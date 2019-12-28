WALLA WALLA — Grayson Foster and Kaiden Codr defended Moses Lake Christian’s best player and held him to six points through the final three quarters. That helped the Troy boys’ basketball team beat the Lions 61-31 on Friday at the DeSales Tournament to reach the title game.
Troy will play College Place today at 6:30 p.m.
Zachary Stoner led Troy with 15 points while Foster and Rhett Sandquist respectively added 14 and 11. As a team, Troy limited itself to eight turnovers.
“I thought our defense did an excellent job defending their shooters,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said.
TROY (4-3)
Grayson Foster 5 1-2 14, Zachary Stoner 7 1-4 15, Tyler Heath 1 1-2 3, Kaiden Codr 3 0-0 7, Brody Patrick 3 0-0 6, Reece Sanderson 2 0-0 4, Rhett Sandquist 5 1-3 11, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-11 61.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (0-4)
J. Boorman 3 0-0 8, P. Boorman 6 3-5 17, D. Robertson 2 0-0 6, Sarraraz 0 0-0 0, J. Robertson 0 0-0 0, Chavez 0 0-0 0, K. Boorman 0 0-0 0, Poodlyn 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-5 31.
Troy 14 23 13 11—61
Moses Lake Christian 16 2 10 3—31
3-point goals — Codr, Foster 2, Je. Boorman, P. Boorman 2, J. Robertson 2.
Garfield-Palouse 61, Curlew 35
COLTON — Austin Jones and Blake Jones scored a combined 29 points for Garfield-Palouse as it punched its ticket to the title game of the Colton Christmas tournament. The Vikings will play Wahkiakum today at 12:30 p.m.
In addition to his 16 points, Blake Jones had five steals, four assists and seven rebounds for the Vikings.
“He’s our best defensive player,” Vikings coach Steve Swinney said. “He’s got really quick hands. He’s played a lot of ball, anticipates really well and I’m just glad he’s on our team.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-1)
Dawson Dugger 1 0-0 2, Austin Jones 6 1-1 13, Blake Jones 7 1-2 16, Jacob Anderson 1 1-4 3, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 2, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 2 0-0 4, Ethan Hawkins 5 2-2 12, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0, Caleb Zehm 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 5-9 61.
CURLEW
Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Lane Olson 3 1-1 8, Bradley Singer 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Beevle 0 0-0 0, Jaden Thomas 1 3-6 6, Michael Feisc 0 3-4 3, Nicholas Baker 4 3-4 11, Tristan Corder 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 10-15 35.
Garfield-Palouse 26 7 21 7—61
Curlew 3 7 13 12—35
3-point goals — B. Jones, Zehm, Thomas, Corder.
Pullman 80, Deer Park 72
SPOKANE — Ethan Kramer’s 20 points and seven assists helped Pullman survive a second half push from Deer Park, as the Greyhounds took an eight-point win in a Eagle Holiday Classic meet-up. Brady Wells also contributed a well-rounded game, tallying nine points, five rebounds, and nine assists.
PULLMAN
Greyson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Brady Wells 3 3-5 9, Evan Strong 3 1-3 9, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-0 3, Ethan Kramer 7 5-7 20, Steven Burkett 1 1-1 3, Brayden Roberts 3 2-2 10, Dane Bednar 4 1-2 10, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 15-23 80.
DEER PARK
Jobi Gelder 5 5-5 16, Hunter Dryden 3 3-6 11, Dawson Youngblood 9 2-2 24, Jake Black 3 0-0 6, Gavin Hanson 4 2-2 12, Cole Krepcik 0 0-0 0, Dylan Inman 0 0-0 0, Jordan Galbreath 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 12-15 72.
Pullman 23 24 14 19––80
Deer Park 12 9 24 27––72
3-point goals — Strong 2, Wilmotte, Kramer, Roberts 2, Bednar, Gelder, Dryden 2, Youngblood 4, Hanson 2, Galbreath.
Colfax 65, Okanogan 53
SPOKANE — John Lustig finished with 20 points, including 12 in the first quarter, to jolt Colfax to a victory against Okanogan in an Eagle Holiday Classic contest. Blake Holman also contributed 14 points, while Hunter Claassen added 12.
The Bulldogs totaled 26 first quarter points and kept the momentum going into the second half.
“The key for us was getting off to a quick start,” said coach Reece Jenkin. “We executed well and having four guys in double figures was a huge positive for us.”
COLFAX (6-1, 2-0)
Hunter Claassen 5 1-2 12, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 11, John Lustig 7 5-5 20, Gavin Hammer 1 2-2 4, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 1-3 1, Blake Holman 7 0-0 14, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-12 65.
OKANOGAN
Lane Fingar 0 0-0 0, Matt Wagner 0 0-0 0, Carson Bosel 4 1-2 11, Cole Tverberg 3 1-4 8, Jaden Rdake 3 1-1 7, Joe Bearmale 0 0-0 0, James Hamilton 1 0-0 3, Chase Wilson 9 2-4 20, Julian Perez 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-11 53.
Colfax 26 18 18 3––65
Okanogan 11 12 17 13––53
3-point goals — Claassen, Bahlocher 2, Bosel 2, Tverberg, Hamilton, Gingerich.
JV — West Valley def. Colfax
Eastmont 85, Moscow 72
Moscow’s Ben Postell had 20 points and Benny Kitchel added 19, but it wasn’t enough for the Bears to beat Eastmont of Wentachee.
Postell and Blake Buchanan had nine boards apiece while Kitchel and Jamari Simpson each had four assists.
“We fought back in the second half,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “Today’s a good learning expeience.
“It’s a process. We’re just trying to get better everyday and hopefully by February, we’re playing good basketball.”
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 1 0-1 3, Brayden Decker 3 3-3 10, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 4, Joe Colter 0 4-6 4, Ben Postell 5 10-16 20, Blake Buchanan 1 4-4 6, Benny Kitchel 7 2-4 19, Tyler Skinner 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 27-38 72.
EASTMONT
Cavillo 3 1-3 7, Haberlock 3 1-2 9, Wellborn 5 0-0 14, Cannon 2 1-1 5, Mullmminey 2 0-1 4, Silliman 1 0-0 2, Esparza 2 5-6 10, Smith 3 4-6 13, Keller 3 0-0 8, Flanagan 6 0-0 13. Totals 30 12-19 85.
Moscow 14 17 21 20—72
Eastmont 20 23 15 17—85
3-point goals — Diego, Decker Kitchel 3, Haberlock 2, Wellborn 4, Esparza, Smith 3, Keller 2, Flanagan.
JV — Mosow def. Eastmont.
Okanagon 68, Pullman 40
SPOKANE — Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 14 points, while Peyton Teevens chipped in eight points, as the Greyhounds couldn’t come back against Okanagon at the Eagle Holiday Classic Tournament.
GIRLS
Colton 51, Waterville 41
COLTON — A strong opening half carried Colton to victory against visiting Waterfield of Mansfield on Day two of the Colton Christmas Tourney.
The Wildcats benefited from the balanced scoring of Maggie Meyer (17 points), Taylor Thomas (13) and Josie Schultheis (11). Schultheis guarded Watersville offensive threat Elizabeth Katovich and held her to eight points.
“I thought our defense prevailed tonight,” said Colton coach Clark Vining, whose team improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the event thus far.
The Wildcats return to action today against Wahkiakum.
WATERVILLE/MANSFIELD (5-3)
Bailey Viebrock 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Katovich 3 0-0 8, Sarah Mullen 1 2-4 5, Alex Poppie 2 0-0 5, McKenna Gurnard 3 0-2 6, Ella Osborne 5 4-4 14 Codee Reid 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 7-14 41.
COLTON (6-3)
Rylee Vining 2 0-0 6, Maggie Meyer 6 2-5 17, Josie Schultheis 3 3-4 11, Taylor Thomas 5 1-2 13, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 51.
Waterville 10 9 11 11—41
Colton 18 14 10 9—51
3-point goals — Katovich 2, Mullen.
Eastmont 38, Moscow 34
Moscow went 11-for-27 at the free throw line and those misses cost the Bears as they fell to Eastmont of Wenatchee. Moscow’s Megan Watson had 12 points and Peyton Claus had 17 rebounds.
“She put us on her shoulders,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said of Claus.
Wilson lamented her team’s 16 misses at the free throw line.
“We just needed to finish,” she added.
MOSCOW (0-8)
Megan Watson 4 3-5 12, Peyton Claus 3 0-2 6, Peyton Watson 3 3-4 9, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 1-3 1, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Julia Branen 0 2-4 2, Chloe Baker 1 2-5 4. Totals 11 11-27 34.
EASTMONT
Heimbiqner 3 0-0 8, Brown 3 0-0 6, Klinkenberg 0 0-0 0, Renteria 0 0-0 0, Chandler 4 0-2 9, Hardie 0 1-2 1, Bauman 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Flanagan 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 1-6 38.
Moscow 10 4 8 12—34
Eastmont 9 8 9 12—38
3-point goals — Watson, Heimbiqner 2, Chandler.
JV — Eastmont def. Moscow.
Wahkiakum 48, Garfield-Palouse 25
COLTON — Garfield-Palouse was led by Madi Cloninger’s nine points, but the Vikigns fell to Wahkiakum in a matchup at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Garfield-Palouse 3 4 12 6––25
Wahkiakum 9 12 10 17––48
WRESTLINGCV first, Potlatch second at Pomeroy tourney
POMEROY — Kenon Brown of Potlatch was named Outstanding Wrestler of the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament after his unbeaten run to the 170-pound title, while Clearwater Valley edged out Potlatch 133-131 for the team title.
“He’s just a dominant kid,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said of Brown. “He doesn’t really make very many mistakes. He’s patient and he’s powerful. Overall, he’s a great wrestler.”
Area placers by team and weight class are listed below.
Colfax/Gar-Pal
106 pounds — Jacob Sisk, fourth place, 1-3
124 pounds (girls) — Laynie Southern, second place, 1-1
195 pounds — Caden Noha, first place, 3-0
Potlatch
120 pounds — Avery Palmer, third place, 3-1
130 pounds (girls) — Taylor McPherson, second place, 2-1
138 pounds — Eli Prather, fourth place, 2-2
145 pounds — Gabe Prather, first place, 3-0
152 pounds — Izack McNeal, first place, 3-0
170 pounds — Kenon Brown, first place, 3-0 (Outstanding Wrestler)
285 pounds — Kelton Saad, first place, 3-0