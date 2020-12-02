POTLATCH — Claira Osborne piled up 21 points, nine rebounds and eight steals as Genesee captured its first victory of the season, beating Potlatch 51-44 in a Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball game Tuesday.
Taylor Mayer, at 5-foot-1, added seven boards and nine steals.
“We just needed to play a game,” coach Greg Hardie said. “We’ve had about 15 practices, so it was nice to play someone other than ourselves.”
After trailing 26-18 at the half, the Bulldogs registered 24 points in the quarter.
Bailey Leseman connected on three 3-pointers in the third and finished with 11 points as Genesee took control down the stretch.
“We just started hitting our shots,” Hardie said. “I feel like that third quarter is going to be who we are eventually.”
GENESEE (1-0, 1-0)
Lucie Ranisate 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Stout 2 3-4 7, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Bailey Leseman 4 0-0 11, Claira Osborne 10 1-2 21, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-8 51.
POTLATCH (0-3, 0-2)
Josie Larson 7 0-4 14, Emma Chambers 1 1-4 3, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 2-4 4, Adriana Arciga 3 0-0 7, Jaylee Fry 3 1-4 7, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-2 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-5 9. Totals 19 4-23 44.
Genesee 9 9 24 9—51
Potlatch 9 17 9 9—44
3-point goals — Leseman 3, Hanson, Reynolds, Arciga.
Logos 38, Troy 26
Kirstin Wambeke converted four 3-pointers and totaled 14 points for Logos as the Knights prevailed against visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Troy.
Teammate Lucia Wilson added 10 rebounds to go with two points as eight players scored for Logos (4-1, 2-0).
For Troy (1-2, 0-2), Morgan Blazzard put up a team-high 13 points.
“Kirstin had a really good game,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said. “Knocked down some shots we were able to create for her. Our defense was very strong the first half. ...We established the lead, and we were able to maintain it.”
TROY (1-2, 0-2)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 6 0-2 13, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, B. McKenzie 0 0-3 0. Totals 12 1-7 26.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-1, 2-0)
Kayte Casebolt 2 0-0 5, Lucia Wilson 1 0-2 2, Naomi Michaels 1 0-0 2, Emilia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 5 0-0 14, Ameera Wilson 2 1-2 5, Kaylee Vis 2 2-2 6, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Grace-Ann Vanderploeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-6 38.
Troy 5 2 10 9—26
Logos 10 8 10 10—38
3-point goals — Blazzard, Wambeke 4, Casebolt.