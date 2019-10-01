LAPWAI — Lindsey Kwate rang up 21 kills as the Troy High volleyball team remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division I action with a three-set sweep of Lapwai on Monday night.
The scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-13.
Makayla Sapp served 15-for-15 with three aces for the Trojans (19-1, 10-0), and Morgan Blazzard provided 13 kills.
Troy committed atypical errors but coach Deborah Blazzard chalked it up to fatigue from the Border Battle at Pomeroy on Saturday.
JV — Troy def. Lapwai
Colton downs Orofino
COLTON — Josie Schultheis logged 16 kills, 19 digs and three aces as Colton topped Orofino 25-15, 10-25, 25-20, 25-13.
Rylee Vining doled out 31 assists for the Wildcats, and Maggie Meyer had 17 digs.