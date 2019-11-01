Moscow’s boys won the team title and the Bears had eight swimmers earn a spot at State by finishing first or second at Wednesday’s late-reported District meet, led by three first-place finishes on the boys’ side by Isaac Pimentel (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle). The Bears’ Ian Schlater won the 200 medley relay and 100 backstroke.
Simon Miura and Reid Johnson were also part of the Bears’ winning 200 medley relay.
VOLLEYBALL
Troy sweeps top WPL honors
Troy’s Lindsey Kwate and Debbie Blazzard were respectively the player and coach of the year when the Whitepine League announced its honor roll for the Division I ranks in volleyball recently.
At the Division II level, Kendrick’s Eliza Olson was the WPL player of the year and Deary’s Dani Jones was coach of the year.
WHITEPINE LEAGUE
DIVISION I
Player of the year — Lindsey Kwate, Troy
Coach of the year — Debbie Blazzard, Troy
First team — Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Regan Zenner, Genesee; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Charlee Beckner, Potlatch; Molly Hanson, Genesee; Luci Ranisate, Genesee.
Second team — Abby Weller, Troy; Sydney Wilcox, Kamiah; Olivia Wise, Potlatch; KC Lussoro, Lapwai, Sierra McWilliams, Prairie; Carly Allen, Genesee
DIVISION II
Player of the year —Eliza Olson, Kendrick
Coach of the year — Dani Jones, Deary
First team — Marilea Canul, Logos; Eliza Olson, Kendrick; Skyler Beck, Highland; Kendal Wynott, Highland; Chasta Jared, Timberline; Tona Anderson, Deary; Megan Brocke, Kendrick
Second team — Mya Brown, Kendrick; Caitlyn Cronce, Nezperce; Kristin Wambeke, Logos; Hero Merkle, Logos; Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick; Matteya Proctor, Deary; Lauren Morgan, Kendrick.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
West Valley 2, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Pullman’s girls’ soccer team played its “best game” of the year, Doug Winchell said, but fell to Great Northern League power West Valley in a first-round loser-out game at Districts.
The Greyhounds (0-16) had been outscored 17-1 in three matches against the Eagles (13-3-1) in the regular season. This time, Pullman was a dazzling save and a hit crossbar short of matching WV.
“We could’ve thrown in the towel, but we battled,” Winchell said. “Played pretty darn well. Despite being winless, things are moving in the right direction.”
Collegiate-caliber WV keeper Madison Moloney dove for a save on a bending attempt by junior Hannah Hawk in the first half. In the second, freshman Hannah James sent a shot high, which looked like it was curving in, but hit the crossbar.
“We had good scoring opportunities,” Winchell said. “There’s been plenty of games where that hasn’t been true.”
Pullman’s defense, Winchell said, contested “50-50 balls” and defended counter attacks better than it had, and in the net, Hallie McDougle tallied eight saves.
But WV set the edge with two early goals, and held off the young Hounds’ push.
“We had a competitive fire the last couple of games,” Winchell said. “I’m optimistic heading into the summer.”
Pullman ........................................................0 0—0
WV ................................................................2 0—2
West Valley — Rylen Palmer (Roijas, Morgan), 13th
West Valley — Roijas, 36th
Shots — Pullman 6, WV 11
Saves — Pullman: Hallie McDougle 8; WV: Madison Moloney 4