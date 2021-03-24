The Greyhound girls’ soccer team scored a 2-1 upset of previously unbeaten Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival West Valley in a game that was a near-perfect replica of a meeting between the two teams three and a half years prior.
“That’s kind of a big win,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
Pullman (3-4) gained its first goal in the 23rd minute from Meg Limburg, assisted by Meghan McSweeney. Keely Franklin converted off a penalty kick in the 60th minute to cushion the Greyhound lead before West Valley (6-1) got on the board in the 63rd courtesy of Hannah Hawk, who is herself a transfer student from Pullman.
The last time a Pullman girls’ soccer team defeated West Valley had been Oct. 21, 2017, on which occasion the Greyhounds scored in the 23rd and 61st minutes before conceding a goal to the Eagles in the 63rd for another 2-1 victory.
“It was almost the same game,” Winchell said.
Winchell cited “a progression in our ability to compete” and the development of “a little more toughness in our kids” as key factors in his team’s late-season improvement.
Pullman 1 1—2
West Valley 0 1—1
Pullman — Meg Limburg (Meghan McSweeney), 23rd
Pullman — Keely Franklin pk 60th
West Valley — Hannah Hawk, 63rd
Shots — West Valley 10, Pullman 6.
Saves — West Valley: Maloney 4, Pullman: Biorn 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Greyhounds sweep West Valley
Mikayla Uhlenkott collected 12 kills as the unbeaten Pullman volleyball team swept North Central 25-23, 25-11, 25-17 in postseason play.
Addie Hawes had 33 assists and three aces while Hanna Gecas offered 14 digs for the Greyhounds (9-0).
Bantams halted by Highlanders
SPOKANE — Traveling Clarkston dropped a postseason encounter with Shadle Park of Spokane by a scoreline of 25-13, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Katie Kaufman led the offense for the Bantams (6-4) with nine kills and five aces. Teammate Alyssa Sangster made 24 digs, while Amya Dahl provided 22 assists and Avah Griner had seven blocks. Shadle Park (7-1) turned the tables on Clarkston in the third set after trailing early, then held on to close the match out in four.
“We just played with too many errors,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “Serving errors, hitting errors when it came down to points that matter, crucial spots in the game.”
SOFTBALL
Kendrick 11, Kamiah/CV 0
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor threw for 11 strikeouts and tacked on a single at the plate as Kendrick shutout Kamiah/CV 11-0.
“Credit to Kamiah because they threw pretty well,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “We weren’t as aggressive on the plate as I would have liked. I thought we were kinda lucky to get those runs in the second.”
Kamiah/CV 00 000—0 1 2
Kendrick 08 102—11 12 0
J. Ketola and M. Morrow. Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk.
Kendrick hits – Tweit (2B), Heimgartner 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Taylor Boyer 2 (2B), Erin Morgan, Morgan Silflow (2B), Taylor, Sage Cochran.
Kamiah hits — G. Farnham.
JV — Kendrick def. Kamiah/CV 23-4
Moscow softball postponed
The Moscow girls’ softball game with visiting Post Falls scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was postponed due to unplayable wet conditions on the Bears’ home field.
No official makeup date has been set.
BASEBALL
Lewis County-Troy doubleheader rescheduled
A scheduled baseball doubleheader between Troy and visiting Lewis County was postponed due to a shortage of eligible players for Lewis County.
A makeup date of April 16 has been set, with the first game to start at 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Trojans, Mustangs excel
KAMIAH — Troy placed fourth out of 13 schools in girls’ team competition and Deary was fourth on the boys’ side in a meet at Kamiah.
Complete team scores and top-three finishers for each event are listed below.
GIRLS
Team scores — Lewiston 229, Orofino 76, Kamiah 66, Troy 58, Highland-Craigmont 48, 6. Prairie 42, Clearwater Valley 40.5, Deary 36, Timberline-Weippe 23.5, Nezperce 21, Genesee 17, Grangeville 5, Potlatch 3.
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.48; 2. Kadence Beck, Hig, 13.64; 3. Payton Crow, Hig, 13.76.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 27.76; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 28.38; 3. Kadence Beck, Hig, 28.56.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 1:02.35; 2. Kadence Beck, Hig, 1:03.71; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:04.79.
800 — 1. Oliva Bren, Lew, 2:36.19; 2. Lynsie Bren, Lew, 2:36.31; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:43.01.
1,600 — 1. Oliva Bren, Lew, 6:03.73; 2. Lynsie Bren, Lew, 6:06.06; 3. Maya Conkin, Lew, 6:18.58.
3,200 — 1. Dakota Braden, Lew, 13:20.58; 2. Maya Conkin, Lew, 13:20.78; 3. Lauren Carr, Tim, 14:41.88.
100 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 16.29; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.31; 3. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 17.49.
300 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 49.55; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 50.70; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.70.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Rembley, Kelly, Carpenter, Wessels), 52.67; 2. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Gray), 54.74; 3. Kamiah (Hix, La. Landmark, Lo. Landmark, Loewen), 55.78.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Wemhoff, Rehder, Geis), 1:57.55; 2. Lewiston (Earl, Sager, Anderson, Bernatz), 1:57.65; 3. Kamiah (Morris, Skinner, Landmark, Loewen), 2:03.57.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (Trembley, Wessels, Stuffle, Collins) 4:28.58; 2. Kamiah (Landmark, Landmark, Hix, Bytheway) 4:43.22; 3. Troy (Raasch, Bohman, Ecklund, Phillis) 4:43.86.
Medley relay — 1. Deary (Jones, Workman, T. Wood, A. Wood) 2:07.17; 2. Nezperce (Duuck, F. Tiegs, Sanders, G. Tiegs) 2:11.37; 3. Clearwater Valley (M. Smith, R. Smith, Shown, Mayback), 2:13.06.
High jump — 1. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 5-2.5; 2. Katie Goeckner, Hig, 4-6; 3. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-4.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-0; 2. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 15-8, 3. Katy Wessels, Lew, 15-2.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kam, 7-00; 2. Keira White, High, 6-06.
Shot put — 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 33-01; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Tro, 28-09; 3. Maureen Needham, Tro, 28-07 1/2.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 110-03; 2. Annika Huff, Lew, 102-06; 3. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 95-10.
Triple jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 34-09; 2. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 33-10; 3. Emily Collins, Lew, 32-11.
BOYS
Team scores — Lewiston 250.5, Orofino 96, Kamiah, 81.5, Deary 58, Clearwater Valley 54, Troy 41, Genesee 33, Prairie 31, Grangeville 9, Timberline-Weippe 5, Potlatch 5, Highland-Craigmont 1.
100 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 11:54; 2. Jesse Knox, CV, 12.03; 3. Devin Zagelow, Lew, 12.05.
200 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 23:37; 2. Devin Zagelow, Lew, 24.74; 3. Landon Rugg, Lew, 25.36.
400 — 1. Cory Godwin, Oro, 54.9; 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 56.43; Matthew O’Brien, Lew, 56.5.
800 — 1. Laureld Bigler, Lew, 2:04.08; 2. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:08.97; 3. Nicholas Remacle, Lew, 2:10.51.
1,600 — 1. Laureld Bigler, Lew, 4:52.81; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:54.98; 3. Preston Amerman, CV, 5:08.64.
3,200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:26.52; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 10:33.53; 3. James Stubbers, Lew, 11:17.87.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 17.26; 2. Haden Keener, Lew, 18.69; 3. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 19.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 44.59; 2. Preston Johnson, Dea, 45.40; 3. Luke Krogh, Kam, 48.27.
400 relay — 1. Orofino ( ), 47.85; 2. Lewiston, 47.93; 3. Troy, 48.55.
800 relay — 1. Deary, 1:37.95; 2. Lewiston, 1:40.04; 3. Kamiah, 1:45.32.
1,600 relay — 1. Deary, 3:47.78; 2. Kamiah, 3:58.24; 3. Genesee, 4:26.38.
Medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley, 4:04.15; 2. Troy, 4:06.01; 3. Orofino, 4:20.95.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 47-04; 2. Joel Sneddon, Oro 41-01; 3. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 41-00.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 140-00; 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 139-00; 3. Thor Kessinger, 129-09.
High jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 5-08; 2. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 5-04; 3. James White, Lew, 5-04.
Pole vault — 1. Dan Fowler, Oro, 13-00; 2. Jake Skinner, Lew, 11-00; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-00.
Long jump — Jared Grainger, Lew, 19-00; 2. James White, Lew, 17-11 3/4; 3. Jesse Knox, CV, 17-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 37-11 1/2; 2. Carter Gossage, Lew, 37-10 1/2; 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 36-10.