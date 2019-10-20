Morgan Blazzard of Troy hit a career-high 25 kills and her team prevailed in straight sets in an Idaho 1A Division I District II semifinal against Prairie of Cottonwood at the LCSC Activity Center.
With the 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 win, the Trojans advanced to the district final and guaranteed themselves a place in the 1A Division I state tournament.
Abby Weller went 16-for-16 and Katelyn Hunter was 10-for-10 on serve for Troy (22-3). Their team faces Genesee in the final at the Activity Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Trojans have beaten the Bulldogs in two previous meetings this season.
Bulldogs bag state berth
Genesee posted back-to-back straight-sets victories against Kamiah and Potlatch at the LCSC Activity Center to secure a place in the 1A Division I district tournament final and a berth to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs swept the Kubs 25-9, 25-14, 25-7, then battled through a 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 semifinal against the Loggers.
Lucie Ranisate totaled a team-high 19 kills on the day for Genesee, while teammate Clara Osborne had 14. Carly Allen had five aces against Kamiah, while Regan Zenner made 21 digs against Potlatch.
The Bulldogs (24-6) face Troy in the title match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hounds handle Hawks
CHENEY — Traveling Pullman remained unbeaten in Great Northern League play with a three-set defeat of Cheney.
The 27-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory improved the Greyhounds to 17-3 overall and 10-0 in league.
Mikayla Uhlenkott had 18 kills, 2 blocks and 6 digs for Pullman, while Addie Hawes provided 34 assists and five aces, and Hana Gecas managed 17 digs.
Potlatch goes 1-1
Potlatch beat Clearwater Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 before losing to Genesee in 1A Division I Districts at the Activity Center. The Loggers will play Lapwai Monday in a loser-out match at 6:30 p.m. at the Activity Center. They can still reach the state tournament if they win four loser-out contests.
“If we play like we did against Genesee, I like our chances,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Against the Rams, the Loggers were led by Charlee Beckner (25 digs), Josie Larson (10 assists), Katie Paul (seven kills), Alyssa Felton (6 kills), Jordan Reynolds (four blocks and four kills) and Elaina Howard (six kills). Against the Bulldogs, Potlatch got 20 digs and 9-for-9 serving from Beckner, six kills and three blocks from Olivia Wise, 15 assists and four kills from Josie Larson, five kills from Elaina Howard and 17 digs from Brenna Larson.
Knights topple Timberline
Logos of Moscow defeated Timberline of Weippe-Pierce by scores of 27-25, 25-23, 25-11 in both teams’ opening game of the 1A Division II tournament at the LCSC Activity Center.
“We were able to attack the ball better and hit more aces,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said of her team’s performance. “Very few serving errors, so we were playing a little more our game.”
Lucia Wilson executed six kills for the Knights.
Mustangs master Knights
Deary (10-3) defeated Logos of Moscow by scores of 25-8, 27-25, 25-18 in 1A Division II district tournament play.
Leaders for Deary included Matteya Proctor (22 assists, 11 digs), Tona Anderson (12 blocks, seven kills), Lizzie Stout (100 percent serving with four aces) and Graci Heath (15 digs).
“We played a very solid game tonight,” said Deary coach Dani Jones.
Logos returns to action tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game against Nezperce, while Deary plays a main draw semifinal against Kendrick that evening at 8 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheney 8, Pullman 1
CHENEY — Traveling Pullman fell to Cheney in Great Northern League play.
The Blackhawks made a blazing start to the game with four goals within the first 20 minutes of regulation and six in the first half.
Hannah Hawk kicked the Greyhounds’ lone goal early in the second. Goalkeeper Hallie McDougle made 10 saves for Pullman (0-13, 0-10).
Pullman 0 1—1
Cheney 6 2—8
Cheney — Benson (Scott), 4th
Cheney — Cone (Benson), 10th
Cheney — Cone (Scott) 14th
Cheney — Cone (Smith), 17th
Cheney — Woller (Huotari), 25th
Cheney — VanHorne (Huotari), 28th
Pullman — Hawk (James), 44th
Cheney — Benson (Estrellado), 45th
Cheney — Teeters (Scott) 76th
Shots — Pullman 3, Cheney 18.
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 10, Cheney: McCarthy 2