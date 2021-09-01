The Bears got contributions from all over the court in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 prep volleyball sweep against Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.
Junior setter Sammie Unger provided 33 assists on the day for Moscow (4-3).
“Sammie did an amazing job setting up the offense,” coach Toni Claus said. “Our defense also played really well and we served great, it was nice to beat a 5A school.”
The top server in the game was Taylor Broenneke, who recorded 20 service points along with five aces. Morgan Claus and Grace Allen combined for 19 kills in the game, while Julia Branen had 16 digs.
Genesee bags back-to-back victories
Makenzie Stout served 61-for-63 with 18 aces on the day and tied a school record with 35 service points in the second match to help the Genesee Bulldogs defeat Whitepine League Division I foes Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Kamiah back-to-back.
Genesee, which played as visitor at both schools, topped Clearwater Valley 25-13, 25-7, 25-13 before traveling to Kamiah for a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory.
Isabelle Monk 19 totaled kills and Lucie Ranisate five blocks for the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0).
“Once we kind of found our identity and started being aggressive again, it kind of turned the match back in our favor,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
JV — Genesee def. CV 25-5, 25-13; Kamiah def. Genesee 20-25, 25-22, 15-11
Troy tackles two
In Whitepine League Division I action, Troy traveled to Kamiah, then to Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, and swept both foes in straight sets.
The Trojans defeated Kamiah 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 and CV 25-13, 25-9, 25-5.
“Everybody’s at the beginning of their season,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in league. “They’re just trying to figure out different seasons and who’s going to play where.”
Kendrick beats Grangeville in five
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor and Rose Stewart combined for 25 kills while Harley Heimgartner made 36 digs to help Kendrick battle to a nonleague five-set win against visiting Grangeville.
Further information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 1
The Bear girls fell to Sandpoint in Inland Empire League competition on Tuesday in a game that was moved to Moscow.
Sophomore Hannah Spaulding contributed the only goal for Moscow in the 57th minute off of a corner kick. Sierrah VanGesen of Sandpoint scored twice as the Bulldogs put up 27 shots in the game.
“We were able to get dangerous opportunities in our corner kicks,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.
Moscow is now 1-2-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Moscow 0 1 — 1
Sandpoint 1 3 — 4
Sandpoint — Sierrah VanGesen
Sandpoint — Ashlee Webster (Kylie Williams)
Moscow — Hannah Spaulding, 57th
Sandpoint — VanGesen
Sandpoint — Piper Frank
Shots — Moscow 12, Sandpoint 27
Saves — Moscow: Makai Rouch 12, Sandpoint 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Visiting Moscow was able to slow the bleeding in the second half, but never got on the board in a defeat to Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
“Sandpoint did really well the first half,” said Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand, whose team fell to 2-2 on the season, all in league play. “They connected really well. They took advantage of the opportunities they created, and we just did not. The second half we defended better, though we did not create a lot of opportunity.”
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 3 1—4