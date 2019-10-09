Moscow’s girls’ soccer team scored four goals in a 14-minute span Tuesday to turn a halftime tie into a 5-1 Bear victory against 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland.
Moscow improved to 6-3-3 on the year.
The Bears got two goals apiece from Serena Strawn and Ava Jakich-Kunze. Ally Gerke also scored and assisted on three goals.
“When those three are working as hard as they know they can, we’re really dangerous,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “It’s not just those three. When everyone’s got the effort, we’re really dangerous.”
Davis said elevated effort in the second half allowed his team to quickly pull away.
“We challenged them to be the team we know they can be and we came out and scored four goals pretty quick,” he said.
Moscow 1 4—5
Lakeland 1 0—1
Moscow — Serena Strawn (Ally Gerke and Ava Jakich-Kunze), 3rd
Lakeland — unknown, 27th
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze (Ally Gerke/Kendall Forseth), 50th
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Strawn, Gerke) 51st
Moscow — Strawn, 51st
Moscow — Gerke (Gabby Eldridge), 54th
Shots — Moscow 13, Lakeland 4
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker, 1. Lakeland: unknown, 2.
East Valley 6, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Hannah Hawk came through in the 75th minute to put Pullman on the board, but the traveling Greyhounds fell to Great Northern League rival East Valley of Spokane.
“That scoring play was nice because it was a buildup of several passes,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, noting that Elise French had gotten the ball to abby Wadsworth, who made an assist for Hawk.
“This looks so much worse than it actually is,” Winchell said of the final score. He felt that his team played “reasonably well” for much of the game, but described a defensive lapse early in the second half that saw the Hounds give up two goals in two minutes as a “dagger to the heart.”
Pullman fell to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in league.
“As dismal as it appears from the outside, there’s still a sense of optimism that if we can just put longer stretches of play together, that we’re going to solve this situation that we’re in,” Winchell concluded.
Pullman 0 1—1
East Valley 3 3—6
East Valley — Cousins (Denke), 5th
East Valley — Hodgen (Denke), 26th
East Valley — Boucher, 34th
East Valley — Harvey (Ross), 42nd
East Valley — Harvey (Cousins), 43rd
East Valley — Harvey (Denke), 53rd
Pullman — Hannah Hawk (Abby Wadsworth), 75th
Shots — Pullman 5, East Valley 12
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 6, East Valley: Green 3
JV — Pullman def. East Valley 2-1
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Troy beats Genesee in 3
TROY— Troy swept Genesee 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in a Whitepine League Division I match during Fight For a Cure, a fundraiser for Gritman Medical Center’s cancer research.
The Trojans were led by Morgan Blazzard (18 kills and 12-for-14 serving with four aces), Lindsey Kwate (17 kills), Abby Weller (14-for-14 serving with two aces) and JayCee Johnson (12-for-12 serving).
“It was an exciting night with lots of energy,” coach Deborah Blazzard said. “Genesee brought a lot of energy as well, so it was a really fun night.”
Bulldogs pummel Panthers
COLFAX — In a Northeast 2B League encounter, Colfax dismissed visiting Asotin in three sets.
The scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-14.
“They just controlled the ball better than we did,” said Asotin coach Marie Huffman, whose team fell to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in league. “Our serve-receive passing wasn’t the greatest.”
Leaders for Asotin included Mackenzie Stein (six kills), Kayla Paine (two aces) and Taylor Wilkinson (seven digs).
JV — Asotin def. Colfax 27-25, 18-25, 15-13
Eagles escape Wildcats
COLTON — A Colton rally from two sets down fell just short of culminating in victory as visiting Southeast 1B League foe St. John Endicott/LaCrosse edged the Wildcats in five.
The final scores were 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 17-15.
Josie Schultheis led Colton in kills with 18 and digs with 37, while teammate Rylee Vining had a game-high 40 assists.
Hawks halt Bears
In a back-and-forth 4A Inland Empire League contest, Moscow fell to visiting Lakeland by scores of 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19.
Leaders for the Bears (12-6, 1-2) included Morgan Claus (16 kills), Peyton Claus(37 assists), Ellie Randall (18 digs), Izzy Burns (13 kills) and Caily Wilson (18 service points).
“We played some great defense, and we had to score our points when their big girl was in the back row,” said Moscow coach Toni Claus. “She is a great hitter, so we have to score points when she is in the back row. ... That third game, they rallied hard and stuck to the gameplan.”
Moscow concludes its league season with an away game against Sandpoint on Saturday.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland 25-20, 25-16
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UI beats Eastern
CHENEY, Wash. – Idaho beat Eastern Washington 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 in a Big Sky match to improve to 8-9 overall and 4-1 in league.
Avery Housley led Idaho with 13 kills. Paige Rupiper and Kennedy Warren each had 12 kills and Hailey Pelton led Idaho with 38 assists. Delaney Hopen led the team with 14 digs.
EWU came out hot in the third and eventually led by as many as five, including at 15-10. Idaho went on a quick, 6-1 run from there to tie the set up at 16. The Vandals continued the run to close out the set, eventually winning by four.
The fourth set went back-and-forth. Neither team could build much of a lead, except for one occasion that saw the Vandals up by three at 15-12. After the Eagles tied the set up at 20, the Vandals went on a 5-1 run to close out the set and win the match.