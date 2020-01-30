TROY — Cole Schlader hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go to tie the game and force overtime, then Damian Forsmann scored seven of the Pirates’ 10 points in the extra period to give the Prairie boys’ basketball team a huge Whitepine League Division I road victory on Wednesday against Troy, 70-64.
“This one was real big,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said of his team, which was playing for a second consecutive night. “We’ve got guys beat up but they came out and played real well.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams and it was fun to watch.”
Schlader finished with 33 points and six rebounds and Forsmann added 18 points and eight rebounds for Prairie (10-5, 6-3). Derik Shears contributed seven points and 16 rebounds.
Grayson Foster had 22 points and Rhett Sandquist tallied 16 for Troy.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-5, 6-3)
Sam Mager 3 2-4 8, Damian Forsmann 6 2-2 18, Derik Shears 2 3-6 7, Brody Hasselstrom 1 0-0 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Owen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Cole Schlader 12 5-11 33. Totals 25 12-23 70.
TROY
Grayson Foster 9 3-3 22, Tyler Heath 2 3-4 8, Kaiden Codr 4 1-2 11, Reece Sanderson 2 1-2 7, Rhett Sandquist 7 2-3 16, Derrick Baier 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 10-16 64.
Prairie 15 21 13 11 10—70
Troy 10 18 18 14 4—64
3-point goals — Schalder 4, Forsmann 4, Codr 2, Sanderson 2, Foster, Heath.
JV — Prairie 62, Troy 24
Orofino 59, Deary 51
DEARY — Orofino outscored Deary 21-15 in the fourth to secure a nonleague win. The Maniacs were led by Jarom Scott (21 points), Reid Thomas (17), Joel Scott (nine) and Joe Sparano (eight).
Orofino coach Garrison Bretz credited his team’s “aggressive” second-half defense.
“We got steals, got out and ran and scored easy buckets,” he said.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 1 1-2 4, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 8, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 9 3-4 21, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 4-4 9, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 8 1-4 17, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-14 59.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 8 2-2 20, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 0 6-9 6, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 5, Dylan Wilcox 8 0-1 16, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 51.
Orofino 7 13 18 21—59
Deary 14 10 12 15—51
3-point goals — Barajas, Sparano 2, Jo. Scott, Stapleton 2, McManus.
JV — Orofino 33, Deary 21 (half game).
AWARDS
Vining earns WIAA honor
Colton junior girls’ basketball player Rylee Vining was one of several honorees of this week’s Washington Interscholastic Activities Association athlete of the week, the organization announced.
Vining averaged 18.3 points in three games this week as the Wildcats went 2-1. She tallied 19 points against College Place and Pomeroy and notched 17 against Garfield-Palouse. She made 13 3-pointers in the three games.