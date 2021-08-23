The Moscow High boys' soccer team exploded for four second-half goals to rout Lakeland in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game that opened the season for the two teams Saturday.
Devon Conway scored the first two goals for Moscow, while twins Caleb and Zach Skinner each added one, and Bryce Hansen assisted two goals and made one himself.
“They did overall fine,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “They stayed focused on the game, but we do have some work to do. ... The second half, we ran the ball more effectively. Our passes were more accurate, our runs were better-timed and our finishes were very good.”
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 1 4—5
Moscow — Devon Conway (Bryce Hansen), 24th
Moscow — Conway, 47th
Moscow — Caleb Skinner, 54th
Moscow — Zach Skinner (Hansen), 64th
Moscow — Hansen (Cayden May), 72nd
Shots — Moscow 15, Lakeland 2. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 1, Nathan Seegmiller 1, Lakeland 6.
Moscow girls 8, Lakeland 0
In Rathdrum, Megan Poler scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Bears shut out the Hawks in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game that doubled as the teams’ season opener.
New Moscow coach Jessica Brown called the win “the boost our team needed for the start of the season with us being such a young team.”
Angela and Jessika Lassen each scored once, with Jessika Lassen adding an assist. Sophomore Araya Wood headed in the final goal of the game.
“Every girl on the roster got to see playing time for their first game and really connected well with each other,” Brown said.
Moscow 4 4—8
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow — Megan Poler
Moscow — Lola Johns (Poler)
Moscow — Poler
Moscow — Jessika Lassen (Poler)
Moscow — Angela Lassen
Moscow — Poler
Moscow — Chesney Helmke (J. Lassen)
Moscow — Araya Wood (Poler)
Shots — Moscow 21, Lakeland 1. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 1, Lakeland: NA.