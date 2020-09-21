RATHDRUM, Idaho — Making their long-awaited season debut in boys’ soccer, the Moscow Bears roared past Lakeland 5-2 on Saturday in a 4A Inland Empire League match.
Branden Greishaber and Amin Rezamand scored two goals apiece for Moscow, while Evan Odberg netted a goal and provided two assists. The Bears built a commanding 4-1 lead in the first half.
“Our boys were quite eager to play, but at the same time not in the best condition,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “The last nine, 10 days, we had zero practice because of air quality. Going to a game straight after eight, nine days of no practice was quite a unique challenge. They did some stuff properly, and obviously (there are) a lot of things to work on now that we have regular practice.”
A complete box score was not available.
Moscow 4 1—5
Lakeland 1 1—2
JV — Moscow 14, Lakeland 1
FOOTBALL
Mustangs bounce back to beat Loggers
POTLATCH –– Brayden Stapleton generated four rushing touchdowns for the Deary football team Saturday, adding two more through the air as the Mustangs gained back some momentum with a 50-26 dismantling of Potlatch in a nonleague football game.
After back-to-back losses the previous two weeks against Genesee and Kamiah, first-year Deary coach Daryl Stavros thought his Mustangs (2-2) brought a much-needed energy.
“We found our fight again tonight,” Stavros said. “We lost our fight as a football team over the last few weeks and we were let down by that.”
After Potlatch (0-3) registered 20 points in the opening period, Deary reined in the Loggers and started taking charge in the second quarter, holding a 28-20 halftime edge.
“Our offensive and defensive lines played an outstanding game,” Stavros said. “I’m proud of them for stepping it up, and they regained some of that fight we lost.”
Deary..................12 16 6 16––50
Potlatch..............20 0 0 6 –– 26
First Quarter
Deary — Preston Johnston 10 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 39 run (run failed).
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 15 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 14 run (Tucker run).
Potlatch — Howard 93 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Deary — Garrison Bogar 13 pass from Stapleton (Bogar pass from Stapleton).
Deary — Stapleton 7 run (Preston Johnston run).
Third Quarter
Deary — Stapleton 42 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Deary — Stapleton 22 run (Stapleton run).
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 55 pass from Tucker (pass failed).
Deary — Bogar 51 pass from Stapleton (Stapleton run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Potlatch: Tucker 23-95, Howard 19-172, Izack McNeal 1-15, Avery Palmer 1-2. Deary: Stapleton 21-233, Bogar 4-(-1), Johnston 2-10.
PASSING — Potlatch: Tucker 13-18-189-1. Deary: Stapleton 11-19-246-2.
RECEIVING — Potlatch: Howard 5-59, Johnson 4-93, McNeal 3-33, Palmer 1-4. Deary: Bogar 6-169, Johnston 3-44, Dale Fletcher 2-33.
Salmon River 54, Lewis Co. 8