POTLATCH — A big second quarter turned the game into a runaway for the Loggers, who prevailed 70-35 in nonleague play against the Huskies from Highland-Craigmont.
“Second quarter, we changed our pressure on them and got some turnovers and easy baskets,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Jack Clark led all scorers with 19 points and had nine assists for the Loggers (4-3), while Logan Amos scored 14, eight of those coming in the pivotal second quarter. For Highland (2-5), Ty Hambly put up a team-best 15 points.
“Just happy we’re where we’re at right now going into Christmas break,” Ball said. “I’m thinking we’re headed in the right direction.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-5)
Ty Hambly 5 5-9 15, Gage Crow 3 0-0 6, Owen Case 1 0-0 2, Noah Watson 1 2-3 4, Ty Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 1-3 4, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-15 35.
POTLATCH (4-3)
Dominic Brown 4 1-2 9, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 7 4-4 19, Everett Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Vowels 6 3-4 16, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 4, Patrick McManus 0 0-2 0, Sam Barnes 3 0-0 6, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 7 0-0 14. Totals 30 8-12 70.
Highland 11 9 11 4—35
Potlatch 18 29 16 7—70
3-point goals — Gion, Clark, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Highland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lapwai 80, Genesee 14
GENESEE — Jordyn McCormack-Marks recorded a triple-double as the Wildcats rolled past the Bulldogs 80-14 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
McCormack-Marks had 12 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds in a game that saw all 10 Lapwai players score.
Samara Smith led the Wildcats (7-0, 6-0) with 14 points. Soa Moliga added 10 and Qubilah Mitchell scored eight points and had nine rebounds.
Genesee (2-8, 1-5) was led by Isabelle Monk with five points.
LAPWAI (7-0, 6-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 2-2 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 0-0 12, Soa Moliga 5 0-0 10, Lauren Gould 2 2-2 6, Kahlees Young 2 0-0 5, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-2 8, Amaris Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Samara Smith 7 0-0 14, Sayq’is Greene 3 1-2 8, Jayden Leighton 0 1-2 1 . Totals 35 6-10 80.
GENESEE (2-8, 1-5)
Monica Seubert 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 1 1-2 4, Shelby Hanson 0 3-7 3, Isabelle Monk 2 0-2 5, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-2 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-13 14.
Lapwai 26 19 18 17 — 80
Genesee 7 2 3 2 — 14
3-point goals — Sobotta, Young, A. Mitchell, Greene, Leseman, Monk.
JV — Lapwai def. Genesee.
Colton-Highland postponed
The high school girls and boys basketball games between Highland and Colton, originally scheduled for Dec. 28 at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, Colton athletic director Jim Moehrle said.
No reason was given for the postponement.