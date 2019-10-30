Visiting Pullman completed an undefeated run to the Great Northern League title with a straight-sets prep volleyball victory over Clarkston.
The 25-17, 25-19, 25-11 showing improved the Greyhounds to 12-0 in league and 13-2 overall. They lost a total of only two sets all season in league play.
Leaders for Pullman against Clarkston included Addie Hawes (34 assists, two aces), Mikayla Uhlenkott (14 kills, 10 digs), Maddy Oelke (10 kills) and Hana Gecas (12 digs).
For Clarkston (2-10, 2-9), Katie Kaufman served 13-for-13 with one ace while Amya Dahl produced 10 assists and Avah Griner made four blocks.
JV — Pullman def. Clarkston
Frosh — Clarkston def. Pullman
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Clarkston 2, Pullman 0
It was senior night in Clarkston, and senior captain Lauren Morgan kicked both goals in the Bantams’ shutout victory over visiting Great Northern League foe Pullman.
“She has been a rock for our program and one the best players I’ve ever coached,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said of Morgan. “All of our seniors played well tonight, and everyone contributed.”
The Bantams (6-9-1, 4-8) begin 2A District 7 tournament play at East Valley on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Pullman 0 0—0
Clarkston 1 1—2
Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 36th
Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 46th
Shots — Clarkston 15, Pullman 6
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 6, Pullman: Grace Peschel 14
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Bears boast All-League soccer honors
Evan Odberg of Moscow was recognized as 2019’s MVP for 4A Inland Empire League boys’ soccer.
Teammate Amin Rezamand was Newcomer of the Year, while four more Bears boys and four Moscow girls were selected for All-League recognition. Moscow girls’ coach Josh Davis was named Coach of the Year.
GIRLS
League MVP — Hannah Eddy, Sandpoint
Newcomer of the Year — Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint
Coach of the Year — Josh Davis, Moscow
Moscow All-League honorees — Serena Strawn, Ava Jakich-Kunze, Ally Gerke, Gabby Eldridge
BOYS
League MVP — Evan Odberg, Moscow
Newcomer of the Year — Amin Rezamand, Moscow
Coach of the Year — Tanner French, Sandpoint
Moscow All-League honorees — Finn Benson, Caleb Brooks, Christopher Jacobs, Toby Searcy-Jorgensen