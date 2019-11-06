SPOKANE — The Pullman High football team beat Cheney and then West Valley, both by scores of 6-0, in a pair of Kansas tiebreakers at East Valley High on Tuesday to earn the Great Northern League’s No. 2 seed and end the other teams’ seasons. The teams had all been tied for second following the regular season, with matching 2-2 GNL records.
Pullman will play at Othello on Friday in a Washington Class 2A play-in game at 7 p.m.
Quarterback Carson Coulter ran in a 2-yard touchdown to beat Cheney and threw a 27-yard touchdown to Isaiah Strong to beat the Eagles, both of those scores ending their respective games in sudden-death fashion since Pullman got the ball second and had held each of its opponents scoreless on their lone possession.
Strong was seeing his first time at receiver in five games. He’d been playing with his right hand in a cast during that span.
In the first game, Cheney fumbled the ball away on its third play. West Valley went four-and-out thanks to sacks by defensive linemen Jacob Anderson and Tanner Richartz.
Before Strong’s game-winning catch against West Valley capped the evening, Bogey Perkins ran for 10 yards to help dig the Greyhounds out of a first-and-20 imposed by two false starts. Pullman took just 15 plays to wrap up both contests.
“I feel like tonight gave us a boost of energy and I was really happy with how our kids came out and responded in a really weird and tough situation,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “It’s something we talked about in our pre-game, embracing the weirdness of a tough situation, and I thought our kids did that pretty well.”
PHS’s Perkins co-defensive MVP for GNL
Pullman’s Bogey Perkins, walked away with the co-defensive MVP for the Great Northern League when the league announced its honor roll recently.
First-team offense — Kaeden Frazier, Clarkston; Alyjouah Rollins, West Valley; Matt Allen, West Valley; Eddie Berglund, Clarkston; Dalton Harriett, Cheney; Koby Holt, Cheney; Ethan Kramer, Pullman; Tru Allen, Clarkston; Steve Baiye, Clarkston; Azo Elsahati, Pullman, Gabe Westensee, Pullman, Seth Feist, West Valley; Dawson Packwood, Clarkston, Jayden Hopkins, Clarkston, Shane Moore, Cheney.
First-team defense — Bogey Perkins, Pullman; Tru Allen, Clarkston; Rian Colon, Pullman; Dawson Packwood, Clarkston; Will Sliger, Clarkston; James Whiteley, Cheney; Zach Honegger, East Valley; Tanner Cassell, West Valley; Kyden Bailey, Clarkston; Ben McGourin, Cheney; Isaiah Strong, Pullman; Treden Davis-Reed, West Valley; Eddie Berglund, Clarkston; Van Vega, Cheney.
First-team special teams — Austin Armstrong, Clarkston; Steve Baiye, Clarkston; Tru Allen, Clarkston.
Co-offensive MVPs — Frazier, Rollins.
Co-defensive MVPs — Perkins, Tru Allen.
Coach of the year — Brycen Bye, Clarkston.
Area second-team offense — Will Sliger, Clarkston; Austin Armstrong, Clarkston; James Gray, Pullman; Jacob Anderson, Pullman; Deysan Shubert, Clarkston.
Area second-team defense — Azo Elsahati, Pullman; Jayden Hopkins, Clarkston; Zach Farnsworth, Pullman; Nate Hoffman, Clarkston; Zach Damen, Pullman; Steve Baiye, Clarkston.
Area second-team special teams — Sam Tingstad, Pullman; Evan Strong, Pullman.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
3 Greyhounds honored
Pullman junior forward Hannah Hawk, junior midfielder Hailey Talbot and senior defender Elise McDougle made the cut when the Great Northern League released its all league teams recently.
First team — Makenna Benson, Cheney; Megan Little, Cheney; Kaitlin Teeters, Cheney; Emma Scott, Cheney; Alyssa Amann, West Valley; Madison Moloney, West Valley; Abbie Sicilia, West Valley; Baylee Trejo, West Valley; Kaitlyn Harvey, East Valley; Angel Denke, East Valley; Raylynn Bucher, East Valley; Lauren Johnson, Clarkston.
Area second team — Hannah Hawk, Pullman; Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Luella Skinner, Clarkston; Jenna Allen, Clarkston; Jolee Nicholas, Clarkston.
Offensive MVP — Benson.
Defensive MVP — Little.
Coach of the year — C.C. Collins, West Valley.
VOLLEYBALL
Area athletes earn All-IEL honors
Moscow’s Peyton Claus and Izzy Burns grabbed first-team honors when the 4A Inland Empire League released its honor roll recently.
First team — Daphine Carroll, Lakeland; Abigail Neff, Lakeland; Peyton Claus, Moscow; Izzy Burns, Moscow; Jenny Slack, Sandpoint; Gabby Hicks, Sandpoint.
MVP — Kaity Ryan, Lakeland.
Defensive player of the year — Olivia Cooper, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Kelsy Barger, Lakeland
CROSS COUNTRY
Kabasenche wins GNL MVP honor
Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche earned MVP honors as the Great Northern League recently released its all-league cross country teams.
The Greyhounds’ Asher Cousin was a first-team honoree, while Pullman’s Liam and Lain Hyde, along with Clarkston’s Mick Brown, were second-team selections.
On the girls’ side, the Greyhounds’ Kylie Franklin and Nicole Jones were first-team picks. Pullman’s Kelli Helm, Elly Kunkle and Madeline Jones made the second team.
OMISSION
Pullman High swimmer Madison Weber won the 50 free at the Washington Class 2A District 5-6-7 meet at the Pullman Aquatics Center on Saturday and also qualified for State in three other events. Her name was omitted because of a staff error.