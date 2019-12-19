Seven Bantam wrestlers logged pins on Senior Night, and Clarkston ran away from Pullman for a Great Northern League dual victory.
All but one of the Bantams’ seniors had pins, and all of Pullman’s wins were also earned by pinfall.
Clarkston’s Damon Peace logged a nine-second pin at 220 pounds.
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Caila Rice (Clk) won by forfeit. 126 — Gabe Smith (Pul) p. Mick Brown, 5:15. 132 — Brayton Frei (Clk) p. Maxwell Cordova 5:46. 138 — Tanner Lange (Clk) p. Richard Willington, 3:32. 145 — Zach Dahmen (Pul) p. Adam Caudle :32. 152 — Nathan Benton (Clk) won by forfeit. 160 — Kevin Huynh (Clk) p. Zephryrus Cook, 2:31. 170 — Will Sliger (Clk) p. Chadwick Holt-Turner, :27. 182 — Ali Albaqshi (Pul) p. Ryan Paige, :25. 195 — Joey Calene (Clk) p. Cotton Sears, 2:11. 220 — Damon Peace (Clk) p. Holden Chandler, :09. HWT — James Christ (Pul) p. Gunner Clough, 5:47.