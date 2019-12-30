WALLA WALLA — The Troy boys’ basketball team won the DeSales Tournament in double-overtime, beating College Place 71-69 on Saturday.
Zachary Stoner hit a 15-foot jumper for the difference with four seconds left. He had 23 points and Rhett Sandquist and Grayson Foster both added 17, including a 3-pointer by Foster near the end of regulation that gave the Trojans a two-point lead. College Place forced overtime with two free throws after getting fouled on a 3.
Troy grabbed 40 rebounds as a team, led by Stoner (11), Foster (eight), Reece Sanderson (seven) and Tyler Heath (seven).
Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom lauded Brody Patrick and Kaiden Codr for “giving us key minutes” when Sanderson and Foster fouled out.
PARTIAL BOXTROY (5-3)
Grayson Foster 6 2-4 17, Zachary Stoner 10 3-9 23, Tyler Heath 1 2-7 4, Kaiden Codr 2 2-3 6, Brody Patrick 0 1-2 1, Reece Sanderson 1 1-2 3, Rhett Sandquist 8 1-3 17. Totals 28 12-32 71.
COLLEGE PLACE
D. Willis 0 3-4 3, R. Case 4 0-0 8, C. Hamada 5 3-5 16, B. Hill 0 1-2 1, R. Sanchez 1 1-2 4, J. Shumate 6 2-4 14, C. Howard 4 0-0 9, J. Jamison 6 2-4 14. Totals 26 12-21 69.
3-point goals — Foster 3, Sanchez, Hamada 3, Howard.
St. George’s 67, Pullman 59
SPOKANE — After an even opening quarter, St. George’s of Spokane edged ahead of Pullman en route to an Eagle Holiday Classic victory at West Valley High School.
Dane Bednar had 17 points for the Greyhounds (5-4), while teammate Grayson Hunt had 11 points and eight rebounds. Nick Watkins of St. George’s was the overall high scorer at 22 points.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Pullman coach Craig Brantner, whose team went 1-1 at the event. “We improved in many areas and I think we continue to get better, so we just kind of keep looking for that little extra spark of consistency.”
PULLMAN (5-4)
Dane Bednar 8 0-0 17, Brayden Roberts 2 1-1 6, Ethan Kramer 6 1-1 13, Evan Strong 1 0-0 2, Steven Burkett 0 2-2 2, Grayson Hunt 5 1-1 11, Brady Wells 3 1-1 8. Totals 25 6-6 59.
ST. GEORGE’S
Dan Rigsby 4 4-4 12, Nick Henning 3 0-0 9, Nico Morales 5 6-8 16, Nick Watkins 10 0-1 22, Tanner Watkins 3 2-2 8. Totals 28 12-15 67.
Pullman 19 17 8 15—59
St. George’s 19 20 11 17—67
3-point goals — Wells, Roberts, Bednar, Henning 3, Watkins 2.
University 64, Moscow 42
Moscow could not sustain its momentum after a strong first quarter, falling to University of Spokane in the seventh-place game at Kramer Gym.
The Bears led 21-19 after the first, but University took the lead at 33-26 by halftime and ultimately ran away with the contest in a 19-2 fourth quarter.
Benny Kitchel spearheaded the Moscow offense with 13 points, while Jeremiah Sibley of University led all scorers with 16 and three more of his teammates also reached double digits.
MOSCOW (3-6)
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 2 0-0 4, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 4, Joe Colter 1 0-2 2, Ben Postell 2 2-4 6, Blake Buchanan 3 3-3 9, Benny Kitchel 4 2-2 13, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 4.
UNIVERSITY-SPOKANE (3-7)
Jeremiah Sibley 5 2-4 16, Cyrus Cross 2 0-0 4, Luke Hawley 4 0-0 11, Kyle Douglas 2 1-1 6, Brian Caldera 1 2-2 4, Connor Spiering 0 0-0 0, Nick Donahue 0 0-0 0, Adonis Winkler-Coty 5 1-2 13, Conrad Bippes 5 0-0 10.
Moscow 21 5 14 2—42
University 19 14 12 19—64
3-point goals — Kitchel 3, Sibley 4, Hawley 3, Winkler-Coty 2, Douglas.
Curlew 46, Colton 40
COLTON — Despite 14 points from Kian Ankerson, Colton fell to Curlew at the Colton Christmas Tournament to go 0-2 at the event. Jackson Meyer and Chris Wolf added 10 points apiece and Meyer had 10 rebounds. Colton (1-6) trailed by three entering the fourth.
“I thought we got off to a great start in the first quarter, had maybe a nine-point lead,” Colton coach Nick Simons said. “We just kind of played tight in the fourth. Didn’t get very many shots to fall in that quarter.”
CURLEW
Logan Thompson 2 0-0 5, Lane Olson 1 4-6 6, Bradley Singer 5 0-1 10, Jaden Thomas 5 2-4 13, Nicholas Baker 5 1-3 11. Totals 18 7-14 46.
COLTON (1-6)
Kian Ankerson 5 2-2 14, Chris Wolf 3 2-2 10, Jackson Meyer 4 0-0 10, Raphael Arnold 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-4 40.
Curlew 6 12 17 10—46
Colton 13 7 13 7—40
3-point goals — Thompson, Thomas, Ankerson 2, Wolf 2, Meyer 2.
Newport 54, Colfax 34
SPOKANE — Colfax led narrowly through the first half before Newport took over in the second to deal the Bulldogs their second defeat of the season at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
John Lustig scored a team-high 12 points for Colfax (6-2) before fouling out.
The Bulldogs, who had defeated Okanogan in their previous outing, finished 1-1 in the event.
COLFAX (6-2)
Hunter Claassen 1 1-2 4, Cole Baerlocher 2 1-2 7, John Lustig 4 4-5 12, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 1-2 1, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 7-11 34 .
NEWPORT (7-2)
Deereefter 3 3-4 12, Goodman 0 2-2 2, Owen 6 2-5 14, Thomas 1 3-4 5, Barrett 4 2-2 12, Nichols 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 12-17 54.
Colfax 12 9 7 6—34
Newport 9 11 15 18—54
3-point goals — Baerlocher 2, Claassen, Gingerich, Deereefter, Barrett.
Wahkiakum 56, Gar-Pal 51
COLTON — Garfield-Palouse led early, but ultimately succumbed to a rally by Wahkiakum of Cahlamet in Colton Christmas Tournament play. The Vikings were up 11-4 through the first quarter and 27-23 at the half. Wahkiakum tied it at 40 at the end of the third, then went on a late run in the fourth to claim victory.
Austin Jones scored a team-leading 16 points for Gar-Pal (6-2), while teammates Blake Jones and Jacob Anderson added 13 apiece. The Vikings had a 1-1 record at the event.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-2)
Dawson Dugger 1 1-2 4, Austin Jones 4 6-7 16, Blake Jones 5 0-0 13, Jacob Anderson 6 1-2 13, Kyle Bankus 1 2-2 4, Ethan Hawkins 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 11-15 51.
WAHKIAKUM-CATHLAMET
LaBerge 6 1-2 16, Lietz 5 0-0 10, Carlson 2 0-0 6, Avalon 1 2-2 5, Curl 4 6-8 15, Bery 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-12 56.
Garfield-Palouse 11 16 13 11—51
Wahkiakum 4 19 17 16—56
3-point goals — B. Jones 3, A. Jones 2, Dugger, LaBerge 3, Carlson 2, Avalon, Curl.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 36, Sandpoint 33
SPOKANE — Pullman got eight points apiece from Hailey Chittenden, Meghan McSweeney and Sehra Singh as the Greyhounds beat Sandpoint at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
The Greyhounds, who’d led by one at the half, led by five entering the fourth.
Sandpoint was led by Dawson Driggs with seven points.
PULLMAN
Peyton Teevens 6, Hailey Chittenden 8, Meghan McSweeney 8, Kelsi Benton 4, Elise McDougle 1, Sehra Singh 8, Hailey Talbot 1.
SANDPOINT
Kelsey Cessria 5, Maddie Morgan 2, Dawson Driggs 7, Isabel Edwards 2, Brooklen Steiger 2, Bella Phillips 4, Hattie Larson 4, Kaylee Banks 7.
Pullman 10 9 13 4—36
Sandpoint 9 9 9 6—33
3-point goals — Banks, Teevens, Singh 2.
Wenatchee 54, Moscow 46
The Bear girls held close, but ultimately fell to Wenatchee at Kramer Gym.
Peyton Claus led Moscow with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Megan Watson had a 3-point goal and shot 9-for-10 from the foul line to score 12 for the Bears (0-9), and Peyton Watson contributed 11. Kristina Blauman of Wenatchee led all scorers with 19 points.
A smothering Wenatchee defense held Moscow to only nine field goals, but set the Bears up for 40 free-throw attempts, of which they converted 26.
“They definitely were getting us to the foul line,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said. “We were attacking the hoop hard, being good with the ball, but you can’t miss 14 free throws.”
WENATCHEE
O. Ramirez 3 2-2 11, M. Bennett 0 0-0 0, M. Peters 2 1-2 6, J. Albert 0 0-0 0, K. Sanford 0 0-1 0, T. Schogarth 0 0-0 0, E. Redman 5 2-4 14, W. Crawley 0 0-0 0, K. Blauman 6 4-4 19, O. Bendito 1 0-0 2, A. Lopez 1 0-0 2, I. Parmenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-13 54.
MOSCOW (0-9)
Megan Watson 1 9-10 12, Megan Heyns 0 1-3 1, Peyton Claus 2 9-14 13, Peyton Watson 3 5-9 11, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 1 0-0 3, Grace Mauman 1 2-4 4, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 2, Julia Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 26-40 46.
Wenatchee 13 9 16 17—54
Moscow 9 10 14 13—46
3-point goals — Ramirez 3, Redman 2, Peters, Blauman, Watson, Craig.
Gar-Pal 45, Curlew 37
COLTON — After trailing for most of the game, Garfield-Palouse vaulted past Curlew in the fourth quarter of a Colton Christmas Tournament game. The Vikings (4-3) were down 30-27 through three quarters, but outscored their rivals 18-7 in the fourth.
Kenzie Pedersen led the Gar-Pal effort with 17 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Paige Collier scored 13. The Vikings went 1-1 in the tournament.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-3)
Kenzi Pedersen 6 5-9 17, Paige Collier 3 4-4 13, Cloninger 2 1-2 7, M. Collier 0 4-4 4, L. Brantner 1 0-0 3, M. Brantner 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 15-21 45.
CURLEW
Korin Baker 6 3-7 15, E. Baker 4 2-5 10, Lindgren 4 0-0 8, LaDue 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 5-12 37.
Garfield-Palouse 9 9 9 18—45
Curlew 13 6 11 7—37
3-point goals — P. Collier 3, Cloninger 2, L. Brantner.
Colton 58, Wahkiakum 48
COLTON — Taylor Thomas put up 26 points for host Colton, which finished the Colton Christmas Tournament on a high note by defeating Wahkiakum of Cathlamet.
Maggie Meyer chipped in 15 points, and Rylee Vining had 12 points and six assists. Josie Schultheis added 11 rebounds for Colton (7-3).
WAHKIAKUM-CATHLAMET (5-2)
Paige Mace 3 1-1 9, Courtney Carlson 4 0-0 11, Miya Kerstetter 1 0-0 2, Jansia Merz 2 2-6 6, Emerald Niemela 1 0-0 2, Megan Leitz 4 1-2 10, Reigha Niemeyer 3 0-0 8, Totals 16 4-9 48.
COLTON (7-3)
Rylee Vining 4 0-0 12, Maggie Meyer 6 0-1- 15, Josie Schultheis 0 2-3 2, Taylor Thomas 8 6-7 26, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Megan Kay 1 0-0 3, Totals 19 8-11 58.
Colton 18 14 17 9—58
Wahkiakum 9 11 16 12—48
3-point goals — Vining 4, Meyer 3, Thomas 4, Baerlocher, Mace 2, Carlson 3, Leitz, Niemeyer 2.
Lakeland 48, Colfax 44
SPOKANE — Lakeland beat Colfax to give both teams marks of 1-1 at the Eagle Holiday Classic despite Asher Cai’s 20 points. The score had been tied with 90 seconds left.
Cai added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs, who also got contributions from Kierstyn York (10 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Skylre Sakamoto-Howell (four steals).
COLFAX (7-2)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 1-2 7, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-1 2, Asher Cai 7 6-8 20, Anni Cox 0 1-2 1, Kierstyn York 5 0-0 10, Sydney Berquist 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-13 44.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM
Sarah Boyer 2 1-2 5, Abbey Neff 0 1-4 1, Katy Ryan 3 4-9 10, Sydnee Hostetler 1 0-0 2, Melody Loutzenhiser 1 2-3 5, Addie Kiefer 5 4-6 17, Bailee Woempner 2 3-6 8. Totals 13 15-34 48.
Colfax 6 17 13 8—44
Lakeland 8 17 9 14—48
3-point goals — Loutzenhiser, Kiefer 3, Woempner.
WRESTLING
Pair of Loggers win titles
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Potlatch’s Kenon Brown and and Kelton Saad won titles respectively at 170 and 285 pounds at the Freeman Winter Classic. Both went 3-0, with all of their wins by pin.
Brown’s cumulative time on the mat was less than two minutes, coach Bryan Bryngelson said.
Saad, who weighs 245 pounds (and is therefore one of the smallest in the heavyweight class), has won his past six matches.
120 — Avery Palmer (DNP, 1-2), 138 — Eli Prather (Consolation winner, 3-1). 145 — Gabe Prather (2nd, 3-1). 152 — Izack McNeal (3rd, 3-2). 170 — Kenon Brown (1st, 3-0). 285 — Kelton Saad (1st, 3-0).