Simon Muira won two individual events and aided a relay victory as the Moscow boys’ swimming team posted the most dual-meet wins among seven teams in a meet Saturday at the UI Swim Center.
Isaac Pimentel and Ian Schlater won one race apiece and teamed with Miura and Ethan Baird to take the 200-yard medley relay as the Bears claimed six dual-meet titles.
TEAM RESULTS
Number of dual-meet wins
Combined — Lake City 6, Moscow 5, Sandpoint 4, Post Falls 3, Lewiston 2, Wallace 1, Bonners Ferry 0.
Girls — Lake City 6, Sandpoint 5, Moscow 4, Post Falls 3, Lewiston 2, Wallace 1, Bonners Ferry 0.
Boys — Moscow 6, Lake City 5, Post Falls 4, Sandpoint 3, Lewiston 2, Wallace 1, Bonners Ferry 0.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 1, Sandpoint (Wright, Morgan, Bokowy, Schoening) 2:02.50. 2, Lake City 2:03.43. 3, Post Falls 2:09.26.
200 free — 1, Julia Pierce, LC, 2:05.86. 2, Mikayla Schoening 2:07.01. 3, Camryn Carr, LC, 2:12.50.
200 IM — 1, Micah Sharples, PF, 2:20.17. 2, Kate Bokowy, San, 2:24.01. 3, Nikki Cicero, LC, 2:29.22.
50 free — 1, Hailey Pierce, LC, 25.47. 2, Julia Cummings, BF, 26.12. 3, Zannah Castaneda, LC, 27.12.
100 fly — 1, Autumn Morgan, San, 1:06.19. 2, Piper Colbert, LC, 1:09.99. 3, Avery Gephart, LC, 1:11.62.
100 free — 1, Mikayla Schoening, San, 56.29. 2, Julia Pierce, LC, 56.35. 3, Zannah Castaneda, LC, 1:00.50.
500 free — 1, Micah Sharples, PF, 5:38.32. 2, Ryan Heick, LC, 5:53.44. 3, Camyrn Carr, LC, 5:55.33.
200 free relay — 1, Lake City (Fritz, Cicero, J. Pierce, H. Pierce) 1:45.32. 2, Sandpoint 1:51.48. 3, Lake City 1:53.29.
100 back — 1, Julia Cummings, BF, 1:02.59. 2, Kate Bokowy, San, 1:06.22. 3, Avery Gephart, LC, 1:07.89.
100 breast — 1, Ryan Heick, LC, 1:16.43. 2, Natasha Astruskas, PF, 1:18.77. 3, Sabrina Wilson, San, 1:19.72.
400 free relay — 1, Lake City (Fritz, Castaneda, J. Pierce, H. Pierce) 3;55.68. 2, Sandpoint 3;59.53. 3, Lake Cityu 4:11.02.
BOYS
200 medley relay — 1, Moscow (Schlater, Miura, Pimentel, Baird) 1:47.95. 2, Sandpoint 1:52.90.
200 free — 1, Logan Robillard, LC, 1:47.80. 2, Hayden Leavitt, San, 1:59.16. 3, Caiden Hartfield, LC, 2:00.92.
200 IM — 1, Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 2:10.35. 2, Caleb Norling, San, 2:11.49. 3, Lance Mielke, LC, 2:12.02.
50 free — 1, Haden Keener, Lew, 23.06. 2, Cameron Craigie, LC, 23.83. 3, Caden McLean, PF, 24.11.
100 fly — 1, Simon Muira, Mos, 55.74. 2, Aidan Nielsen, San, 59.25. 3, Maverick Royalty, PF, 1:02.10.
100 free — 1, Haden Keener, Lew, 52.45. 2, Caleb Norling, San, 52.62. 3, Ethan Baird, Mos, 53.00.
500 free — 1, Logan Robillard, LC, 4:59.37. 2, Reid Johnson, Mos, 5:16.01. 3, Hayden Leavitt, San, 5:23.28.
200 free relay — 1, Lake City (Opp, Hartfield, Mielke, Robillard) 1:36.23. 2, Moscow 1:36.27. 3, Sandpoint 1:41.69.
100 back — 1, Ian Schlater, Mos, 59.47. 2, Jack Grzincic, San, 1:02.79. 3, Zachary Castaneda, LC, 1:05.36.
100 breast — 1, Simon Miura, Mos, 1:04.22. 2, Lance Mielke, LC, 1:08.85. 3, Dylan Opp, LC, 1:10.45.
400 free relay — 1, Lake City (Castaneda, Hartfield, Craigie, Robillard) 3:32.11. 2, Moscow 3:33.46. 3, Sandpoint 3:48.07.
VOLLEYBALL
Bears best Bulldogs
SANDPOINT — Moscow took three of four tight sets to edge 4A Inland Empire League adversary Sandpoint on Saturday, 28-26, 26-24, 18-25, 26-24.
The victory improved the Bears’ season record to 13-6 overall and 2-2 in the league.
“We played some great defense and that’s what saved us,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said.
Ellie Randall had 37 digs for Moscow, while Ellie Gray managed 16.
Morgan Claus and Caily Wilson combined for 30 kills, Izzy Burns made six blocks and Peyton Claus chipped in 38 assists.
The Bears will play host to Sandpoint on Oct. 24 to start the district tournament, with the winner to play Lakeland for the title.
Pullman foils Ferris
Pullman handled visiting Ferris of Spokane in a nonleague match, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18, to improve to 8-2 overall.
Genesee sweeps Colfax
GENESEE — Genesee had no issues in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-10 nonleague sweep of Colfax.
Molly Hanson led the hosts with 10 kills, Regan Zenner added 11 digs and three aces, Carly Allen finished with 26 assists and Lucie Ranisate four blocks, as Genesee improved to 22-6.
“It isn’t always easy to get up early on a Saturday morning and go take care of business like we did,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “I thought we were really tough against a really good team. Each time Colfax pushed, we pushed back harder.”
GIRLS' SOCCER
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Moscow finished its regular season with a loss to 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint. The Bears will open District I-II tournament play at 3:30 p.m. Monday at home against Lakeland.
“The effort we put forth the entire game was good,” Bears coach Josh Davis said.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow 3, Sandpoint 0
Moscow shut out 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
It was the final regular-season home game in the careers of Finn Benson, Caleb Brooks, Christopher Jacobs, Dallin Lassen, Neo Ting, Toby Searcy, Jacob Helmke, Spencer Scruggs, Jullian Reinke, Dalton Conway and Garrett Stucki.
Goalkeeper Benson made three saves to keep Sandpoint scoreless, while Searcy converted Moscow’s first goal of the contest.
Mark Eldridge assisted Searcy’s goal before making one of his own, and Evan Odberg scored the third.
“This was very much of a team effort,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “Not a single player carried the team, and on the opposite side no single player was the weakest.”
The Bears improved to 6-4-2 on the season and 3-1 in league. They will host either Sandpoint or Lakeland in a district title game Thursday.
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Moscow 2 1—3
Moscow — Toby Searcy (Mark Eldridge), 20th
Moscow — Mark Eldridge, 28th
Moscow — Evan Odberg, 60th
Shots — Sandpoint 4, Moscow 6
Saves — Sandpoint: 2 Moscow: Finn Benson 3
CROSS COUNTRY
Kabasenche takes silver
RICHLAND, Wash. — Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche took second in the Division 1 race at the Richland Invitational with a 3-mile time of 14 minutes, 46 seconds, improving from a 15th-place time of 15:22 at last year’s event.
On the girls’ side, the Greyhounds were led by Kylie Franklin, who finished in 19:02.23 for 32nd place. The Pullman boys placed 12th; the girls were 13th in the team competition.
“They took off incredible amounts of time and competed very well,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
Bears win Weisel title
With times of 17:01.89 and 20:49.37, Moscow’s Korben Bujnicki and Laurel Hicke took first place in the boys’ and girls’ races respectively in the Bob Weisel Invitational at the Moscow Elks Golf Course.
Ciara Chaffee placed fourth for the Prairie girls, while the Pirates’ William Hooper finished 18th on the boys’ side.
Area placers
BOYS
Moscow — 1. Korben Bujnicki, 17:01.89; 2. Henry Stodick, 17:52.13; 3. Corey Johnson, 17:53.37; 6. Cole Halvorson, 18:31.18; 7. Amesh Shrestha, 18:41.1; 8. Jaston McClure, 18:48.29; 9. Benji Sobeloff-Gittes, 18:52.20
GIRLS
Moscow — 1. Laurel Hicke, 20:49.37; 2. Bec Kirkland, 21:14.05; 5. Elliot Benson, 23:02.66; 6. Megan Heyns, 24:15.09; 7. Christine Hall, 24:16.12; 10. Nicole Rice, 26:18.37
Prairie — 4. Ciara Chaffee, 22:58.17; 8. Kyleigh Duclos, 24:55.90; 9. Jessie Sonnen, 25:33.17