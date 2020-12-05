GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
TROY — Kamiah held Troy to single-digit scoring in each quarter Friday night and defeated the Trojans 39-26 in a Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball game.
“It was just great overall team defense,” said Kamiah coach Doug Ulmer, whose players combined for 19 steals.
Freshman Mariah Porter had what Ulmer called a “breakout” performance with a game-leading 10 points off four field goals and 2-for-2 free-throw shooting. Halee Bohman scored a team-high nine for Troy.
The Kubs improved to 2-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in league play, while the Trojans fell to 2-3 and 0-3.
KAMIAH (2-2, 1-1)
Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 4 0-0 8, Zayda Loewen 2 2-4 6, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 4 2-2 10, Ashlyn Schoening 2 3-4 7, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-10 39.
TROY (2-3, 0-3)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 4 0-0 9, Isabelle Raasch 1 2-4 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-2 0, Morgan Blazzard 1 0-2 2, Whitney Foster 1 1-1 3, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 3 2-4 8, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-13 26.
Kamiah 10 3 12 14—39
Troy 7 2 8 9—26
3-point goals — Bohman.
Lapwai 67, Potlatch 23
LAPWAI — Sophomore Lauren Gould piled up 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Lapwai bolted past Potlatch in a Whitepine Division I game, pushing the defending state champion Wildcats to 2-0 on the season.
Grace Sobotta pitched in 18 points, five boards and three assists.
“Everyone ran the floor well tonight,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “After our last game we really tried to clean it up to get easy baskets, and they did a much better job at finishing at the rim in this one.”
Lapwai (2-0, 1-0) cruised to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter.
Potlatch (0-4, 0-3) was led by Jordan Reynolds’ seven points.
POTLATCH (0-4, 0-3)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 2 2-2 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 2 0-0 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 0 0-2 0, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 1-3 7. Totals 10 2-7 23.
LAPWAI (2-0, 1-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 4-4 18, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Glory Sobotta 3 0-0 6, Alexis Hererra 2 0-0 4, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 8 3-3 20, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 3, Omari Mitchell 3 0-1 6, Jordan Shawl 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 9-10 67.
Potlatch 2 6 8 7—23
Lapwai 21 17 18 11—67
3-point goals — Gould, Grace Sobotta 2, Young.
JV — Lapwai 20, Potlatch 11.
Moscow game postponed
RATHDRUM — The Moscow girls’ game at Lakeland of Rathdrum, listed for Friday night on one schedule, will actually take place today at 1:30 p.m.