 17 points and also hit a triple in the tight final period.
With Truman Renton out with an injury and Cy Wareham limited by a sore ankle, the Bulldogs struggled with ballhandling and wound up with 17 turnovers. But they won the rebound column 28-23, and Spence aided the transition game, coach Travis Grieser said.
GENESEE (4-8, 1-5)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Cy Wareham 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 3 3-3 9, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 6 0-0 17, Sam Spence 6 4-5 17. Totals 18 7-8 49.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 2 1-3 5, Tyler Pressley 4 1-5 10, Connor Jackson 5 1-2 12, Laban Francis 3 0-0 8, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 2 5-8 10. Totals 16 8-18 45.
Genesee 8 9 15 17—49
Clearwater Valley 15 11 9 10—45
3-point goals — Schwartz 5, Spence, Pressley, Francis 2, Jackson, Ty. Pfefferkorn.
JV — Genesee 34, CV 27
Gar-Pal 61, Prescott 41
PALOUSE — Four players scored in double figures for Garfield-Palouse in a Southeast 1B League win against Prescott.
“They’re a very good team,” Garfield-Palouse coach Steve Swinney said. “We got off to a good start. In the fourth quarter, we picked up our defense and held them off.”
Blake Jones finished with 21 points for the Vikings (9-5, 6-1). Austin Jones added 16 points, Ethan Hawkins had 14 points and seven rebounds and Jacob Anderson finished with 10 points.
“That was (Hawkins’) best game this year,” Swinney said. “He’s been improving for us every game.”
PRESCOTT
Omar Belazco 3 2-5 9, Victor Garcia 7 2-2 18, Antonio Hernandez 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Cardenas 3 0-0 6, Miguel Ayala 3 0-7 6. Totals 16 6-16 41.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-5, 6-1)
Dawson Dugger 0 0-0 0, Austin Jones 5 2-4 16, Blake Jones 6 6-8 21, Jacob Anderson 5 0-0 10, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 5 2-2 14. Totals 21 10-14 61.
Prescott 8 8 13 12—41
Garfield-Palouse 16 10 10 25—61
3-point goals — V. Garcia 2, Belazco, A. Jones 4, B. Jones 3, Hawkins 2.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 33, Prescott 6 (2 quarters)
Deary 72, Kootenai 29
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton collected 24 points, 18 rebounds and four steals to power Deary to a nonleague rout of Kootenai of Harrison.
London Kirk notched 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Mustangs, who shot 11-for-26 from long range and got five steals from Patrick McManus.
Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said defensive pressure and rebounding allowed his team to ratchet up the tempo.
KOOTENAI
Little 1 0-0 3, G. Hysell 0 0-0 0, Raudebaugh 3 7-13 13, D. Hysell 1 0-0 2, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Renner 5 1-2 11. Totals 10 8-15 29.
DEARY (7-4)
Kirk 4 0-0 10, Rickert 4 1-1 10, Rickerd 4 0-0 12, Stapleton 9 3-4 24, Fletcher 0 1-2 1, Beyer 1 0-0 2, McManus 4 2-4 11, Wilcox 0 2-3 2. Totals 26 9-14 72.
3-point goals — Little, Kirk 2, Rickert, Rickerd 4, Stapleton 3, McManus.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Logos 34, Timberline 27
WEIPPE — Kirstin Wambeke scored more than half her team’s total at 19 points to lead Logos of Moscow against Timberline of Weippe in a Whitepine League Division II win.
Ameera Wilson came off the bench for 13 rebounds for the Knights (8-5, 7-3). Chasta Jared led Timberline with nine points.
“It was a physical game — a tough one,” said Logos coach Patrick Lopez. “Not necessarily the prettiest game, but we got through it.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-5, 7-3)
Sydney Miller 0 0-2 0, Lucia Wilson 1 0-0 2, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 6 5-10 19, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Ameera Wilson 0 1-6 1. Totals 13 6-18 34.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 2 3-5 7, Chasta Jared 2 5-7 9, Krystal Dahl 0 2-2 2, Emma Brown 3 1-3 7, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 11-17 27.
Logos 9 8 9 8—34
Timberline 3 13 2 9—27
3-point goals — Wambeke 2.
Lapwai 73, Troy 24
LAPWAI — Ten Lapwai players got on the board and three scored double-digit totals as Lapwai cruised to victory against Troy, remaining unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lapwai held Troy (6-7, 4-5) to single-digit totals in each quarter.
Grace Sobotta of Lapwai (15-1, 8-0) led all scorers with 19 points, while Glory Sobotta hit four 3-point goals and totaled 16. Lauren Gould scored 10 and had four assists.
Halee Bohman was the top scorer for the Trojans with eight points.
TROY (15-1, 8-0)
Halee Bohman 3 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Betty McKenzie 0 0-2 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 2 2-2 6, Morgan Blazzard 0 4-4 4. Totals 8 6-7 24.
LAPWAI (6-7, 4-5)
Grace Sobotta 7 5-6 19, KC Lussoro 1 0-0 2, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 1 3-3 5, Glory Sobotta 5 2-3 16, Sayquis Greene 3 2-2 8, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 3 3-4 10, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 2, Jordan Shawl 0 2-2 2, Alexis Herrara 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 17-21 73.
Troy 9 6 7 2—24
Lapwai 26 25 18 6—73
3-point goals — Bohman 2, Glory Sobotta 4, L. Gould, J. Gould.
Genesee 62, CV 27
KOOSKIA — All 10 Bulldogs who had playing time got on the board, with three scoring in double digits, and Genesee routed Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
Bailey Leseman scored 12 points while Lucie Ranisate and Emerson Parkins totaled 10 apiece to lead Genesee (9-6, 6-2).
“I thought we played really good defense and created a lot of turnovers,” said Genesee coach Greg Hardie. “It was a good team win.”
GENESEE (9-6, 6-2)
Lucie Ranisate 5 0-0 10, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Emerson Parkins 5 0-1 10, Mikacia Bartosz 3 0-0 8, Regan Zenner 1 3-6 5, Kendra Murray 0 2-2 2, Bailey Leseman 4 3-8 12, Isabelle Monk 0 2-4 2, Makenzie Stout 2 3-8 7, Taylor Mayer 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 15-31 62.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Ashton Mangun 2 1-2 5, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 0-3 4, Shada Edwards 3 3-4 9, Martha Smith 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 1 0-0 2, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 3, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-2 0, Macy Morrow 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 4-12 27.
Genesee 19 20 18 5—62
Clearwater Valley 11 4 8 4—27
3-point goals — Bartosz 2, Leseman, Reuben.
JV — CV 27, Genesee 11
Colfax 58, Upper Col. 34
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax held Upper Columbia of Spangle to three points in the opening quarter and maintained a steady upper hand en route to a Northeast 2B League win.
Shyah Antoine finished with 10 rebounds and 10 points for the Bulldogs (10-5, 4-3), and Sydney Berquist provided seven boards and five points. Mia Pierce sparked Upper Columbia with 12 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter, but it was not enough to cut the gap.
“Defensively our kids did a good job in the first half, allowing them only to have three field goals,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher. “In the third quarter, Mia Pierce was 4-of-5 in the field and 4-for-4 from the line. She scored 12 of her 20 in that quarter and then in the fourth we didn’t allow them to make a field goal.”
COLFAX (10-5, 4-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-1 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-0 2, Shyah Antoine 5 0-1 10, Asher Cai 4 0-0 11, Anni Cox 1 0-0 3, Kierstyn York 5 0-0 10, Sydney Berquist 2 1-2 5, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 1 1-2 3, Abree Aune 2 2-3 6, Perry Imler 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-2 0, MaKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-11 58.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Lucy Han 0 3-4 3, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Yuegellis Lahau 2 3-5 8, Joelle Townsend 0 0-0 0, Mia Pierce 5 6-6 20, Katie Bunn 1 0-0 2, Katy Tucker 0 1-2 1, Gabrielle Townsend 0 0-2 0, Ashley Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-19 34.
Colfax 14 13 17 14—58
Upper Columbia 3 7 15 9—34
3-point goals — Cai 3, Cox, Pierce, Lahau.
Gar-Pal 51, ML Chr. 30
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen continued her stellar play of late, tallying 24 points and 15 rebounds as Garfield-Palouse downed Moses Lake Christian in nonleague play.
Maci Brantner added 12 points and Madi Cloninger had 11 for Garfield-Palouse (9-4), which outscored MLC 29-11 in the final two quarters.
Kali Kast led the Lions with nine points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-4)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 11, Paige Collier 0 0-3 0, MaKenzie Collier 0 2-2 2, Maci Brantner 6 0-0 12, Kenzi Pedersen 8 8-13 24, Miranda Richards 0 2-2 2, Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-20 51.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN
Kali Kast 2 5-9 9, Meise 2 2-2 7, Lloyd 2 1-5 5, Merkle 2 0-2 5, M. Kast 1 2-6 4, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Serrato 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Snook 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-24 30.
Garfield-Palouse 17 5 14 15—51
Moses Lake Christian 11 8 5 6—30
3-point goals — Cloninger 3, Meise, Merkle.
Deary 42, Kootenai 14
DEARY — Macie Ashmead shot 8-for-10 and scored 16 points as Deary downed Kootenai of Harrison in a nonleague game.
Triniti Wood made four steals for the Mustangs and Makala Beyer added four.
Deary took control with defensive pressure that keyed a 16-4 domination of the second quarter.
KOOTENAI
Abigail Tiller 0 2-2 2, Tuesday Glessner 0 0-0 0, Bella Defoort 0 0-1 0, Addington 0 0-0 0, Sarah Phaut 0 0-1 0, Amanda Wine 3 3-4 10, Donohoe 0 0-1 0, Jacey Grange 0 2-6 2. Totals 3 7-15 14.
DEARY
Graci Heath 1 0-0 3, Makala Beyer 2 1-2 5, Emily Scott 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 1-2 1, Delainee Ellsworth 1 0-2 2, Emiley Proctor 3 3-4 9, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0. Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 2 0-1 4, Macie Ashmead 8 0-0 16. Totals 18 5-11 42.
Kootenai 3 4 4 3—14
Deary 9 16 9 8—42
3-point goals — Wine, Heath.