After taking a 2-1 lead, the Pullman volleyball team was forced to play a decisive fifth set but dominated there to beat Cheney 13-25, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-3 and win the Great Northern League title.
Mikayla Uhlenkott paced the Greyhounds with 29 kills, Addie Hawes added 44 assists and Hanna Gecas finished with 28 digs.
Cheney was led by Abby Witt (18 kills) and Sarah Graham (29 assists, 18 digs).
Pullman will play a team from the Central Washington Athletic Conference in a crossover match at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner to advance to the state tournament.
PREP SWIMMING
Gilbert, Reed win races
Melrose Gilbert and Mya Reed notched first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, respectively, and seven Pullman swimmers advanced to State in nine different events during the Washington Class 2A District 5-6-7 meet at the Pullman Aquatics Center. Pullman finished second out of 15 teams.
State will take place Nov. 15-16 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Local State Qualifiers
Team scores — 1, Cheney, 373. 2, Pullman, 323. ... 7, Clarkston, 78.
200 medley relay —3, Pul (Natalie Armstrong, Rea Leonard, Jayden Chen, Emma Bryson), 2:09.02
200 free — 1, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 2:00.54. 2, Mya Reed, Pul, 2:01.36.
200 individual medley — 2, Natalie Armstrong, Pul, 2:25.47.
50 free — 1, Madison Weber, Pul, 0:25.63.
100 free — 1, Mya Reed, Pul, 0:58.84.
500 free — 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 5:29.50.
200 free relay — 1, Pul (Melrose Gilbert, Jayden Chen, Madison Weber, Mya Reed), 1:44.98.
100 breaststroke — 2, Madison Weber, Pul, 1:12.82.
400 free relay — 2, Pul (Natalie Armstrong, Madison Weber, Melrose Gilbert, Mya Reed), 3:51.88.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Logos runners take second at State
POCATELLO — Logos took second among 1A boys’ teams at the state cross country meet Saturday thanks to top-30 finishes by six runners.
Nate Plotner led the way with a 15th-place finish, the same place the Knights’ Clara Anderson got on the girls’ side. Also in 1A boys’ competition, Troy’s David Phillis was 11th.
In 4A girls’ competiton, Moscow’s Laurel Hicke took 13th.
4A BOYS
Team scores — 1, Idaho Falls, 54. 2, Preston, 75. 3, Kuna, 77. 4, Pocatello, 142. 5, Sandpoint, 168. 6, Blackfoot, 172. 7, Skyline, 226. 8, Ridgevue, 234. 9, Bishop Kelly, 247. 10, Vallivue, 247. 11, Century, 249. 12, Twin Falls, 267. 13, Jerome, 275. 14, Moscow, 344. 15, Caldwell, 396.
Medalist and local results —1, Zac Bright, Idaho Falls, 15:23.30. 33, Korben Bujnicki, Moscow, 16:27.44. 76, Henry Stodick, Moscow, 17:28.63. 77, Corey Johnson, Moscow, 17:32.91. 93, Tristin O’Brien, Moscow, 18:00.12. 101, Cole Halvorson, Moscow, 18:22.78. 109, Jaston McClure, Moscow, 18:42.92. 112, Amesh Shrestha, Moscow, 19:22.22.
4A GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Idaho Falls, 65. 2, Bishop Kelly, 88. 3, Twin Falls, 114. 4, Skyline, 143. 5, Kuna, 147. 6, Pocatello, 152. 7, Preston, 178. 8, Nampa, 220, 9, Century, 244. 10, Sandpoint, 261. 11, Shelley, 269. 12, Moscow, 281. 13, Jerome, 283. 14, Middleton, 300. 15, Vallivue, 382.
Medalist and local results — 1, Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls, 17:30.09. 13, Laurel Hicke, Moscow, 19:16.72. 30, Bec Kirkland, Moscow, 20:04.59. 88, Elliot Benson, Moscow, 21:50.85. 93, Keelyn Pilcher, Moscow, 21:56.86. 95, Megan Heyns, Moscow, 21:58.39. 103, Christine Hall, Moscow, 22:33.83. 116, Autumn Tafoya, Moscow, 24:25.93.
1A BOYS
Team scores — 1, Liberty Charter, 55. 2, Logos, 79. 3, Victory Charter, 82. 4, VCalley, 116. 5, Ambrose, 139. 6, Grace, 192. 7, Oakley, 218. 8, Greenleaf Friends, 218. 9, Butte County, 230. 10, Leadore, 232. 11, Rimrock, 272. 12, Potlatch, 288. 13, Clearwater Valley, 309.
Medalist and local results — 1, Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Char, 15:31.49. 11, David Phillis, Troy, 17:09.08. 15, Nate Plotner, Logos, 17:15.69. 19, Solomon Howard, Logos, 17:35.16. 20, Alex Blum, Logos, 17:36.97. 21, Theo Sentz, Logos, 17:44.31. 23, Jake Hughes, Logos, 17:54.68. 26, Isaac Blum, Logos, 17:57.48. 29, Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley, 18:07.25. 38, Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 18:27.89. 43, Joe McGuigan, Nezperce, 18:34.27. 45, Preston Johnston, Deary, 18:37.70. 50, Cole Seiler, Nezperce, 18:42.96. 57, Sam Barnes, Potlatch, 19:09.35. 64, Austin Hogaboam, Potlatch, 19:36.44. 67, Tommy Skinner, Potlatch, 19:42.90. 69, Ethan O’Leary, Clearwater Valley, 19:57.05. 70, Jonas Oatman, Kamiah, 20:12.08. 74, Micah Smith, Potlatch, 20:23.50. 78, Reid Thompson, Potlatch, 20:43.16. 80, Ben Veith, Potlatch, 21:04.81. 83, Laban Francis, Clearwater Valley, 21:25.32. 85, Ridge Shown, Clearwater Valley, 21:28.00. 86, Stuart Larson, Potlatch, 21:41.73. 90, Logan Mossman, Clearwater Valley, 22:31.73. 91, Tristin Dominguez, Clearwater Valley, 22:39.27.
1A GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Oakley, 45. 2, Ambrose, 90. 3, Victory Charter, 93. 4, Valley, 124. 5, Logos, 135. 6, Troy, 149. 7, Rockland, 155. 8, Grace, 179. 9, Butte County, 181. 10, Deary, 187.
Medalist and local results —1, Britta Holmberg, Ambrose, 19:01.43. 15, Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:37.02. 20, Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 21:17.41. 24, Melanie Gianopulos, Clearwater Valley, 21:40.37. 25, Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 21:43.04. 31, Ciara Chaffee, Prairie, 22:04.59. 32, Halee Bohman, Troy, 22:13.63. 34, Josephine Wyrick, Logos, 22:21.62. 35, Kaija Dybdahl, Troy, 22:26.09. 36, Lauren Carr, Timberline, 22:28.82. 39, Claire Fletcher, Deary, 22:31.12. 40, Kyleigh Duclos, Prairie, 22:32.59. 45, Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 22:59.20. 46, Emily Scott, Deary, 23:00.77. 54, Kelli Richmond, Troy, 23:20.46. 56, Emily Mottern, Deary, 23:39.77. 58, Jasmine Leonard, Deary, 24:30.19. 60, Macie Ashmead, Deary, 24:41.92. 61, Danis VanderPloeg, Logos, 24:42.22. 62, Ava Driskill, Logos, 24:59.58. 65, Katy Mottern, Troy, 25:10.30. 68, Emma Handel, Logos, 26:07.94. 70, Rilla Story, Logos, 26:52.64. 76, Claudia Bishop, Troy, 28:34.28. 77, Sierra Ortman, Deary, 29:37.57.
Pullman third, fourth
APPLE RIDGE, Wash. — The Pullman girls placed third and the boys took fourth at the Washington 2A District 5/6 regional meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country course, each qualifying for the state meet.
The Greyhound girls scored 69 points, and were led by Kylie Franklin’s ninth-place finish in a time of 18:57. The boys tallied 108 points, with Eliason Kabasenche had a time of 15:05 to place second.
“This is truly an exceptional group of athletes and people,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
BOYS
Team scores (top four qualify to state) — 1. Ellensburg, 61; 2. Cheney, 75; 3. Selah, 98; 4. Pullman, 108.
Individual champion — Shea Mattson (Selah), 14:49.
Pullman finishers — 2. Eliason Kabasenche, 15:05; 16. Asher Cousins, 16:25; 18. Abdur Islam, 16:50; 34. Isaac Acosta, 16:52; 44. Kade Kunkel, 17:03; 45. Brendan Doumit, 17:04; 51. Lucian Pendry, 17:20.
GIRLS
Team scores (top four qualify to state) — 1. Ellensburg, 39; 2. West Valley, 59; 3. Pullman, 69; 4. Selah, 109.
Individual champion — Leah Holmgren (Ellensburg), 17:35.
Pullman finishers — 9. Kylie Franklin, 18:57; 15. Nicole Jones, 19:27; 20. Emily Kunkle, 19:43; 21. Kelli Heirn, 19:45; 24. Madeline Jones, 19:56; 41. Asha Campbell, 21:36; 44. Gulsima Young, 21:54.
Asotin boys win title
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Ian Engeldow placed third overall and helped the Panther boys win the 2B District 7/9 regional meet at Chewelah Golf Course.
Asotin earned the team title with 79 points, and Colfax placed fourth with 119. The top five teams and 35 individuals advance to next week’s state meet.
On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs took third with 78 points while Garfield-Palouse was fourth with 83 points. The top four teams and 28 individuals will compete at state.
Engeldow had a time of 17:17.6, while Hobbes Tieu was seventh in 17:25.99. The Bulldogs were led by Joshua Huber’s eighth-place finish in 17:37.39.
Anais Mills of the Vikings took the girls’ individual title with a time of 19:24.15. Colfax’s Anna Cocking placed fourth (20:51.93) and Asotin’s Lily Denham was sixth (20:59.10).
The state meet will be Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
BOYS
Team scores (top five advance to state) — 1. Asotin, 79; 2. St. George’s, 101; 3. Davenport, 117; 4. Colfax, 119; 5. Valley Christian, 133.
Individual champion — Easton Pomrankey (Kettle Falls), 16:42.21.
Local finishers — 3. Ian Engledow (Asotin), 17:17.60; 7. Hobbes Tieu (Asotin), 17:25.99; 8. Joshua Huber (Colfax), 17:37.39; 13. Kolby Slate (Colfax), 17:43.72; 19. Ryan Denham (Asotin), 17:57.83; 23. Mason Nicholas (Asotin), 18:06.35; 25. Dyamin Vanek (Colfax), 18:10.50; 27. Tanner Nicholas (Asotin), 18:12.33; 32. Asher Dykstra (Asotin), 18:24.07; 37. Ryan Henning (Colfax), 18:35.76; 38. Kolby Sisk (Colfax), 18:36.98; 46. William Frye (Asotin), 19:03.78; 51. Ethan Cook (Garfield-Palouse), 19:19.43; 53. Ryan Baljo (Colfax), 19:21.68; 57. Tyler Bober (Colfax), 19:24.88; 70. Evan Bartels (Pomeroy), 20:09.96; 72. Colby Dugger (Garfield-Palouse), 20:16.41; 73. Brandon Hallan (Garfield-Palouse), 20:20.13; 75. Danny Laughary (Garfield-Palouse), 20:33.77; 85. Austin Jones (Garfield-Palouse), 21:48.79; 89. Josh Appel (Garfield-Palouse), 22:09.28; 90. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy), 22:36.16; 92. Aidan Knuteson (Pomeroy), 23:33.65.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s, 61; 2. Kettle Falls, 71; 3. Colfax, 78; 4. Garfield-Palouse, 83.
Individual champion — Anais Mills (Garfield-Palouse), 19:24.15.
Other local finishers — 5. Anna Cocking (Colfax), 20:51.93; 6. Lily Denham (Asotin), 20:59.10; 9. Kennedy Cook (Garfield-Palouse), 21:18.34; 11. Miya Ensley (Colfax), 21:30.82; 19. Madison Dingman (Colfax), 22:13.22; 29. Samantha Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse), 23:15.13; 32. Hannah Baerlocher (Colfax), 23:29.43; 34. Laynie Southern (Garfield-Palouse), 23:32.51; 35. Bailey Gustafson (Asotin), 23:38.96; 36. Jorja Slate (Colfax), 23:41.65; 39. Jessica Olson (Garfield-Palouse), 24:02.03; 42. Kaitlyn Cornish (Colfax), 24:21.62; 44. Emmalyn Barnea (Asotin), 24:35.96; 45. Emma Miller (Colfax), 24:50.81; 50. Sydnee Balzer (Asotin), 25:40.41; 58. Cierra Gayton (Asotin), 27:30.6.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman Chr. 3, Oaks 1
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian won the Mountain Christian League tournament for the first time in school history, defeating Oaks Classical of Spokane Valley behind two goals from Shane Shaffer.
Shaffer gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead on his second score. When Oaks Classical pulled within a goal, Kyle Gleason added an insurance score for the Eagles (8-1-1).
Keeper Keaton Hewitt had “probably 10 saves,” coach Sean Dinius said.