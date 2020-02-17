SPOKANE — Pullman’s season came to an end with a 64-56 loss to hot-shooting West Valley of Spokane during a Washington Class 2A district tournament game.
The Greyhounds (11-10) were led by Ethan Kramer’s 16 points and seven rebounds. Steven Burkett, Peyton Rogers and Brady Wells had eight points apiece.
The Eagles (10-11), who made 10 shots from outside and were 19-for-40 from the field overall, had three players in double figures. Blaine Vasicek tallied 19, Jace Peterson scored 15 and Jayce and Dakari Pakootas chipped in 10 each.
Pullman was 17-for-46 from the field and couldn’t come back from a 13-point halftime deficit.
PULLMAN (11-10)
Dane Bednar 1 0-0 3, Brayden Roberts 2 0-0 4, Ethan Kramer 5 4-6 16, Evan Strong 2 2-2 6, Steven Burkett 2 2-2 8, Peyton Rogers 3 0-0 8, Riley Pettitt 1 1-1 3, Brady Wells 1 5-7 8. Totals 17 14-18 56.
WEST VALLEY (10-11)
Blaine Vasicek 7 2-6 19, Dakari Pakootas 3 2-4 10, Jace Peterson 5 2-2 15, Treden Davis-Reed 1 6-10 9, Jayce Pakootas 3 2-4 10, Mikhail Sweet 1 1-3 4, David Dyfort 0 0-0 0, Mason Dobney 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-29 64.
Pullman 12 8 17 19—56
West Valley 18 15 16 15—64
3-point goals — Bednar, Rogers 2, Kramer 2, Wells, Vasicek 3, Peterson 3, Davis-Reed, J. Pakootas 2, Sweet.
Garfield-Palouse 54, Pomeroy 33
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse held Pomeroy to 18-percent shooting to cruise to victory in the semifinal round of a Washington Class 1B district tournament.
Austin Jones led the Vikings (16-6) in scoring with 19 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
“This was Austin’s best outing so far this season,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said.
Evan Bartels led the Pirates (6-16) with 15 points.
Gar-Pal next will face Oakesdale in the championship game at Walla Walla Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pomeroy faces Prescott at 4:30 p.m. the same day.
POMEROY (6-16)
Trent Gwinn 2 3-7 8, Evan Bartels 4 7-8 15, Danner Maves 0 4-4 4, Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 0 2-2 2, Trevan Kimble 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 16-21 33.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-6)
Austin Jones 8 0-0 19, Blake Jones 4 0-0 9, Jacob Anderson 5 3-6 13, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Or 2 0-0 4 , Kyle Bankus 0 1-2 1 Ethan Hawkins 3 0-0 6, Caleb Zehm 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0.. Totals 23 4-8 54.
Pomeroy 7 4 7 15—33
Gar-Pal 15 12 14 13— 54
3-point goals — A. Jones 3, B. Jones 1.
St. Maries 56, Genesee 32
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Hard-pressed to match St. Maries’ height and accurate shooting, Genesee concluded its regular season with a nonleague loss to the Lumberbacks.
Cy Wareham scored 12 points and Dawson Durham added 10 for the Bulldogs.
GENESEE (7-13)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Cy Wareham 4 2-4 12, Dawson Durham 4 0-0 10, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-2 0, Dillon Sperber 1 1-2 4, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-8 32.
ST. MARIES
Randie Becktel 1 0-0 3, Eli Gibson 5 2-2 14, Justin Ledbetter 1 0-0 2, Brett Stancil 5 1-1 12, Coleman Ross 2 0-0 4, Tristan Gentry 5 3-4 13, Sean Elliott 1 0-0 2, Colby Renner 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 8-11 56.
Genesee 6 7 17 2—32
St. Maries 18 12 18 8—56
3-point goals — Wareham 2, Durham 2, Sperber, Becktel, Stancil, Gibson 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Genesee 47, Butte County 44
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Last year, Genesee caught fire at the right time, willed its way into the state tournament, then marched all the way to the title game.
The Bulldogs, hoping for some deja vu, got a good start. They responded after a slow beginning, took control in the second half and held on for a state 1A Division I play-in win against Butte County of Arco at Fruitland High School.
“It was just a gritty team win,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I would’ve hated to not see them go to State; I felt like they really deserved it.
“We wanna go down there and do something, but right now, it’s just good to get there.”
Genesee (17-9), which plays Rimrock in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Nampa’s Columbia High, was led by Bailey Leseman’s 13 points and Emerson Parkins’ 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. The two combined for five 3s in the third quarter to lead the Bulldogs, who came back after trailing by 11 points only four minutes before.
Leading by one possession with a few seconds left, Parkins created a takeaway to end it.
Before then, Genesee allowed Butte County to go on a 15-3 run, which saw standout Kiya McAffee (21 points) score several points. Genesee’s Regan Zenner held McAffee to four points in the second half.
Genesee went 10-for-19 from outside to make up for a sub-20-percent shooting mark from inside the arc. The Bulldogs’ press defense locked down Butte after the half.
“It wasn’t our best game, but the girls just found a way,” Hardie said.
Contributing for Genesee were Lucie Ranisate (15 rebounds), Claira Osborne (seven rebounds) and Zenner (seven points, five boards, three steals).
BUTTE COUNTY (18-8)
Addyson Vandever 0 0-0 0, Kiya McAffee 8 2-2 21, Madi Kniffin 0 0-0 0, Anna Knight 2 0-0 4, Belle Beard 3 0-0 8, McKenzie Gamett 0 1-2 1, Emilee Hansen 1 2-4 4, Kelsey Isham 3 0-1 6. Totals 17 5-9 44.
GENESEE (17-9)
Lucie Ranisate 2 1-2 5, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 3, Emerson Parkins 4 1-4 11, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 2 2-3 7, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 4 1-3 13, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 2 0-0 5, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-14 47.
Butte County 12 18 10 4—44
Genesee 16 6 16 9—47
3-point goals — McAffee 3, Beard 2, Hanson, Parkins 2, Zenner, Leseman 4, Monk, Osborne.
WRESTLING
Pullman’s Smith second at regional meet
CHENEY, Wash. — Gabriel Smith of Pullman placed second at 126 pounds, dropping a 10-8 decision in the championship match, in the Washington 2A Region 4 tournament.
Emerique Gonzales of Toppenish edged the Pullman sophomore in the final.
Placing fifth was Mitchael LaVielle (160) of Pullman.
LaVielle advanced to the semifinal round before absorbing a loss and going 1-1 in the consolation bracket, winning by injury default in the fifth-place match.
Noha wins for Colfax
REARDAN, Wash. — Caden Noha of Colfax claimed the 182-pound title at the Washington Class 1B Region 3 tournament.
Noha, a junior, pinned Davenport’s Sam Schneider in 1:35 of the championship match.
The top four qualify for the state meet that begins Friday at Tacoma.