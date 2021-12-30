WALLA WALLA — Troy booked a place the final of the Christmas Classic girls basketball tournament at DeSales High School in Walla Walla with a 43-26 handling of the Brewster Bears.
The Trojans (6-6) will face College Place of Walla Walla in the title game today at 4 p.m.
Dericka Morgan led Troy with 14 points, while Isabelle Raasch scored 11 and had seven rebounds. Morgan Blazzard totaled six points and 10 boards, and Olivia Tyler made five steals.
“Our defense didn’t give up more than seven in a quarter,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “... The girls did a good job of adapting passing the ball and finding the opening player. ... The joy they had after that, knowing they were going to have a chance to compete for a championship, is awesome for them, for their opportunity to grow.”
TROY (6-6)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Raasch 4 2-5 11, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 3 0-2 6, Dericka Morgan 6 0-0 14, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 2 1-2 5, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-9 43.
BREWSTER (1-5)
Grace Becker 0 1-2 1, Makenna Kelly 3 2-2 9, Morgan McGuire 2 1-2 5, Abi Pamatz 0 0-0 0, Mia Gamble 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Carrington 1 1-2 3, Abi Boesel 0 4-4 4, Camryn Ashworth 0 0-0 0, Maribel Perez 1 0-0 2, Gimena Hurtado 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-12 26.
Troy 7 12 9 15—43
Brewster 6 7 7 6—26
3-point goals — Morgan 2, Kelly, Raasch, Bohman.
Kendrick 47, Southeast 41
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kendrick finished its trip to Florida on a winning note, coming away with third-place honors in the KSA Events Basketball Tournament after toppling Southeast of Ravenna, Ohio.
The Tigers (9-2) went 2-1 overall at the event.
“The competition down here was really awesome for us,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Two games back-to-back that were just down to the wire — made us do a lot of thinking and playing that hard Kendrick basketball. It was pretty incredible.”
Erin Morgan compiled a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Tigers and earn MVP honors in the third-place game. Hannah Tweit added 14 points.
Ireland said the agressive style of play in Florida will prepare Kendrick well for a return to Whitepine League play.
Individual statistics for Southeast were unavailable.
KENDRICK (9-2)
Harley Heimgartner 0 1-4 1, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 6 1-3 14, Morgan Silflow 0 1-2 1, Erin Morgan 6 5-6 17, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cowley 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-15 47.
Kendrick 11 17 9 10—47
Ravenna SEW 12 10 5 14—41
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor 2.
Grangeville 50, Moscow 40
The offense for the Bulldogs woke up in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 points to take down the Bears in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the Activity Center.
“It was kind of a sloppy game all the way around, but we grinded it out,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “I could say a lot of great things, though, about the fourth quarter.”
Each team was sluggish throughout, with Moscow (3-8) holding a slight 28-27 lead going to the fourth. But Grangeville (7-3) hit all five of its 3s in the final period to create separation.
Bailey Vanderwall paced the Bulldogs with 24 points and Macy Smith added 12 as the Bears doubled up on Camden Barger.
Angela Lassen had 12 points to lead Moscow.
Grangeville next plays Soda Springs at 8:30 a.m. today at the Activity Center for fourth place, and the Bears play Clarkston at Clarkston at 1 p.m. today for seventh place.
GRANGEVILLE (7-3)
Camden Barger 3 0-0 8, Macy Smith 4 4-4 12, Talia Brown 1 4-6 6, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 9 4-4 24, Adalei LeFebvre 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-14 50.
MOSCOW (3-8)
McKenna Knott 3 0-0 7, Angela Lassen 5 0-0 12, Aneesha Shrestha 1 0-0 2, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 2-2 8, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 1-4 1, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 2 2-2 8, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-8 40.
Grangeville 8 10 9 23—50
Moscow 5 10 13 12—40
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, A. Lassen 2, Heyns 2, Knott.
Colfax 79, Mabton 46
WEST VALLEY — Asher Cai nailed six 3 pointers on the way to a 39-point performance for the Buldogs in a win versus the Vikings at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
“Asher played a great game,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “She is a quiet leader. She was a great leader tonight with scoring and little things on the defensive side of the floor.”
Brynn McGaughy added 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-1), who jumped out to a 42-26 lead at halftime before outscoring Mabton (3-6) by 20 in the third quarter.
Colfax will face Medical Lake at 8 p.m. at West Valley High School tonight.
MABTON (3-6)
Esmerelda Sanchez 4 1-2 12, Jasmin Chavez 1 0-0 2, Keirrah Roettger 2 2-2 7, Amy Moreno 3 3-4 12, Ashley Macedo 2 1-2 6, Mari Galarza 1 0-1 2, Alana Zavala 2 1-3 5. Totals 15 8-14 46.
COLFAX (6-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 9, Hailey Demler 2 3-4 7, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 15 3-4 39, Brynn McGaughy 7 1-2 15, Olivia Andrus 1 2-2 4, Ava Swan 1 1-6 3. Totals 31 10-18 79.
Mabton 16 10 8 12—46
Colfax 21 21 28 9—79
3-point goals — Sanchez 3, Moreno 3, Roettger, Macedo, Cai 6, Gibb.
Prosser 62, Pullman 41
SPOKANE — Pullman fell to Prosser in Eagle Holiday Classic tournament play at West Valley High School.
No other information was available at press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colfax 67, La Salle 40
SPOKANE — Damian Demler scored 17 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs raced out to a 14-point edge and never looked back in beating the Lightning at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
It was the second consecutive game where the opposition keyed in on Colfax standout John Lustig, and the rest of the Bulldogs (7-2) picked up the slack.
Lustig still got his licks in, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
“Both teams (Colfax played in the tournament) threw some different things that we haven’t seen this year yet,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It was nice to see other guys step up and score.”
Demler, who hit five 3s in the first quarter, finished the game 9-for-12 from the outside.
Jackson Caffery finished with 24 points for La Salle (1-5).
LA SALLE (1-5)
Gabe Craig 1 0-0 2, Moses O’Connor 1 0-2 2, Matthew Zamara 1 0-0 2, Jackson Caffery 8 7-8 24, Ian Judd 1 0-1 2, Oscar Sanchez 0 1-2 1, Diego Garza 1 4-6 7, Brayden Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-19 40.
COLFAX (7-2)
Damian Demler 12 0-0 33, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 1 0-0 3, Seth Lustig 3 0-0 6, John Lustig 5 1-1 12, Bradyn Heilsberg 3 2-4 8, Mason Gilchrist 1 1-2 3, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2, Trace Heigar 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wick 0 0-1 0, Drew Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 4-8 67.
La Salle 6 4 12 18—40
Colfax 20 20 17 10—67
3-point goals — Caffery, Garza, Demler 9, J. Lustig, Peterson.
Pullman 70, Cashmere 30
SPOKANE — Jaedyn Brown connected eight times from 3-point range and totaled 34 points, singlehandedly outscoring the entire opposing team, as the Pullman Greyhounds bested the Bulldogs from Cashmere in Eagle Holiday Classic tournament play at West Valley High School.
Champ Powaukee (12 points) and Tanner Barbour (10) also contributed double-digit scoring for Pullman (7-1), while Riley Pettitt had four points and 11 rebounds.
“We just got off to a good start and just never let up,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said.
Pullman concludes its Eagle Holiday Classic campaign today against Northwest Christian of Colbert at 8 p.m.
PULLMAN (7-1)
Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 10, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 4, Thomas Cole 2 0-2 4, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 12 2-2 34, Champ Powaukee 4 4-4 12, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes C. Northcroft 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-11 70.
CASHMERE (2-7)
Angelo Vasquez-Ramos 2 0-0 6, Grady Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Evan Pheasant 3 1-1 7, Caed Wilkinson 0 2-4 2, Jonah Grace 1 0-0 3, Eli Hinkle 2 1-2 7, Landon Baker 1 0-0 2, Sam Graves 0 1-2 1, H. Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-9 30.
Pullman 15 17 21 17—70
Cashmere 8 8 8 6—30
3-point goals — Brown 8, Vasquez-Ramos 2, Hinkle 2, Grace, Baker.
Oakesdale 65, Gar-Pal 46
REARDAN, Wash. — The Vikings of Garfield-Palouse concluded their run at the Lions Club Tournament in Reardan with a defeat at the hands of Oakesdale.
The Vikings (1-6) had previously fallen 64-35 to host Reardan on Wednesday. Jaxson Orr led the Vikings with 17 points, while Cameron Merrill added 15.
“We were without our point guard today,” newly installed Garfield-Palouse coach Nathan Holbrook said. “He sprained his ankle. We had some kids step up and play some positions they weren’t used to playing.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-6)
Jaxson Orr 7 0-2 17, Cameron Merrill 6 3-4 15, Colton Pfaff 3 0-0 6, Myles Bowechop 1 0-2 2, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Meuwson 0 0-0 0, Bryce Pfaff 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 5-12 46.
OAKESDALE
Jackson Perry 9 0-0 22, Ryan Henning 3 4-4 13, Logan Brown 3 0-0 8, A. McHargue 1 0-1 2, S. Bobber 2 0-4 4, R. Balljo 5 0-0 13, A. Goyke 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 4-9 65.
Gar-Pal 10 6 18 12—46
Oakesdale 15 23 15 12—65
3-point goals — Orr 3, Perry 4, Henning 3, Brown 2, Baljo 3, Goyke.
Tri-Cities Prep 34, Troy 31
WALLA WALLA — The Trojans played strong in the second half, but failed to erase a nine point first half deficit in a 34-31 loss to the Jaguars at the Christmas Classic at DeSales.
“Got off to a slow start,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “Situation where we just ran out of time.”
Joseph Bendel and Chandler Blazzard led Troy (2-5) with six points each. Brody Patrick, Dominic Holden and Eli Stoner each added five.
Troy will play today at 2:30 versus College Place.
A complete box score was not available.
Troy 3 12 7 9—31
Tri-Cities Prep 5 19 3 7—34