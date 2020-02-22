WALLA WALLA — Stunningly, the season is done for the Colton High School girls’ basketball team.
Kenzi Pederson scored 21 points and Paige Collier added 14 as Garfield-Palouse used a second-half rally to topple the state’s longtime small-school powerhouse 44-40 on Friday in a loser-out game in the Washington Class 1B district tournament at Walla Walla Community College.
“We just kept plugging away,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We finally started hitting shots in the second half and things opened up for us.”
The Wildcats (14-8) had won the state championship 10 of the past 11 seasons. And even the year they came up short, in 2018, they reached the state semifinals. This time, they won’t even make the regional tournament.
Gar-Pal (13-8) trailed 28-18 before outscoring the Wildcats 26-12 in the second half.
Colton, which had lost six seniors from last year’s state final, was led by Rylee Vining’s 16 points and Maggie Meyer’s 13. Both converted three 3-pointers.
The Vikings play at 3 p.m. against Oakesdale in a loser-out game.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-8)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Paige Collier 5 2-6 14, MaKenzie Collier 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 9 3-4 21, Maci Brantner 1 1-4 3, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-14 44.
COLTON (14-8)
Rylee Vining 4 5-5 16, Maggie Meyer 4 2-2 13, Josie Schultheis 1 2-2 4, Taylor Thomas 1 2-2 4, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 1 1-2 3, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-13 40.
Gar-Pal 10 8 11 15—44
Colton 16 12 3 9—40
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, P. Collier 2, Vining 3, Meyer 3.
Lighthouse 52, Kendrick 46
NAMPA — Kendrick constructed a late 21-12 rally in the final period against Lighthouse Christian but nonetheless was eliminated from the Idaho Class 1A D-II tournament.
Kynlee Thorton did it all for the Lions, putting up 22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals, while Lauren Gomez came up with 18 points and six boards.
Erin Morgan kept the Tigers in contention for most of the way and finished with 21 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Mya Brown turned in 13 points and five assists.
KENDRICK (19-5)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 5 3-4 13, Drew Stacy 1 2-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 0-2 6, Erin Morgan 9 3-4 21, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 8-13 46.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (20-4)
Jordan Wolverton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 2 2-4 6, Ellie Boland 0 0-0 0, Jordan Morton 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gomez 5 5-8 18, Kynlee Thornton 8 6-12 22, Maycee Holloway 0 2-2 2, Aleia Blakeslee 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 15-28 52.
Kendrick 9 5 11 21—46
Lighthouse 16 12 12 12—52
3-point goals — L. Morgan 2, Gomez 3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Oakesd. 47, Gar-Pal 43 (OT)
WALLA WALLA — Garfield-Palouse, struggling with a thin roster, dropped a tight game to Oakesdale in overtime at a Washington Class 1B district tournament at Walla Walla C.C.
The Vikings (15-6) will meet Prescott at 4:30 p.m. today in a loser-out game at the same site.
Gar-Pal starting point guard Austin Jones fouled out late in the fourth, and Blake Jones “gutted out” the game on a tweaked ankle, finishing with a team-high 17 points. The Vikings, already playing with a short rotation with Dawson Duggar out injured, also lost Kyle Bankus to a knee injury.
“They didn’t give up; they fought, they battled,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. “I was very, very proud of these kids, and we still have a fighting chance.”
Oakesdale’s Tyler Bober hit a go-ahead 3 in overtime, and the Nighthawks (17-4) forced a couple of key turnovers.
Swinney lauded freshman Caleb Zehm, who played “tough-nose defense” in one of his few varsity appearances.
OAKESDALE (18-4)
Kit Hockett 5 3-6 16, Tyler Bober 2 0-0 5, Ryan Henning 1 2-2 5, Matthew Hockett 8 2-6 18, Gavin Shrope 0 0-0 0, Simon Anderson 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 10-18 47.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (15-7)
Austin Jones 4 0-0 9, Blake Jones 4 7-7 17, Jacob Anderson 4 0-0 8, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 0 0-2 0, Ethan Hawkins 2 2-2 7, Caleb Zehm 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-11 43.
Oakesdale 6 7 9 17 8—47
Garfield-Palouse 15 2 12 10 4—43
3-point goals — Hockett 3, Bolber, Henning, A. Jones, B. Jones 2, Hawkins.
WRESTLING
Noha, Smith to semis
TACOMA — Colfax junior 182-pounder Caden Noha and 126-pound Pullman sophomore Gabriel Smith punched their tickets to the semifinals at the Tacoma Dome during the Washington state wrestling tournament.
Noha pinned Ilwaco’s Jackson Wilkin in 35 seconds to set up a matchup with Jacob Sullivan of Tacoma’s Life Christian. Sullivan was the Class 2B runner-up last season.
Smith improved his overall record to 35-8 with a pin of Eatonville’s Zachary Smith in 1:58 in the first round of the Class 2A tournament, then pinned White River’s Nate Belcourt in 3:45 in the quarterfinals. Last year, Smith — then a 113-pounder — placed sixth at State.
Gabriel Smith will meet Grandview’s Jesus Sanchez — last year’s runner-up — in the semifinals today.
Pomeroy’s Braedyn White (170) pinned Wahkiakum’s Jerimyah Johnson in 47 seconds to kick off his tournament, but lost by major decision (13-5) to Tonasket’s Austin Brock in the quarterfinals. White then topped Eliot Niles of Raymond with a pin in 54 seconds to advance to the second round of the consolation bracket, where he’ll face Selkirk’s Sven Rasmussen today.
Also competing for the Pirates, Will Winona (182) was topped in the first round by Sullivan, then lost to Sam Nelson from Liberty of Spangle in the consolation bracket on a pin in 1:11. He has been eliminated.