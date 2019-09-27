Maddy Oelke piled up 15 kills as Pullman High defeated Clarkston 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 on Thursday night in a Great Northern League volleyball match on the Bantams’ court to improve to 4-0.
Addie Hawes logged 27 assists for the Greyhounds, Hanna Gecas had 10 digs and Kalee Hildebrand seven aces.
For Clarkston (4-6, 0-4), Maggie Ogden had four blocks and three aces, Ruth Ogden chipped in six kills and Ashlyn Wallace furnished 13 assists.
“I thought we competed,” Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Bears avenge loss to Lewiston
Morgan Claus and Izzy Burns rattled off seven kills apiece as Moscow defeated Lewiston in four sets at Booth Hall.
The scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Ellie Randall and Ellie Gray provided 15 service points each for the Bears (10-5), who avenged a home loss to Lewiston and tallied its second win over a 5A school in two nights. They downed Post Falls on Wednesday at Moscow.
Peyton Claus doled out 25 assists for the Bears.
For Lewiston, Hally Wells posted 12 kills and 25 digs, Julie Dickeson added 10 kills and seven blocks, Maddy Hinkley chipped in 10 kills and Jennah Carpenter had 22 assists.
Kendrick in league play
DEARY — Kendrick reclaimed the top spot in the Whitepine League Division II with a three-set victory against rival Deary, the “one to beat,” Tigers coach Ann Munstermann said.
The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-21.
The Tigers (8-1, 5-0 in league) were led by Eliza Olson’s 27-for-27 mark serving, including three aces. Olson also spearheaded the offensive effort with 12 of the team’s 30 kills.
Mya Brown “had exceptional back-row play, dug the ball well,” Munstermann noted, and logged five back-row kills. Megan Brocke “played great, all-around,” and slapped eight kills.
Proceeds from the match were donated to an ALS foundation.
Troy stays unbeaten in WPL
COTTONWOOD — Defending 1A Division I state champion Troy stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play with a three-set sweep of Prairie of Cottonwood.
The Trojans (13-1, 9-0 in league) won by scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-14.
Troy was led by all-state players Lindsey Kwate and Morgan Blazzard. Kwate logged a match-best 18 kills and added 12 digs, while Blazzard went 20-of-22 serving for two aces, and contributed 13 digs and 10 kills.
The Trojans’ consistent pressure on the attack proved the difference.
Genesee handles Kubs
GENESEE — Genesee got a 26-for-27 serving effort from Carly Allen, who tallied five aces en route to a sweep of Whitepine League foe Kamiah.
The Bulldogs (10-4, 8-1 in league) won by scores of 25-4, 25-10, 25-19.
Genesee, which returns all of its contributors from 2018, put forth a balanced offensive effort, with most players tallying anywhere between four and six kills. Crowley highlighted the all-around effort of Riley McGuire, who was setting teammates up and making some tough digs.
Colton wins in three
COLTON — Josie Schultheis rang up nine kills, eight digs and seven aces to guide Colton to a Northeast 1B League sweep of Garfield-Palouse.
The scores were 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.
Sidni Whitcomb tallied 16 assists for the Wildcats while Maggie Meyer and Mary Pluid had three blocks each.
Eagles score sweep
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian swept Spokane Classical Christian of Spokane 25-13, 25-15, 25-9 in a Mountain Christian League match to improve to 5-1 overall and in league.
Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian with seven kills and two blocks, Claire Wilson had five kills, six digs and two aces and Grace Berg had 13 assists, two digs and two aces. Samantha Shaffer had six digs, three assists and two aces.
Loggers roll in four
POTLATCH — Potlatch beat Lapwai 17-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division I match to improve to 5-2 in league and 7-4 overall.
Leading Potlatch were Josie Larson (40 assists, 20 digs), Charlee Beckner (32 digs and five aces), Olivia Wise (13 kills and six aces), Jordan Reynolds (12 kills) and Alyssa Felton (nine kills). Brenna Larson and Adriana Arciga added 16 digs apiece.
“Lapwai’s super scrappy,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “They came out strong in the first set and we had to make some adjustments and we did what we needed to do, but it wasn’t easy.”
BOYS’ SOCCER
Clarkston 4, Pullman 1
Jolee Nicholas and Emerson Snyder each tallied two goals as the Bantams downed the Pullman Greyhounds at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston.
Pullman actually held a 1-0 lead, but Snyder tied it in the 22nd minute and Nicholas had both of her goals in a two-minute span late in the first half.
Pullman 1 0—1
Clarkston 3 1—4
Pullman — Elise French, 19th.
Clarkston — Emerson Snyder, 22nd.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas, 33rd.
Clarkston — Nicholas (Luella Skinner), 35th.
Clarkston — Snyder (Kerington Tenwick), 49th.
Shots — Pullman 3, Clarkston 12.
Saves — Pullman: Grace Peschel 5, Triniti Anderson 5. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow 2, Post Falls 1
Moscow raced ahead early and beat Post Falls in a nonleague game to improve to 4-3-2.
The Bears’ Serena Strawn and Angela Lassen both scored in the first half to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
“I thought we started off really strong,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said.
Post Falls 0 1—1
Moscow 2 0—2
Moscow — Serena Strawn, 25th
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 38th
Post Falls — NA, 74th
Shots — Moscow 22, Post Falls 3
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker, 2. Post Falls: NA, 8.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hounds run to two wins
The 10th-place showing of sixth man Lucian Pendry broke a tie and gave the Pullman boys 27-30 dual-meet win over West Valley in a late-reported cross country meet Wednesday. The Pullman girls won by the same score, handing the Eagles their first dual loss in two years.
Eliason Kabasenche of Pullman won the boys’ race, and Nicole Jones paced the Greyhound girls with a runner-up effort.