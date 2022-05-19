SPOKANE — A total of eight players from the area were recognized as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A first-team all-league boys tennis team.
Seven of those players honored were from Pullman. The Greyhounds had Vijay Lin, Seth Luna, Kolby Uhlenkott, Kieran Hampson and Garrison Hoiland on the first team. The doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang were named MVPs.
FIRST TEAM
Nathan Gall, Clarkston; Vijay Lin, Pullman, Seth Luna, Pullman; Conner Kunz, West Valley; Aiden Biri, Rogers; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pullman; Kieran Hampson, Pullman; Benson Plaster, Shadle Park; Ben Donohue, East Valley; Garrison Hoiland, Pullman.
MVP — Connor Lee, Pullman; Ambrose Wang, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Ned Fadeley, West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Ian Howat, West Valley; Hunter Napier, West Valley; Aiden Schnatterle, Clarkston, Matthew Nichtman, Shadle Park; Norbert Kulesza, Clarkston; Lain Hyde, West Valley; Kenneth Ha, Rogers; Judah Clark, West Valley; Zane Leslie, Clarkston.
GIRLS TENNIS
Six Hounds honored by GSL
SPOKANE — A total of seven players were named to the first team as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A girls tennis teams.
Six of those players were from Pullman. Gwyn Heim, Audrey Pitzer, Renee Sun, Diana Gutierez and Subrashee Ventkatasubramanian all earned recognition. The Greyhounds’ Rhoda Wang also was named the leauge MVP.
Rogers’ Kayla Kamerer was coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Tiffany Phout, East Valley; Danielee Cozzetto, Shadle Park; Gwyn Heim, Pullman; Audrey Pitzer, Pullman; Renee Sun, Pullman; Diana Gutierez, Pullman; Subrashee Ventkatasubramanian, Pullman; Janneke Jogems, West Valley; Carlie Knapp, West Valley; Claire Teasley, Clarkston.
MVP — Rhoda Wang, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Kayla Kamerer, Rogers.
SECOND TEAM
Kendall Nordhus, West Valley; Natalie Abbott, West Valley; Maggie Ogden, Clarkston; Maddie Kaufman, Clarkston; Taryn Demers, Clarkston; Olivia Gustafson, Clarkston; Vy Pham, Rogers; Grace Stoner, East Valley; Kinzie Bennett, East Valley; Athena Lyons-Huss, East Valley.
Moscow’s Young, Unger, Jaeckel headed to State
Aarea high schools will compete in the Idaho state tennis championships Friday and Saturday in Boise and Nampa.
From Moscow, senior boys singles player Lynnsean Young, an all-court competitor with a strong net game, will be making his second consecutive trip to the Class 4A event, in the Boise area. He is joined by the Bears’ mixed doubles district champions Sam Unger and Ellis Jaeckel.
The Class 1A-3A classifications are combined for one small-school state event, which will be at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.
State qualifiers
Class 4A
Moscow: Lynnsean Young, boys singles; Ellis Joeckel/Sam Unger, mixed doubles.