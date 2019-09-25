CULDESAC — In a prep volleyball game played at Culdesac, unbeaten Deary prevailed in straight sets against Whitepine League Division II rival Highland of Craigmont.
The Mustangs won by set scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 and moved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in league.
Riley Beyer had seven aces and five kills for Deary. Savannah Fredrickson hit six kills and two blocks, and setter Matteya Proctor added five kills and 18 assists.
JV — Highland def. Deary 25-9, 25-15
Kendrick sweeps Logos
KENDRICK — Kendrick swept Logos in a Whitepine League Division II match, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20, to improve to 4-1 in conference and 7-1 overall.
Mya Brown led the Tigers with 10 digs and went 11-for-12 serving. Kendrick had 33 kills as a team, 15 of them from Eliza Olson. Olson also had six blocks and “great front row play,” coach Ann Munstermann said.
Logos fell to 1-4 despite 21 digs from Marilea Canul, three blocks and three aces from Hero Merkle and seven blocks from Olivia Igielski.
Potlatch sweeps Indians
POTLATCH — Potlatch beat Nezperce 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 in a nonleague match to improve to 6-4 overall. Leading the Loggers, Charlee Beckner went 14-for-14 serving with 16 digs and Brenna Larson added 15 digs and 22 points serving with two aces. Other contributors for the Loggers were Adrianna Arciga (10 digs), Olivia Wise (seven kills), Brooke Peterson (five kills), Josie Larson (17 assists) and Alyssa Felton (16-for-16 serving).
“Everybody contributed,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Our back row was really solid. We served really well and we played a really clean game.”
JV — Potlatch def. Nezperce 2-0.
Colton loses in 3 to Nighthawks
OAKESDALE — Colton was swept by Oakesdale, losing 25-17, 25-21 and 25-22.
The Wildcats were led by Rylee Vining’s 20 assists and Maggie Meyers’ 10 digs. Caitlyn White had six blocks and Sidni Whitcomb contributed three aces.
Trojans rout Rams
TROY — The Trojans remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-7 domination of visiting Clearwater Valley.
Troy now stands at 12-1 overall and 7-0 in league this season.
“I think we did a really good job of serving hard, and even when we got out of system we tried to make sure we were attacking the ball and not giving free balls,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard. “I think that helped us defeat this team.”
Isabelle Raasch provided 29 assists and served 10-for-10 with one ace for the Trojans, while Abby Weller served 17-for-18 with two aces.
Bulldogs whip Wildcats
GENESEE — Lucie Ranisate made a winning block on match point for the second outing in a row to seal Genesee’s straight-sets victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-21, and the Bulldogs moved their season record to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in league.
“Collectively, we passed very well,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley. “Regan Zenner, our libero, always leads us up in there, but the whole team passed well.”
Ranisate had a total of nine kills and three blocks on the night, while teammate Claira Osborne reached double digits with 10 kills.
JV — Genesee def. Lapwai 25-19, 25-14
Pirates plunder Palouse
PALOUSE — Visiting Pomeroy remained undefeated on the season after handling Southeast 1B League rival Garfield-Palouse in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
Maddy Dixon had 11 kills and Heidi Heytvelt made 19 assists for the Pirates. Jaden Steele produced six Pomeroy aces, Alyssa Wolf managed six digs and Maddy Dixon had a team-leading five blocks.
Pomeroy improved to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in league.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Deer Park 4, Pullman 0
DEER PARK — Pullman remained winless, falling to 0-5, despite an inspired performance by keeper Hallie McDougle. She finished with 16 saves against nonleague foe Deer Park and “if she hadn’t been on her game, it would have been uglier,” coach Doug Winchell said. “She played really aggressively, made some good stops, and was very, very impressive.”
Pullman 0 0—0
Deer Park 2 2—4
Deer Park —Hodgson (Strugarevic), 15th
Deer Park — Moore, 40th
Deer Park — Allen (penalty kick), 45th
Deer Park — Carnahan, 79th
Shots — Pullman 10, Deer Park 25.
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 16, Pechel 1. Deer Park: Krantz 7.
FOOTBALL
CV/Kendrick game canceled
With many of its players unable to make this week’s game, Clearwater Valley canceled its contest at Kendrick on Friday. The game will not be rescheduled.
“There’s a funeral that evening and it’s going to be quite a big event,” Rams coach Roger Whalen said. “We talked to (Kendrick) and we mutually agreed to drop the game.
“They’re kind of beat up after (losing to) Prairie last week. And we won’t have a lot of (available players).”