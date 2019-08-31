KAMIAH — Alex Sneve passed for 99 yards and ran for 227, accounting for seven touchdowns as the Kendrick High football team opened its season with a 60-26 nonleague win over Kamiah.
Cooper Hewett rushed for 107 yards and made three receptions for 74 yards for the Tigers.
Chase Burke made nine tackles for the winners.
Kendrick fell into an early 6-0 hole before erupting for 34 first-quarter points, recovering two onside kicks.
With the Kubs keying on Hewett, Sneve capitalized with designed quarterback keepers, Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Kendrick 34 8 12 6—60
Kamiah 6 6 6 8—26
Kamiah — Eades 67 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 70 interception return (run failed)
Kendrick — Burke 16 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 45 run (Hewett run)
Kendrick — Sneve 2 run (Anderson pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Hewett 58 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Alexander 28 pass from Sneve (Sneve run)
Kamiah — Skinner 9 punt-block return (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 27 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 41 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 12 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 35 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Taylor 65 run (Kiele pass from Taylor)
Troy 54, Wallace 0
WALLACE — Troy whitewashed nonleague foe Wallace in a season debut for both teams.
Sophomore Elijah Phillis ran for three touchdowns.
“He had a great night running the ball,” Troy coach Bobby Wilson said of Phyllis. “He hit the hole hard and executed very well.”
Rhett Sandquist ran for two touchdowns of his own, while Trojan defensive end Tommy Baier had five tackles. One of Sandquist’s scores came after he accepted a lateral from Zachary Stoner, who had scampered 22 yards on a punt return.
“It was a great way to open the season for us,” said Wilson. “I was very proud of our defensive tackles and the way our offense executed. We went for a long drive and had a happy bus ride home.”
Troy 14 28 6 6—54
Wallace 0 0 0 0— 0
Troy — Sam Taff 49 run
Troy — Reece Sanderson 9 run
Troy — Rhett Sandquist 4 run
Troy — Elijah Phyllis 40 run
Troy — Phillis 16 run
Troy — Sandquist 30 punt return
Troy — Brendan Noble 15 run
Troy — Phillis 86 run
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles overcome Thunder
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian opened its volleyball season with see-saw five-set victory over Mountain Christian League adversary Kootenai Thunder.
The set scores were 21-25, 27-25, 15-25, 26-24, 17-15.
Annie Goetze had 13 kills and five blocks for the Eagles. Alina Combs filled the stat sheet with eight kills, nine digs and four aces, while Faith Berg provided 28 assists and three aces. Samantha Shaffer managed 12 digs for the Pullman Christian defense and hit three aces.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Kootenai